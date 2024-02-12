Fantasy Football
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker

NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker

Written by 
Mario Puig 
February 12, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Free Agency series.

Our free-agent tracker will tend to a list of the top 2024 NFL free agents, separated by position, and update the list when players agree to new deals. Franchise tags will also be recorded. Free agency opens March 11.

The players are listed in descending order of projected market demand. The positions are ordered  QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, interior DL, edge DL, LB, CB and safety. This list is not exhaustive but means to track all relevant players.

QUARTERBACK

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Kirk CousinsMinnesota 
Baker MayfieldTampa Bay 
Joe FlaccoCleveland 
Jameis WinstonNew Orleans 
Ryan TannehillTennessee 
Jacoby BrissettWashington 
Mason RudolphPittsburgh 
Sam DarnoldSan Francisco 
Drew LockSeattle 
Tyrod TaylorGiants 
Marcus MariotaPhiladelphia 
Gardner MinshewIndianapolis 
Easton StickChargers 
Tyler HuntleyBaltimore 
Carson WentzRams 

RUNNING BACK

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Saquon BarkleyGiants 
Josh JacobsLas Vegas 
Austin EkelerChargers 
D'Andre SwiftPhiladelphia 
Tony PollardDallas 
Antonio GibsonWashington 
AJ DillonGreen Bay 
J.K. DobbinsBaltimore 
Zack MossIndianapolis 
Ezekiel ElliottNew England 
Devin SingletaryHouston 
Rashaad PennyPhiladelphia 
D'Onta ForemanChicago 
Gus EdwardsBaltimore 
Royce FreemanRams 
Dalvin CookBaltimore 
Damien HarrisBuffalo 
Ty JohnsonBuffalo 
Melvin GordonBaltimore 
Cam AkersMinnesota 
Clyde Edwards-HelaireKansas City 
Kareem HuntCleveland 
Latavius MurrayBuffalo

WIDE RECEIVERS

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Tee HigginsCincinnati 
Michael PittmanIndianapolis 
Calvin RidleyJacksonville 
Gabe DavisBuffalo 
Marquise BrownArizona 
Mike EvansTampa Bay 
Tyler BoydCincinnati 
Curtis SamuelWashington 
DJ CharkCarolina 
Odell BeckhamBaltimore 
Michael ThomasNew Orleans 
Kendrick BourneNew England 
Josh ReynoldsDetroit 
Cedrick WilsonMiami 
Devin DuvernayBaltimore 
Mecole HardmanKansas City 
Braxton BerriosMiami 
Nelson AgholorBaltimore 
Demarcus RobinsonRams 
K.J. OsbornMinnesota 
Parris CampbellGiants 
Olamide ZaccheausPhiladelphia 
Noah BrownHouston 
Van JeffersonAtlanta 
David MooreTampa Bay 
Chris ConleySan Francisco 
Quez WatkinsPhiladelphia 
Robbie ChosenMiami 
Chase ClaypoolMiami 
Laviska ShenaultCarolina 
Chris MooreTennessee 
Nick Westbrook-IkhineTennessee 

TIGHT END

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Noah FantSeattle 
Colby ParkinsonSeattle 
Hunter HenryNew England 
Dalton SchultzHouston 
Tanner HudsonCincinnati 
Harrison BryantCleveland 
Austin HooperLas Vegas 
Robert TonyanChicago 
Gerald EverettChargers 
Mike GesickiNew England 
Irv SmithCincinnati 
Albert OkwuegbunamPhiladelphia 

OFFENSIVE LINE

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Jonah Williams (OT)Cincinnati 
Jonah Jackson (G)Detroit 
Damien Lewis (G)Seattle 
Kevin Dotson (G)Rams 
Trent Brown (OT)New England 
Robert Hunt (G)Miami 
Lloyd Cushenberry (C/G)Denver 
Saahdiq Charles (G)Washington 
Tyron Smith (OT)Dallas 
Donovan Smith (OT)Kansas City 
Mike Onwenu (OT/G)New England 
Ezra Cleveland (G/OT)Jacksonville 
George Fant (OT)Houston 
Mekhi Becton (OT)Jets 
Connor Williams (G/C)Miami 
Coleman Shelton (C/G)Rams 
Tyler Biadasz (C/G)Dallas 
Jon Runyan (G)Green Bay 
Dalton RisnerMinnesota 
Isaiah Wynn (OT/G)Miami 
Ben Bredeson (G)Giants 
Kevin Zeitler (G)Baltimore 
Alaric Jackson (OT)Rams 
John Simpson (G)Baltimore 
Evan Brown (C/G)Seattle 
Andre James (C/G)Las Vegas 
Aaron Brewer (C/G)Tennessee 
Geron Christian (OT)Cleveland 
Chuma Edoga (G/OT)Dallas 
Lucas Patrick (C/G)Chicago 
Yosh Nijman (OT)Green Bay 
Andrus Peat (OT/G)New Orleans 

