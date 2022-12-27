Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

While the second half wasn't pretty, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots, bringing their record to 11-4. With back-to-back home matchups to end the regular season, Cincinnati fans have to feel good about where their team is right now. The Bengals Super Bowl odds heading into Week 17 also shares a bit of optimism for last season's Super Bowl runner-ups.

Below, we will discuss the Bengals Super Bowl odds update heading into Week 17. We will also look at how Ohio sports fans will be able to bet on Cincinnati starting on January 1st.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Improve To +850

The Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds have been steadily improving over the past couple of months. With only one loss since Week 8, Cincinnati is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, improving their odds to win the Super Bowl to +850 heading into Week 17.

These odds give the Bengals the fifth-best chance in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, and it ranks the third-best in the AFC, behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. With a matchup this weekend against the Bills, the Bengals Super Bowl odds could spike even higher with a statement win at home.

How To Bet On The Bengals Super Bowl Odds In Ohio

Ohio sports betting officially goes live on January 1st, so Cincinnati fans will finally be able to bet on the Bengals Super Bowl odds starting on New Years Day. There are only a few days left to wait, but there is plenty to do beforehand.

There are many fantastic pre-live Ohio sports betting promos available right now. These offers are only available through December 31st, so sign up and claim these exciting bonuses from the best Ohio sports betting apps listed below, then you will still be able to claim the typical welcome offers once these online sportsbooks launch.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX to receive a $100 free bet for launch day on January 1st, which you can use on the Bengals Super Bowl odds. You will also receive an entry into a drawing for Cavs tickets!

The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS pre-live offer gives you $200 in free bets for launch day, which you can use on any odds or bet type.

The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code offer gives you $200 in free bets and a free entry into the $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

Our final Ohio pre-live offer is with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link, which gives you $100 in free bets for the Ohio sports betting launch.

La'el Collins Injury Could Affect Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals pulled out the win against the New England Patriots, but they did suffer a rather large loss on the day. Unfortunately, the La'el Collins injury was ruled a torn ACL and MCL, which means the talented offensive lineman will be out for the rest of the season.

In the offense, the clear weakness for the Bengals was their offensive line. It was a massive reason why they lost the Super Bowl. To address this, they signed multiple free agents, including giving Collins a $21 million contract to play right tackle

With Collins out, Hakeem Adeniji came in and struggled. It's very possible this injury could cost the Bengals their championship season. We will have a better idea of what this Bengals offensive line is after this week, as they will be tested against the Buffalo Bills.