Grant Stuard News: Signs with Detroit
Stuard agreed to a deal with the Lions on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Stuard spent the previous three seasons in Indianapolis, primarily utilized on special teams, but he did record 11 tackles in a spot start Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. The 26-year-old will likely reprise a similar role on his new team and provide needed depth to Detroit's linebacker corps.
