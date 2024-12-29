Gameday Injuries: Week 17

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Kenny Pickett , who took over for Hurts in the Week 16 loss to the Commanders and was back to practicing in full by Thursday after coming out of the game with a rib injury, will serve as Philadelphia's starter versus Dallas. Despite Pickett not being able to match Hurts in arm strength, he displayed plenty of chemistry with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith versus Washington, connecting with the duo for 13 of his 14 completions and his one touchdown.

We've reached fantasy championship week for many leagues, and it's quite a unique week considering there have already been six games played dating back to Christmas Day. Nevertheless, not only do we have nine more matchups on the docket entering Sunday, but the injury report is featuring some very big names, especially at quarterback. Additionally, a couple of stars at the other skill positions have been shut down for the season, leaving fantasy managers with plenty of uncertainty with everything on the line. With no shortage of news to track, let's get into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Tagovailoa was notably downgraded Saturday from questionable, and as per Saturday reports, he appears likely to miss the game despite pushing to play, considering his mobility and strength are both impacted. The Dolphins also promoted Skylar Thompson from the practice squad Saturday in another foreboding sign for Tagovailoa's status. Tyler Huntley, who started two-plus games for Miami earlier in the season when Tua was on IR and averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt on 66 passes, would be in line to lead the offense versus Cleveland in a game Miami must win in order to remain alive for a longshot wild-card spot.

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. Richardson had entered the weekend listed as questionable before being downgraded to out Saturday, clearing the way for veteran Joe Flacco to start versus New York. Flacco has had mixed success during his opportunities under center this season, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,167 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions across five appearances while displaying particularly strong rapport with Josh Downs.

The Saints' Derek Carr (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler will draw a second straight straight start despite an ineffective showing against the Packers on Monday night in which he completed just 15 of 30 passes for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while failing to lead New Orleans to a single point.

The Browns' Jameis Winston (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Winston is expected to serve as the No. 3 emergency quarterback for the second consecutive game while veteran journeyman Bailey Zappe slots in as the primary backup to starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

RUNNING BACKS

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, New Orleans' ground attack should once again be helmed by Kendre Miller, who logged a team-high eight carries against the Packers on Monday night, while Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims rotate in for complementary snaps.

The Lions' David Montgomery (knee) remains out for Monday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jahmyr Gibbs, who took 27 touches for 154 yards and a rushing touchdown as the lead back in Week 16 against the Bears, will once again lead the ground attack while Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and rookie fourth-round pick Sione Vaki rotate in for snaps behind him.

The Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (calf/knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Raheem Blackshear, who has just 40 career carries and 16 career receptions, will serve as Carolina's No. 1 back beginning with Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, while Mike Boone and converted wide receiver Velus Jones handle any leftover touches.

The Titans' Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tyjae Spears, who hasn't had much success as a runner this season but does have a 9-126-1 receiving line on 11 targets over the last two games, will serve as Tennessee's No. 1 back, while Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley operate as complementary options.

The 49ers' Isaac Guerendo is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 16 absence due to foot and hamstring injuries. In his return, Guerendo should operate as the 49ers' clear lead back, reverting Patrick Taylor to a No. 2 role.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Hill is expected to play. While it appears Hill will have the benefit of some added target opportunities due to what is expected to be Jaylen Waddle's second straight absence with a knee injury, the former is projected to work with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback instead of Tua Tagovailoa (hip). Hill produced a relatively modest 11-100 line on 19 targets when Huntley served as Miami's starter in Weeks 4, 5 and part of Week 7.

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. Considering Lamb averaged 6.7 receptions and 10.1 targets per game, there should be plenty of additional pass-catching opportunities available over the last two games of the season for Brandin Cooks, who moves into the No. 1 receiver role, as well as Jalen Tolbert (finger) and Jalen Brooks (knee). However, with the latter two questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, tight end Jake Ferguson could also be a prime beneficiary of the vacuum created by Lamb's absence.

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but was able to turn in consecutive limited practices to close out the week following a Wednesday absence. However, as per early Sunday reports, Waddle isn't likely to play. In his expected absence, speedy rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who had three receptions for 28 yards on four targets in the Week 16 win over the 49ers while starting for Waddle, will slot into the No. 2 role once again, albeit while likely working with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the expected absence of Tua Tagovailoa (hip).

The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) remains on injured reserve and is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders. In Olave's ongoing absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (questionable-chest) will continue to serve as New Orleans' primary deep threat if he can play, while Kevin Austin will remain in the No. 2 role, at minimum, versus Las Vegas.

