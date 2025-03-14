Fantasy Football
Grant Stuard News: Signs with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Stuard agreed to a deal with the Lions on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stuard spent the previous three seasons in Indianapolis, primarily utilized on special teams, but he did record 11 tackles in a spot start Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. The 26-year-old will likely reprise a similar role on his new team and provide needed depth to Detroit's linebacker corps.

