Greg Gaines News: Sticking in Tampa

Tampa Bay will sign Gaines to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Gaines was about as productive on a per-snap basis in 2024 as he was in his first season with the Bucs in 2023, and his role didn't truly shrink, but his numbers were slightly deflated because he missed two games in the middle of the season with a calf injury. He figures to play a moderate, nonstarting role on the interior of Tampa Bay's defensive line again in 2025.