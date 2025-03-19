NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams

Although it's worryingly similar to the approach that led the Ravens to waste time with expired veteran wideouts like Dez Bryant, Odell Beckham and Diontae Johnson , the DeAndre Hopkins

The Falcons ostensibly improved their defense a bit by adding Leonard Floyd and Divine Deablo , but those two probably don't move the needle much. Meanwhile, the loss of center Drew Dalman could introduce a complication to the otherwise sound Atlanta offensive line.

It still isn't clear what the Falcons mean to do with Kirk Cousins . Presumably a team like Pittsburgh could use Cousins if he were available, but in the meantime the Falcons have given no indication that they mean to let Cousins go. This is odd, of course, if only because the Falcons have otherwise given every indication that they consider Michael Penix the starter.

Nothing to report on offense. The only noteworthy move by the Cardinals was on defense, where they paid up for Super Bowl wrecker Josh Sweat . The Cardinals haven't had a real pass rush in forever, but if BJ Ojulari can make a strong return from his ACL tear then Sweat and Ojulari could be a memorable duo in time.

This article will look at each of the 32 teams, in alphabetical order, and take inventory of player movements that might affect that team. In applicable cases the team will have Winners and Losers named.

Arizona Cardinals

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

Atlanta Falcons

Winners: N/A

Losers: Kirk Cousins

Baltimore Ravens

Although it's worryingly similar to the approach that led the Ravens to waste time with expired veteran wideouts like Dez Bryant, Odell Beckham and Diontae Johnson, the DeAndre Hopkins signing could prove important for the Ravens. Hopkins will turn 33 in June and with that there's the reasonable fear his football abilities will fall off a cliff any second, but the fact is Hopkins was highly productive in 2024.

The Chiefs bizarrely stopped using Hopkins to prioritize JuJu Smith-Schuster slot reps in the playoffs – would anyone like to argue that worked out for Kansas City? – but on a per-snap basis Hopkins was unambiguously productive in 2024. Hopkins drew 80 targets on 489 snaps while providing 7.6 yards per target at a 70.0 percent catch rate -- plainly excellent numbers.

Less interestingly, the Ravens also added Cooper Rush to back up Lamar Jackson.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

Buffalo Bills

Even if it's unlikely to make any big waves, the signing of Joshua Palmer should give the Bills another good glue guy at the very least, and Palmer should give the Bills better per-snap returns than Mack Hollins, who left for New England in free agency. Keon Coleman is the presumed favorite for the WR2 role after Khalil Shakir, but Palmer should be capable of capitalizing if Coleman's breakout delays at all.

Meanwhile, the addition of Joey Bosa on defense could prove a big deal. Bosa's durability troubles have been constant and severe, but his abilities are rare when he's able to play.

Winners: Joshua Palmer

Losers: Curtis Samuel

Carolina Panthers

Rico Dowdle probably should be a backup rather than a starter, but it will be interesting to see if Dowdle can complicate the playing time of Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers plainly are fond of Hubbard and likely intend to keep him installed as the workhorse running back – the theory being that Dowdle would get significant work off the bench in winning scripts – but the Panthers probably won't have many winning game scripts. If a zero sum game occurs between Dowdle and Hubbard it could be hard on Hubbard's numbers if Dowdle plays a significant role. If the Panthers offense gets better, though, there really might be enough work for both running backs. That just feels a little overly optimistic as a thought.

Winners: N/A

Losers: Chuba Hubbard

Chicago Bears

Keenan Allen might yet re-sign with the Bears, but to this point Allen remains a free agent while Olamide Zaccheaus was signed as a potential replacement. Zaccheaus started producing for Washington pretty much immediately when they started giving him slot reps in 2024, so Zaccheaus could be a player to keep an eye on if Allen goes elsewhere. There is not much reason to expect Zaccheaus to produce notably when running from the boundary, however.

Rather than Zaccheaus, the biggest transactions for the Bears offense had to do with the offensive line. Chicago added guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via trade, and in free agency they paid up for standout former Atlanta center Drew Dalman. In theory, the Bears have their five starting spots accounted for in what should be their best offensive line in years.

As much as Caleb Williams plainly needs to improve, the struggling 2024 Chicago offensive line wasn't conducive to quarterback development. The hope is that between more experience, a better offensive line and the arrival of Ben Johnson, Williams might be able to turn into the player he was supposed to be.

Meanwhile, the Bears added more firepower to an already solid front four, enlisting Grady Jarrett at tackle and Dayo Odeyingbo on the edge.

Winners: Caleb Williams

Losers: N/A

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Brown

On the other side of the ball, it remains unclear where star defensive end Trey Hendrickson will play in 2025. Hendrickson is seeking a trade, though developments otherwise have yet to occur.

