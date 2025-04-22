George Kittle News: Not present for voluntary OTAs

Kittle is not at team facilities for the start of San Francisco's voluntary offseason workout program, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle and the 49ers have engaged in conversations about a new extension this offseason, though Michael Silver of The Athletic reports that both sides remain far apart. As things currently stand, Kittle is heading into the final season of the five-year, $75 million contract he inked with San Francisco in August of 2020. The 31-year-old is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and is an undeniably integral piece of the 49ers' passing game, especially with Deebo Samuel having been traded to the Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) recovering from right ACL and MCL tears. Per Schefter, Brock Purdy is present for the start of voluntary OTAs, and the truth of the matter may simply be that until the quarterback's new deal is ironed out, San Francisco won't have the flexibility to move forward with other contract discussions.