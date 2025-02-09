Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 23 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on February 9, 2025 11:06AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC at PHI
2.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. KC
Note: Hurts will get his starting

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC at PHI
2.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. KC
Note: Hurts will get his starting center Cam Jurgens (back) after Jurgens was banged up for the NFC Championship Game.

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. KC
2.Kareem Hunt KC at PHI
3.Isiah Pacheco KC at PHI
4.*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. KC
Note: Gainwell (concussion) has been cleared to play.
5.Samaje Perine KC at PHI
6.Will Shipley PHI vs. KC

Wide Receivers

1.A.J. Brown PHI vs. KC
2.Xavier Worthy KC at PHI
3.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. KC
Note: Smith (hamstring) had three consecutive limited practices this week but then was cleared from the injury list.
4.Hollywood Brown KC at PHI
5.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at PHI
6.*DeAndre Hopkins KC at PHI
Note: Hopkins has been significantly outsnapped in the playoffs by JuJu Smith-Schuster.
7.Jahan Dotson PHI vs. KC
8.Parris Campbell PHI vs. KC
9.Justin Watson KC at PHI

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at PHI
2.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. KC
Note: Goedert (ankle) rested the first week of practice leading up to the Super Bowl, but fully practiced this week.
3.Noah Gray KC at PHI
4.Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. KC

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. KC
2.Travis Kelce KC at PHI
3.A.J. Brown PHI vs. KC
4.Xavier Worthy KC at PHI
5.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. KC
Note: Goedert (ankle) rested the first week of practice leading up to the Super Bowl, but fully practiced this week.
6.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. KC
Note: Smith (hamstring) had three consecutive limited practices this week but then was cleared from the injury list.
7.Kareem Hunt KC at PHI
8.Isiah Pacheco KC at PHI
9.Hollywood Brown KC at PHI
10.*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. KC
Note: Gainwell (concussion) has been cleared to play.
11.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at PHI
12.Samaje Perine KC at PHI
13.Will Shipley PHI vs. KC

Kickers

1.Harrison Butker KC at PHI
2.*Jake Elliott PHI vs. KC
Note: Can the Eagles trust Elliott with the game on the line? He's the one part of their team that I don't feel confident about.

Defenses

1.*Philadelphia Eagles vs. KC
Note: Brandon Graham (elbow) will return from IR for the Super Bowl.
2.Kansas City Chiefs at PHI
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
