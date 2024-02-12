NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker

This article is part of our NFL Free Agency series.
Our free-agent tracker will tend to a list of the top 2024 NFL free agents, separated by position, and update the list when players agree to new deals. Franchise tags will also be recorded. Free agency opens March 11.
The players are listed in descending order of projected market demand. The positions are ordered QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, interior DL, edge DL, LB, CB and safety. This list is not exhaustive but means to track all relevant players.
QUARTERBACK
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Kirk Cousins
|Minnesota
|Baker Mayfield
|Tampa Bay
|Joe Flacco
|Cleveland
|Jameis Winston
|New Orleans
|Ryan Tannehill
|Tennessee
|Jacoby Brissett
|Washington
|Mason Rudolph
|Pittsburgh
|Sam Darnold
|San Francisco
|Drew Lock
|Seattle
|Tyrod Taylor
|Giants
|Marcus Mariota
|Philadelphia
|Gardner Minshew
|Indianapolis
|Easton Stick
|Chargers
|Tyler Huntley
|Baltimore
|Carson Wentz
|Rams
RUNNING BACK
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|D'Andre Swift
|Philadelphia
|Tony Pollard
|Dallas
|Antonio Gibson
|Washington
|AJ Dillon
|Green Bay
|J.K. Dobbins
|Baltimore
|Zack Moss
|Indianapolis
|Ezekiel Elliott
|New England
|Devin Singletary
|Houston
|Rashaad Penny
|Philadelphia
|D'Onta Foreman
|Chicago
|Gus Edwards
|Baltimore
|Royce Freeman
|Rams
|Dalvin Cook
|Baltimore
|Damien Harris
|Buffalo
|Ty Johnson
|Buffalo
|Melvin Gordon
|Baltimore
|Cam Akers
|Minnesota
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Kansas City
|Kareem Hunt
|Cleveland
|Latavius Murray
|Buffalo
Our free-agent tracker will tend to a list of the top 2024 NFL free agents, separated by position, and update the list when players agree to new deals. Franchise tags will also be recorded. Free agency opens March 11.
The players are listed in descending order of projected market demand. The positions are ordered QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, interior DL, edge DL, LB, CB and safety. This list is not exhaustive but means to track all relevant players.
QUARTERBACK
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Kirk Cousins
|Minnesota
|Baker Mayfield
|Tampa Bay
|Joe Flacco
|Cleveland
|Jameis Winston
|New Orleans
|Ryan Tannehill
|Tennessee
|Jacoby Brissett
|Washington
|Mason Rudolph
|Pittsburgh
|Sam Darnold
|San Francisco
|Drew Lock
|Seattle
|Tyrod Taylor
|Giants
|Marcus Mariota
|Philadelphia
|Gardner Minshew
|Indianapolis
|Easton Stick
|Chargers
|Tyler Huntley
|Baltimore
|Carson Wentz
|Rams
RUNNING BACK
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|D'Andre Swift
|Philadelphia
|Tony Pollard
|Dallas
|Antonio Gibson
|Washington
|AJ Dillon
|Green Bay
|J.K. Dobbins
|Baltimore
|Zack Moss
|Indianapolis
|Ezekiel Elliott
|New England
|Devin Singletary
|Houston
|Rashaad Penny
|Philadelphia
|D'Onta Foreman
|Chicago
|Gus Edwards
|Baltimore
|Royce Freeman
|Rams
|Dalvin Cook
|Baltimore
|Damien Harris
|Buffalo
|Ty Johnson
|Buffalo
|Melvin Gordon
|Baltimore
|Cam Akers
|Minnesota
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Kansas City
|Kareem Hunt
|Cleveland
|Latavius Murray
|Buffalo
|Joshua Kelley
|Chargers
|Rico Dowdle
|Dallas
WIDE RECEIVERS
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Tee Higgins
|Cincinnati
|Michael Pittman
|Indianapolis
|Calvin Ridley
|Jacksonville
|Gabe Davis
|Buffalo
|Marquise Brown
|Arizona
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay
|Tyler Boyd
|Cincinnati
|Curtis Samuel
|Washington
|DJ Chark
|Carolina
|Odell Beckham
|Baltimore
|Michael Thomas
|New Orleans
|Kendrick Bourne
|New England
|Josh Reynolds
|Detroit
|Cedrick Wilson
|Miami
|Devin Duvernay
|Baltimore
|Mecole Hardman
|Kansas City
|Braxton Berrios
|Miami
|Nelson Agholor
|Baltimore
|Demarcus Robinson
|Rams
|K.J. Osborn
|Minnesota
|Parris Campbell
|Giants
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Philadelphia
|Noah Brown
|Houston
|Van Jefferson
|Atlanta
|David Moore
|Tampa Bay
|Chris Conley
|San Francisco
|Quez Watkins
|Philadelphia
|Robbie Chosen
|Miami
|Chase Claypool
|Miami
|Laviska Shenault
|Carolina
|Chris Moore
|Tennessee
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Tennessee
TIGHT END
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Noah Fant
|Seattle
|Colby Parkinson
|Seattle
|Hunter Henry
|New England
|Dalton Schultz
|Houston
|Tanner Hudson
|Cincinnati
|Harrison Bryant
|Cleveland
|Austin Hooper
|Las Vegas
|Robert Tonyan
|Chicago
