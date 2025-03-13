Ed Ingram News: Traded to Houston
The Vikings agreed Thursday to trade Ingram to the Texans in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ingram, a 2022 second-round pick, was benched by Minnesota midway through the 2024 campaign, and he now gets a second chance to compete for a starting gig as part of Houston's offensive line overhaul. He will play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.
