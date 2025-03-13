Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ed Ingram headshot

Ed Ingram News: Traded to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

The Vikings agreed Thursday to trade Ingram to the Texans in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ingram, a 2022 second-round pick, was benched by Minnesota midway through the 2024 campaign, and he now gets a second chance to compete for a starting gig as part of Houston's offensive line overhaul. He will play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.

Ed Ingram
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now