E.J. Speed News: Remaining in AFC South

Speed and the Texans have agreed upon a one-year, $5 million contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Speed had a breakthrough season statistically in 2024, tallying career-high marks with 142 tackles and five defensed passes (including one interception) over 15 regular-season contests with the Colts. However, his overall PFF grade of 56.7 ranked just 134th among NFL linebackers due largely to a poor grade in pass coverage. Speed has also worked on special teams throughout his career and will likely be part of that unit while also providing depth at linebacker for the Texans. His role on defense could be magnified if Christian Harris, who played in only three regular-season games in 2024 due to a calf injury, or Azeez Al-Shaair, who logged just 11 regular-season appearances, have any trouble staying on the field again.