Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 17

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Before we get to the usual Week 17 breakdowns, I should mention that a surprising number of teams have nothing to play for Week 18 when it comes to playoff seeding. Nearly everything that could've worked in that direction happened Week 17, starting with the Ravens and 49ers locking up the top spots in their respective conferences.

The Chiefs (No. 3) and Browns (No. 5) also know where they stand; the Lions are very likely the NFC's No. 3 seed; and the Rams know they'll either be No. 6 or 7. I'll touch on all of this below but also wanted to mention it beforehand because it's crucial for those of you who read this article for DFS purposes or for leagues that count Week 18.

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

RTs = Routes

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and