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Christian WilkinsMiami 
Chris JonesKansas City 
Justin MadubuikeBaltimore 
Leonard WilliamsSeattle 
Javon KinlawSan Francisco 
Sheldon RankinsHouston 
DJ ReaderCincinnati 
Justin JonesChicago 
Grover StewartIndianapolis 
Denico AutryTennessee 
Fletcher CoxPhiladelphia 
Maurice HurstCleveland 
Derrick NnadiKansas City 
Greg GainesTampa Bay 
Tershawn WhartonKansas City 
Kevin GivensSan Francisco 
Montravius AdamsPittsburgh 
Bilal NicholsLas Vegas 
Sebastian Joseph-DaySan Francisco 
Neville GallimoreDallas 
Jordan ElliottCleveland 
Jordan PhillipsBuffalo 
A'Shawn RobinsonGiants 
Austin JohnsonChargers 
Quinton JeffersonJets 

EDGE DEFENSIVE LINE

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Brian BurnsCarolina 
Josh AllenJacksonville 
Danielle HunterMinnesota 
Jonathan GreenardHouston 
Dorance ArmstrongDallas 
Bryce HuffJets 
Chase YoungSan Francisco 
Josh UcheNew England 
Za'Darius SmithCleveland 
Jadeveon ClowneyBaltimore 
Yannick NgakoueChicago 
Marcus DavenportMinnesota 
Leonard FloydBuffalo 
Yetur Gross-MatosCarolina 
D.J. WonnumMinnesota 
Mike DannaKansas City 
Carl LawsonJets 
Anfernee JenningsNew England 
Randy GregorySan Francisco 
A.J. EpenesaBuffalo 
Bud DupreeAtlanta 
Andrew Van GinkelMiami 
Zack BaunNew Orleans 

LINEBACKER

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Kenneth MurrayChargers 
Devin WhiteTampa Bay 
Jordyn BrooksSeattle 
Patrick QueenBaltimore 
Azeez Al-ShaairTennessee 
Drue TranquillKansas City 
Willie GayKansas City 
Cody BartonWashington 
Khaleke HudsonWashington 
Blake CashmanHouston 
Josey JewellDenver 
Tyrel DodsonBuffalo 
Frankie LuvuCarolina 
Isaiah SimmonsGiants 
Devin BushSeattle 
Shaquille LeonardPhiladelphia 
Anthony WalkerCleveland 
Deion JonesCarolina 
Zach CunninghamPhiladelphia 
Denzel PerrymanHouston 
Sione TakitakiCleveland 

CORNERBACK

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Jaylon JohnsonChicago 
L'Jarius SneedKansas City 
Chidobe AwuzieCincinnati 
Kendall FullerWashington 
Adoree' JacksonGiants 
Sean Murphy-BuntingTennessee 
Kenny MooreIndianapolis 
Steven NelsonHouston 
Emmanuel MoseleyDetroit 
Kristian FultonTennessee 
Stephon GilmoreDallas 
Tavierre ThomasHouston 
Jourdan LewisDallas 
Nik NeedhamMiami 

SAFETY

PLAYERFORMER TEAMNEW TEAM
Antoine WinfieldTampa Bay 
Xavier McKinneyGiants 
Kyle DuggerNew England 
Jordan WhiteheadJets 
Kamren CurlWashington 
Jordan FullerRams 
Darnell SavageGreen Bay 
C.J. Gardner-JohnsonDetroit 
Alohi GilmanChargers 
Julian BlackmonIndianapolis 
Jeremy ChinnCarolina 
Brandon JonesMiami 
Mike EdwardsKansas City 
Geno StoneBaltimore 
Chuck ClarkJets 
Ashtyn DavisJets 
Taylor RappBuffalo 
Jayron KearseDallas 
Jonathan OwensGreen Bay 
K'Von WallaceTennessee 
Micah HydeBuffalo 
Tashaun GipsonSan Francisco 
Terrell EdmundsTennessee 

