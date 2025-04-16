Hakeem Adeniji News: Works out for Dallas

The Cowboys hosted free agent Adeniji for a tryout Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Adeniji suffered a knee injury during the preseason last summer and missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign. Now healthy, the 27-year-old offensive lineman will look to land a spot on an offseason roster with the chance to compete for a depth role. Adeniji has appeared in 43 career regular-season contests, including 15 starts.