Winners: Joe Burrow

Losers: N/A

Cleveland Browns

Kenny Pickett was added at quarterback, but the Browns are still widely expected to spend the second overall selection on Shedeur Sanders, assuming they don't arrange something else at quarterback before then. Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku investors really don't want to live The Pickett Experience.

The expected departure of Nick Chubb (foot) opens up a question in the backfield, though Jerome Ford should remain the starter even if another notable running back gets added to the equation.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams is generally expected to be the starter, but the Cowboys also signed free agent runner Miles Sanders, who of course was productive in Philadelphia surprisingly recently despite falling off a cliff since then.

The Cowboys offensive line was one of the better run-blocking groups last year, and one or both of Williams and Sanders could produce if the 2025 Dallas offensive line blocks similarly well. The retirement of all-timer guard Zack Martin complicates that projection, however, even with Robert Jones signed as an ostensible replacement.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

Denver Broncos

The signing of Evan Engram introduces a new variable to the Denver offense, which had previously deleted all pass-catching work for the tight end position, opting instead to give snaps only to blocking specialists. Engram is the opposite, to the point that he's almost more like a wide receiver. The Broncos clearly added Engram with the intention of getting usage out of him, so Engram's arrival heralds a change in the Denver scheme entirely. More specifically, Engram will likely see snaps in the slot, often lining up more like a receiver, while Adam Trautman remains starter in the blocking specialist role. Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Devaughn Vele would stand to lose reps if Engram takes snaps from the slot instead of from Trautman at the inline rep.

With Javonte Williams off to Dallas there would seem to be escalated opportunity for Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, though Sean Payton has always loved a crowded backfield and might pursue another notable name to replace Williams.

Winners: Bo Nix, Audric Estime

Losers: Devaughn Vele, Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Detroit Lions

The departure of standout right guard Kevin Zeitler could prove a challenge for Detroit, even though there is some hope for second-year guard Christian Mahogany to emerge as a viable starter.

Of course, the biggest change for the 2025 Lions will be the absences of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and defensive line coach Terrell Williams. It's hard to imagine any of that helping.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

Green Bay Packers

The addition of Mecole Hardman might give Green Bay something new at receiver, but they were reportedly in the hunt for D.K. Metcalf before the Steelers paid up. It's possible the Packers will remain in pursuit for a WR1 type if the opportunity pops up, and in any case the Hardman addition doesn't actually change anything.

Otherwise, the headlining news is that the Packers paid up for Aaron Banks at left guard, giving Green Bay a massive presence that seems to hint at an emphasis of the run game. On the other hand, paying up for Banks makes it look like 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan isn't particularly close to playing.

Winners: N/A

Losers: Green Bay WRs?

Houston Texans

Adding Christian Kirk at slot wideout should give Houston strong insurance while they wait out the potentially protracted and difficult recovery for Tank Dell (knee). Kirk in the slot, Nico Collins on the boundary and one more good boundary target would give the Texans a strong three-wide loadout at receiver.

The problem for Houston is that their offensive line might be a mess again. The Texans got rid of Laremy Tunsil for some reason, which will force 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher into the starting lineup at one tackle rep and probably Tytus Howard at the other spot. Howard would arguably fit better at a guard position, but apparently the Texans are hoping he'll simply replace Tunsil. Good luck with that.

Winners: Christian Kirk

Losers: N/A

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson has been unacceptably poor as a passer to this point, so for the Colts to sign Daniel Jones in free agency would indicate that Chris Ballard apparently has a type. Jones has not played better than Richardson lately and Richardson himself was always known as a raw developmental case. If the Colts go with Jones over Richardson it probably won't be for a good reason, and you can bet all of your worldly possessions that it wouldn't have a happy ending.

Khalil Herbert was otherwise added at running back. Herbert is at once a very replaceable player yet also one clearly better than the running backs the Colts had backing up Jonathan Taylor last year.

Winners: N/A

Losers: Anthony Richardson

Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson is out for Liam Coen, and with that hope is once again renewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Christian Kirk off to the Texans there could be a big opportunity for free-agent pickup Dyami Brown, formerly of Washington and North Carolina before that. Brown's NFL arrival was badly delayed – even for most of last year it looked like Brown would do next to nothing – but Brown's second-half breakout featured some legitimately promising play. More specifically, Brown should give the Jaguars a space-clearing threat who can make some plays downfield if defenses key on Brian Thomas too aggressively. Brown probably won't do a whole lot of work over the middle, though.

