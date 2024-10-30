Frankie Luvu Injury: Dealing with shin issue

Luvu (shin) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Luvu played 100.0 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps and recorded six total tackles in Sunday's win over the Bears; however, it appears he picked up a shin injury in the process. The first-year Commander will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 9, when Washington faces the Giants.