Ed Ingram News: Traded to Houston

The Vikings agreed Thursday to trade Ingram to the Texans in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ingram, a 2022 second-round pick, was benched by Minnesota midway through the 2024 campaign, and he now gets a second chance to compete for a starting gig as part of Houston's offensive line overhaul. He will play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.