Meanwhile, Evan Engram's departure opens up a clear starting tight end role for Brenton Strange. Strange will do plenty of blocking in Coen's scheme, just like Cade Otton did in 2024, but like Otton Strange should also play a ton of snaps in 2025.

Winners: Dyami Brown, Brenton Strange, Trevor Lawrence (re: Coen)

Losers: N/A

Kansas City Chiefs

Elijah Mitchell could be an interesting factor in 2025, because the injury-cursed runner is otherwise quite talented with the football. It's conceivable that a healthy Mitchell could even complicate matters for Isiah Pacheco, though (A) Pacheco is still the clear starter and (B) Mitchell has to stay healthy first.

The Chiefs otherwise made some notable changes on the offensive line, signing Jayon Moore to play left tackle while moving 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia to left guard, where he'll replace Joe Thuney (traded to Chicago).

Winners: Elijah Mitchell

Losers: N/A

Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris appears to be the replacement for J.K. Dobbins, though the Chargers better have some ideas about how they'll make up for the big plays they lose in the process. It's also possible the Chargers manage to bring back Dobbins as a rotational back, which would be a reasonable enough way to deploy Dobbins given his injury history.

Meanwhile, the departure of Joshua Palmer and the reunion with Mike Williams means that we'll probably see Williams as the primary Chargers boundary wideout opposite Quentin Johnston, with Ladd McConkey expected to mostly work from the slot.

It also might be worth noting that the Chargers added Mekhi Becton at right guard, hopefully providing them with a mauling improvement over the mediocre Trey Pipkins.

Winners: Mike Williams

Losers: J.K. Dobbins

Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams is the kind of receiver whose gravity changes any offense he plays in, and the Rams are likely no exception. Or at least, if the Rams plan to get the most out of Adams then they'll probably need to accommodate him at the expense of Puka Nacua at some point or another. In 2024 and 2023 the Rams instead increasingly built the entire offense around Nacua, and that trend might need to relent if the Rams mean to get their money's worth out of Adams.

And not to bury the lede by waiting this long to mention it, but the Rams briefly appeared on the verge of trading Matthew Stafford, which of course would have nuked the entire Rams offense in the process. Luckily for those invested in various Rams, this all proved to be little more than a fakeout, as shortly afterward it was announced Stafford had agreed to a contract extension with the Rams.

Winners: Matthew Stafford

Losers: N/A

Las Vegas Raiders

Trading for Geno Smith secured the Raiders their settled if not modest starting quarterback, and with that they should have a big upgrade over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. Smith should be a reassuring presence for Brock Bowers and especially Jakobi Meyers.

Adding Raheem Mostert at running back seems to signal the conclusion of the Zamir White experiment, especially given the widely-held assumption that Ashton Jeanty might be headed to Vegas. If the Raiders add Jeanty then White, Sincere McCormick, Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube would all be at risk of losing their roster spot.

Winners: Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers

Losers: Aidan O'Connell, Zamir White, Sincere McCormick, Ameer Abdulah, Dylan Laube

Miami Dolphins

The departure of Raheem Mostert would seem to open a door for 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright, yet the signing of power back Alexander Mattison raises the new fear that Mattison might function as a newly designated power specialist in a Miami offense that previously only featured speed specialists.

The departure of blocking specialist Durham Smythe might buy a few more snaps for Jonnu Smith, who bizarrely had his snap count limited even during his 2024 breakout, because Mike McDaniel has some ill-conceived idea that it ever makes sense to take Smith off the field. It's arguably somewhat concerning for Smith on this front that the Dolphins signed blocking specialist Pharaoh Brown at tight end, though truthfully Brown is not even as good of a blocker as Smith.

The introduction of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gives the Dolphins a bigger, stronger wideout target than they normally feature, hopefully adding a new dimension to the offense as a role player.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold is in Seattle, so it would appear J.J. McCarthy is your likely starting 2025 quarterback. McCarthy is completely untested after a knee injury wiped out his rookie year, but the Vikings obviously drafted McCarthy with the intention of making him a starter, and the time is now.

The trade for Jordan Mason gives the Vikings a meaningful upgrade in the power department, and Mason's presence allows the Vikings to save the more fragile Aaron Jones for big-play specialty functions. This is not good for Jones' fantasy value, however. We can probably assume the team is done with Cam Akers.

The Vikings also paid up for Will Fries at guard, so hopefully Fries will help anchor an improved 2025 line.

Winners: J.J. McCarthy

Losers: Aaron Jones

New England Patriots

Adding Mack Hollins at receiver doesn't help anyone, least of all the returning disappointing 2024 rookie duo of Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. If the Patriots add another standout wide receiver in the draft then it will be looking very bad for Polk and Baker.

