NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position

There are many types of formats for fantasy football playoff leagues. The most common are those where a roster is either drafted like a typical fantasy draft or a roster is chosen with players rostered on multiple fantasy teams.

This list is best used in leagues with PPR scoring, one point per 20 passing yards, four points per passing TD, six points per rushing/receiving TD.

The Key to Success

It's tempting to target players on the No. 1 seeds from each conference. And sometimes that pays off. But there are upsets almost every year in the playoffs, and often the edge is finding players from teams with lower seeds who will play three or four games.

So, before ranking players as we would for a season-long draft, it's crucial to project out how you think the games will go through the entire bracket. Once you've completed the bracket, note how many games you expect each player to play.

At that point, a useful cheat sheet can be created.

Advice on "One and Done" Players

Be careful when projecting players you think will play just one game.

In the NFL playoffs, game planning is extremely specific. With seasons hanging on the result of one game, defenses will often be much more extreme in their approach than they are in the regular season. This is especially true if the defense is facing a perceived one-dimensional offense. In those cases, the game plan is often to sell out to stop that one thing. It forces the opposing offense to try to win by leaning on its areas of weakness, i.e.:

Don't be surprised if the Bills ignore the Broncos' rushing attack and focus on placing extra attention on Courtland Sutton and the pass catchers.

The Buccaneers probably will focus much more on slowing Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin than the running backs.

The Chargers could put all the attention possible on Nico Collins and force the lesser pass catchers to beat them.

Injuries

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 and is still in the concussion protocol as of Monday.

Jordan Love (elbow) lost feeling in his right throwing hand during the Packers' Week 18 game. Love said he is confident about being available against the Eagles on Sunday.

Running Back

David Montgomery has been out since Week 16 with a sprained MCL (knee). He hopes to return for the Lions' first playoff game in the divisional round.

Isiah Pacheco injured his ribs Week 17. The Chiefs rested starters in Week 18, so it's unclear as to whether Pacheco was healthy enough to play.

Gus Edwards missed Weeks 17-18 with an ankle injury and did not practice leading up to Week 18.

Blake Corum fractured his forearm in the regular-season finale and will miss the postseason.

Justice Hill didn't suit up the last two games due to a concussion.

Wide Receiver

Zay Flowers suffered a knee injury Week 18. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the receiver avoided a season-ending injury and is day-to-day.

Christian Watson tore his ACL in the regulars-season finale.

Joshua Palmer has a foot injury that kept him out Week 18.

John Metchie was checked for a concussion during the regular-season finale.

Mecole Hardman was designated to return from IR after suffering a knee injury. Although the receiver has been out since Week 13, he practiced before the Week 18 game.

Tight End

Cade Otton missed the Buccaneers' last three games with a knee injury.

Kicker

Austin Seibert has been on injured reserve with a hip injury since Week 13. If Seibert is unable to return, Zane Gonzalez should continue to kick for the Commanders.

My Process for Creating This Cheat Sheet

As noted, predicting the entire bracket is the most important element. Then placing those players with 3-4 expected games at the top of each position is obvious. Make adjustments for elite players with "one and done" projections.

Many will not agree on how I project the playoff bracket to fall. If you think a team will go farther, or be eliminated more quickly than I do, adjust those players accordingly.

Quick Hits on Each Playoff Team

Eagles - Between having an excellent offensive line, a great group of skill-position players and a strong defense, they're the most balanced team in the NFC.

Chiefs - Kansas City earned more than 20 days of rest while getting key players healthy or back from injury, giving it an advantage over the field. And there's this Patrick Mahomes guy who is pretty good!

Ravens - The defense went from being a liability to a strength over the course of the season. On offense, the combination of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry could help them overcome the playoff disappointments of years past.

Vikings - If the team learned from the mistakes it made on offense when playing the Lions in Week 18, it has a good chance of beating Detroit if there's a second-round rematch.

Bills - If they play the Ravens in the second round, I don't see their defense having much of a chance of slowing Derrick Henry.

Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield leads a strong offense. This team has a chance to keep up in a shootout with any team.

Chargers - This is a well-coached team with an elite quarterback. Ultimately, it may not have the overall team talent to make a deep run.

Lions - This team can go all the way. However, injuries on defense could put it on the wrong side of a shootout at any time.

Texans - The Texans were 1-6 against playoff teams. Their one win was when they had Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.

Steelers - Four consecutive losses, even though they were all to good teams, is the wrong way to enter the postseason.

Commanders - Defensively, this is a weak team. Jayden Daniels may be asked to do too much against playoff teams.

Rams - We never know which version of this team will show up each week. Even if it wins one game, there's a good chance we see it implode the next week.

Broncos - It was a great story to see Bo Nix lead this team to the playoffs. This team just isn't ready to hang with elite opponents.

Packers - Losing Christian Watson makes this offense easier to defend. Also, the defense will struggle to slow playoff opponents.

Projected Games Per Team

4: Eagles

3: Chiefs, Ravens, Vikings

2: Bills, Buccaneers, Chargers

1: Lions, Texans, Steelers, Commanders, Rams, Broncos, Packers

Cheat Sheet

Q = Questionable; check injury status