The Jets' Davante Adams (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Adams is expected to suit up and is reportedly motivated by the opportunity to catch Aaron Rodgers' next touchdown pass, which would be the legendary signal-caller's 500th in regular-season play. Adams and Rodgers have shown plenty of flashes of their Packers heyday in the last three games, with the star wideout producing a 25-375-4 line on 36 targets in that span.

The Giants' Malik Nabers (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Nabers is expected to play. If he suits up as expected, Nabers should continue to garner plenty of Drew Lock's attention considering the veteran signal-caller has fed him 37 targets in his three starts.

The Packers' Christian Watson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. If Watson can't play as appears increasingly likely, Dontayvion Wicks will move into the No. 3 receiver role and operate as a deep threat, while more opportunities could also be available for starters Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

The Colts' Alec Pierce is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return, Pierce will be working with Joe Flacco as his quarterback after having posted a 10-256-2 line on 17 targets during the veteran signal-caller's starts in Weeks 4, 5, 9 and 10.

The Panthers' Xavier Legette (hip/wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and downgraded from a full practice Wednesday to consecutive limited sessions to finish the week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Legette is expected to play. If the rookie does suit up, he should slide back into his No. 2 role while Jalen Coker bumps down to the No. 3 spot.

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (foot) remains on injured reserve and has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the 49ers despite practicing in full all week after having his practice window opened Tuesday. Craig Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely to continue working as Detroit's kickoff and punt returner, respectively, versus San Francisco.

The Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In the veteran slot man's absence, Ryan Miller, who caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys, is likely to work as the No. 3 receiver, although Trey Palmer could also rotate in for some snaps.

The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore should continue serving as the No. 2 receiver while Michael Woods remains in the No. 3 role.

The Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Tolbert can't play, either Jalen Brooks (knee) or KaVontae Turpin will operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Brandin Cooks with CeeDee Lamb on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Saints' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the veteran speedster can't suit up for the second straight game, Kevin Austin would project to operate as the de facto No. 1 receiver while Dante Pettis and Cedrick Wilson also bump up a notch on the depth chart.

The Bills' Curtis Samuel (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Samuel can't play, Mack Hollins will have the chance for an extra target or two behind Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

The Titans' Tyler Boyd (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. If Boyd can't suit up, Mason Kinsey could move into the No. 3 receiver role behind starters Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Commanders' Dyami Brown (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, Olamide Zaccheaus, who recorded five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles in the Week 16, is expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver versus Atlanta, while veteran Jamison Crowder and rookie Luke McCaffrey also likely see additional snaps.

The Cowboys' Jalen Brooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but finished the week with back-to-back limited practices following a Wednesday absence. If Brooks can't suit up, KaVontae Turpin would move into the No. 3 receiver role behind Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert, and all the way to the No. 2 spot if Tolbert also sits out due to his finger injury.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jordan Akins will serve as Cleveland's top tight end, but more targets will also be available for receivers Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Michael Woods while working with second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Buccaneers' Cade Otton (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year pro Payne Durham, who posted a career-high five receptions while operating as the top tight end in Otton's stead against the Cowboys in Week 16, will draw another start versus Carolina.

The Colts' Mo Alie-Cox (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but managed to put in a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. If Alie-Cox, who followed the same practice pattern during Week 16 prep before playing against the Titans, sits out, Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree would serve as Indianapolis' top two tight ends versus New York.

KICKERS

The Titans' Nick Folk (abdomen) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. With Tennessee having cut Week 16 kicker Brayden Narveson earlier in the week, Matthew Wright, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as the starting placekicker versus Jacksonville after having gone a combined 11-for-12 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs in three games with the 49ers and Chiefs earlier in the season.

The Jets' Greg Zuerlein (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after being activated from injured reserve Saturday following full practices Thursday and Friday. Zeurein last kicked in Week 8 and went just 9-for-15 on field-goal tries to start the season, so he may not be safest fantasy play when also factoring in the matchup against Buffalo, the potential effect of rust and less-than-ideal weather conditions.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Jets' Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Commanders' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Falcons.

The Bills' Cam Lewis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (personal) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions.

Safeties

The 49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions.

The Packers' Javon Bullard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Buccaneers' Christian Izien (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his regular season.

The Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Dolphins' Jordan Poyer (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Bills' Damar Hamlin (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Packers' Evan Williams (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Bills' Taylor Rapp (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Defensive Linemen

The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Jets' Haason Reddick (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Jets' Quinnen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Linebackers

The Giants' Micah McFadden (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Jaguars' Ventrell Miller (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Titans' Kenneth Murray (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

The Eagles' Nakobe Dean (abdomen) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers' K.J. Britt (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys' Eric Kendricks (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (calf) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions.

The Colts' E.J. Speed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Dolphins' Anthony Walker (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Packers' Quay Walker (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Vikings' Ivan Pace (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Panthers' D.J. Wonnum (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.