The Patriots did get a potentially helpful addition in right tackle Morgan Moses, however. The Patriots offensive line was incredibly bad in 2024, and while there is much more work to be done the Patriots at least have a veteran in Moses who can force the younger players to get their act in line.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

New Orleans Saints

It's probably not the greatest news of all time for Saints fans, but they re-signed Derek Carr to an adjusted deal that would seem to tie Carr to the Saints roster for at least the 2025. That isn't because the two sides love each other so much, but rather because the Saints' reckless cap management has cornered them into this compromised position, and from Carr's point of view it's simply a lot of money. The Saints could still be in the market for a quarterback in the first round of the draft.

Less notably, the Saints signed Chase Young to boost the pass rush, as well as tight end Jack Stoll in what will almost certainly be a blocking specialist role.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

New York Giants

As of this moment the Giants only have Tommy DeVito at quarterback with Drew Lock in free agency and Daniel Jones on the Colts. That will almost certainly not hold – the Giants are fully expected to pursue a quarterback in the first round of the draft, and they remain loosely connected to Aaron Rodgers, though the interest might be somewhat one-sided (from NYG and not Rodgers).

The Giants' only notable moves in the meantime are the signings of standout defenders Jevon Holland (safety) and Paulson Adebo (corner). The Adebo signing would seem to indicate the Deonte Banks experiment is basically over.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

New York Jets

The Justin Fields signing might not be all that positive for Jets fans in terms of real-life football, but for fantasy purposes Fields could be a big deal. Particularly in best-ball scoring Fields' game could prove valuable, because his inconsistency as a passer and week-to-week volatility don't really matter if you don't have to correctly guess when his good or bad games occur. Meanwhile, we all remember that Fields' truly good games have a way of making him the top-scoring quarterback that week.

Fields' signing could arguably be a concern for Garrett Wilson given that Fields' strength clearly is not as a passer, but Fields' passing struggles have more to do with processing than accuracy or the ability to make throws in general. Fields is actually capable of amazingly accurate passes, but the problem is to this point he failed to process quickly enough to keep himself looking in the right spot. That's more of a problem for the secondary reads – specifically the third and later – because with the Bears it was clearly beneficial for DJ Moore and Cole Kmet to catch passes from Fields. In other words, Fields might be bad for everyone other than Wilson, but in Wilson's one case there is reason to be hopeful.

The arrival of Fields probably means Aaron Rodgers' various caddies no longer have a spot on the team, and therefore one might expect Allen Lazard to be on the way out at some point.

Winners: Justin Fields

Losers: Allen Lazard

Philadelphia Eagles

A finished product like the Eagles just needs to maintain form rather than pursue too many changes, so to this point they haven't made any big moves. The little moves don't say a whole lot, either – adding backup tight ends like Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson will likely prove to be for depth purposes. Both Josina Anderson and Jordan Schultz reported that the Eagles were open to trading Dallas Goedert, but even if Philadelphia trades Goedert they would probably be wise to acquire someone better than Bryant or Granson to replace him.

The one concerning development for Philadelphia this offseason is the loss of Mekhi Becton in free agency. Becton played well at right guard for Philadelphia, and it appears the Eagles will attempt to replace him with Kenyon Green, who was a 2022 first-round pick but struggled horrendously with the Texans, to the point that he was singled out as The Worst part of their awful offensive line. It's possible that the Eagles view Green as a backup, with Tyler Steen or a draft pick potentially being the actual plan to replace Becton.

Winners: N/A

Losers: N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers

D.K. Metcalf is a huge addition for the Steelers, so much so that it probably invites some question about George Pickens' future with the team, at least in the long term. Pickens' eccentric and volatile nature has clearly placed some amount of strain on the Steelers, yet his compelling talent makes him tough to quit.

It's possible that the Steelers pursued Metcalf so that they might be free to quit Pickens, but if Pittsburgh is really going into 2025 with Mason Rudolph at quarterback then they'll need all the receiver talent they can get. The Steelers have been linked to Aaron Rodgers to some extent, but it's not clear how much interest there is on either side.

The departure of Najee Harris opens up a huge opportunity for Jaylen Warren, even with Kenneth Gainwell signed in free agency from Philadelphia. As much as the Steelers might add a talented running back in the draft, in the meantime Warren would be the clear starter over Gainwell, with Gainwell almost entirely playing on passing downs. Warren might have played the off-the-bench role when Harris was on the team, but Warren can rebrand as a workhorse. Some off-the-bench runners can only produce out of the bullpen, but Warren can start.

