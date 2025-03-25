Ian Thomas News: Lands in Las Vegas

The Raiders signed Thomas (calf) to a contract Tuesday.

Thomas spent the last seven seasons -- his entire NFL career -- in Carolina, and he now bolsters a Raiders tight end corps led by 2024 rookie phenom Brock Bowers and trade candidate Michael Mayer. Thomas is capable of contributing in a depth role as both a blocker and pass catcher, so his presence could make it easier for the team to potentially move on from Mayer. He appeared in five games (two starts) with the Panthers in 2024 before landing on IR with a calf injury, but Thomas figures to be ready to go for the start of offseason activities with his new squad.