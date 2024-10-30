Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Frankie Luvu headshot

Frankie Luvu Injury: Dealing with shin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Luvu (shin) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Luvu played 100.0 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps and recorded six total tackles in Sunday's win over the Bears; however, it appears he picked up a shin injury in the process. The first-year Commander will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 9, when Washington faces the Giants.

Frankie Luvu
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now