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|Mike Gesicki
|New England
|Irv Smith
|Cincinnati
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|Philadelphia
OFFENSIVE LINE
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Jonah Williams (OT)
|Cincinnati
|Jonah Jackson (G)
|Detroit
|Damien Lewis (G)
|Seattle
|Kevin Dotson (G)
|Rams
|Trent Brown (OT)
|New England
|Robert Hunt (G)
|Miami
|Lloyd Cushenberry (C/G)
|Denver
|Saahdiq Charles (G)
|Washington
|Tyron Smith (OT)
|Dallas
|Donovan Smith (OT)
|Kansas City
|Mike Onwenu (OT/G)
|New England
|Ezra Cleveland (G/OT)
|Jacksonville
|George Fant (OT)
|Houston
|Mekhi Becton (OT)
|Jets
|Connor Williams (G/C)
|Miami
|Coleman Shelton (C/G)
|Rams
|Tyler Biadasz (C/G)
|Dallas
|Jon Runyan (G)
|Green Bay
|Dalton Risner
|Minnesota
|Isaiah Wynn (OT/G)
|Miami
|Ben Bredeson (G)
|Giants
|Kevin Zeitler (G)
|Baltimore
|Alaric Jackson (OT)
|Rams
|John Simpson (G)
|Baltimore
|Evan Brown (C/G)
|Seattle
|Andre James (C/G)
|Las Vegas
|Aaron Brewer (C/G)
|Tennessee
|Geron Christian (OT)
|Cleveland
|Chuma Edoga (G/OT)
|Dallas
|Lucas Patrick (C/G)
|Chicago
|Yosh Nijman (OT)
|Green Bay
|Andrus Peat (OT/G)
|New Orleans
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Christian Wilkins
|Miami
|Chris Jones
|Kansas City
|Justin Madubuike
|Baltimore
|Leonard Williams
|Seattle
|Javon Kinlaw
|San Francisco
|Sheldon Rankins
|Houston
|DJ Reader
|Cincinnati
|Justin Jones
|Chicago
|Grover Stewart
|Indianapolis
|Denico Autry
|Tennessee
|Fletcher Cox
|Philadelphia
|Maurice Hurst
|Cleveland
|Derrick Nnadi
|Kansas City
|Greg Gaines
|Tampa Bay
|Tershawn Wharton
|Kansas City
|Kevin Givens
|San Francisco
|Montravius Adams
|Pittsburgh
|Bilal Nichols
|Las Vegas
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|San Francisco
|Neville Gallimore
|Dallas
|Jordan Elliott
|Cleveland
|Jordan Phillips
|Buffalo
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Giants
|Austin Johnson
|Chargers
|Quinton Jefferson
|Jets
EDGE DEFENSIVE LINE
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Brian Burns
|Carolina
|Josh Allen
|Jacksonville
|Danielle Hunter
|Minnesota
|Jonathan Greenard
|Houston
|Dorance Armstrong
|Dallas
|Bryce Huff
|Jets
|Chase Young
|San Francisco
|Josh Uche
|New England
|Za'Darius Smith
|Cleveland
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Baltimore
|Yannick Ngakoue
|Chicago
|Marcus Davenport
|Minnesota
|Leonard Floyd
|Buffalo
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Carolina
|D.J. Wonnum
|Minnesota
|Mike Danna
|Kansas City
|Carl Lawson
|Jets
|Anfernee Jennings
|New England
|Randy Gregory
|San Francisco
|A.J. Epenesa
|Buffalo
|Bud Dupree
|Atlanta
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Miami
|Zack Baun
|New Orleans
LINEBACKER
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Kenneth Murray
|Chargers
|Devin White
|Tampa Bay
|Jordyn Brooks
|Seattle
|Patrick Queen
|Baltimore
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Tennessee
|Drue Tranquill
|Kansas City
|Willie Gay
|Kansas City
|Cody Barton
|Washington
|Khaleke Hudson
|Washington
|Blake Cashman
|Houston
|Josey Jewell
|Denver
|Tyrel Dodson
|Buffalo
|Frankie Luvu
|Carolina
|Isaiah Simmons
|Giants
|Devin Bush
|Seattle
|Shaquille Leonard
|Philadelphia
|Anthony Walker
|Cleveland
|Deion Jones
|Carolina
|Zach Cunningham
|Philadelphia
|Denzel Perryman
|Houston
|Sione Takitaki
|Cleveland
CORNERBACK
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Jaylon Johnson
|Chicago
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Kansas City
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Cincinnati
|Kendall Fuller
|Washington
|Adoree' Jackson
|Giants
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Tennessee
|Kenny Moore
|Indianapolis
|Steven Nelson
|Houston
|Emmanuel Moseley
|Detroit
|Kristian Fulton
|Tennessee
|Stephon Gilmore
|Dallas
|Tavierre Thomas
|Houston
|Jourdan Lewis
|Dallas
|Nik Needham
|Miami
SAFETY
|PLAYER
|FORMER TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|Antoine Winfield
|Tampa Bay
|Xavier McKinney
|Giants
|Kyle Dugger
|New England
|Jordan Whitehead
|Jets
|Kamren Curl
|Washington
|Jordan Fuller
|Rams
|Darnell Savage
|Green Bay
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Detroit
|Alohi Gilman
|Chargers
|Julian Blackmon
|Indianapolis
|Jeremy Chinn
|Carolina
|Brandon Jones
|Miami
|Mike Edwards
|Kansas City
|Geno Stone
|Baltimore
|Chuck Clark
|Jets
|Ashtyn Davis
|Jets
|Taylor Rapp
|Buffalo
|Jayron Kearse
|Dallas
|Jonathan Owens
|Green Bay
|K'Von Wallace
|Tennessee
|Micah Hyde
|Buffalo
|Tashaun Gipson
|San Francisco
|Terrell Edmunds
|Tennessee