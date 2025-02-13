Harrison Butker News: Decent effort in 2024

Butker knocked home 21 of his 25 field-goal attempts and 29 of his 31 extra-point tries during the 2024 regular season.

Butker notably missed four contests from Week 11 to 14 due to a left knee injury, but he was again pretty reliable when healthy. Of his four field-goal misfires on the season, three of them came from north of 50 yards out, so it's not a major concern. He remains under wraps with Kansas City through the 2028 season, but his fantasy prospects next season don't seem quite as bright backing a Chiefs offense that has finished midpack in scoring the last two seasons after finishing among the top five in both 2021 and 2022.