Winners: Jaylen Warren, Mason Rudolph

Losers: George Pickens

Seattle Seahawks

The departure of Geno Smith and the replacement of Sam Darnold will likely set the Seahawks offense back a bit. If it weren't to do so on its own, then the absence of D.K. Metcalf should make it a clearer certainty.

Of course, the signing of Cooper Kupp is clearly the ostensible plan to replace Metcalf. But Metcalf is perhaps the most compelling vertical threat in the NFL, and even if Kupp is some version of good he and Jaxon Smith-Njigba cannot come close to imitating the effect Metcalf dictated on opposing defenses. The signing of Marquez Valdes-Scantling anticipated this criticism somewhat, but MVS is only a decoy whereas Metcalf pulls coverage like a decoy but makes big plays in addition to that.

Smith-Njigba will likely need to play more Flanker snaps in 2025 than he did the two years prior, which almost entirely occurred in the slot. Kupp was running a 4.6 out of college, and now he's 32 with a lot of physical play in his history. Kupp almost certainly needs the slot, thus forcing Smith-Njigba to the perimeter most of the time.

Smith-Njigba might be able to thrive on the boundary, but (A) with his ~4.6 speed JSN is not conventionally threatening downfield and has no history of demonstrating otherwise and (B) even if Smith-Njigba is some version of 'good' on the boundary he almost certainly will not be as effective as he would have been in the slot.

In short, the challenge facing the Seahawks is that they have this turnover-prone quarterback (Darnold) dependent on two receivers whose skill sets risk redundancy and the materialization of a zero sum game between those two receivers. Metcalf empowered Smith-Njigba and the rest of the offense by drawing defensive attention away, but with Kupp and JSN so close to the line of scrimmage the field is about to shrink on the Seattle offense.

Winners: N/A

Losers: Seattle passing game

San Francisco 49ers

Much change has occurred in San Francisco, as Deebo Samuel (Washington) and Jordan Mason (Minnesota) were both traded away, while standout starting left guard Aaron Banks left for Green Bay. For the first time in a while, the 49ers find themselves in something of a rebuild. The loss of Talanoa Hufanga (Denver) could also prove significant at safety.

With Samuel gone there's a massive pass-catching opportunity in the offense, so Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall both could see their usages boosted between Samuel's absence and the torn-ACL recovery of Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers need to consolidate their creaky offensive line to get the full benefits of their otherwise substantial skill-position talent, though, as they're inviting problems at at least two spots on the offensive line at the moment.

Meanwhile, the departure of Mason would seemingly make Isaac Guerendo the ink-written RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey for the time being. With that said, Guerendo's durability troubles could lead the 49ers to pursue a third notable runner for depth purposes, presumably in the draft.

Winners: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo

Losers: N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For a minute there it looked a bit harrowing for Baker Mayfield, who loses standout offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jaguars and briefly appeared at risk of losing standout receiver Chris Godwin, but luckily for Mayfield the Buccaneers were quick to get Godwin an extended contract. As long as Mayfield has Godwin and Mike Evans he should be okay, even without Coen. Particularly in that division, the Buccaneers should remain strong.

Winners: Baker Mayfield

Losers: N/A

Tennessee Titans

It's all but a given that the Titans will select Cam Ward with the first overall pick. If we make that assumption we could probably call it good news for guys Calvin Ridley and Chigoziem Okonkwo. In addition to the Ward selection, Ridley and Okonkwo might also benefit from the departure of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who signed with Miami. It's unlikely that free-agent pickup Van Jefferson will draw as much usage as NWI did, and who knows what's going on with Treylon Burks.

Meanwhile, for the second offseason in a row the Titans emphasized their offensive line, adding Kevin Zeitler from Detroit and Dan Moore from Pittsburgh. Signing Moore will allow the Titans to move JC Latham to the right side, which is probably where he belongs after playing the left side as a rookie.

Winners: Calvin Ridley, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears

Losers: Will Levis

Washington Commanders

The trade for Deebo Samuel seems like a big deal for Washington, though guessing Samuel's exact application isn't so easy. The Washington offense in 2024 didn't really feature a role that would suit Samuel the same way his role with the 49ers did. More specifically, the arranged Yards After Catch looks like Samuel claimed in San Francisco didn't really exist in the 2024 Washington offense. Washington will clearly do something to accommodate Samuel's abilities since they went through the trouble of acquiring him, but just the same it's also a little difficult to get over how badly Samuel's second half of 2024 went, even with no Brandon Aiyuk (knee) stealing targets).

The bigger trade was arguably the one for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, whose addition might allow the Washington offensive to turn into a legitimate strength, whereas last year it would probably be accurate to say they overachieved somewhat. Adding Tunsil allows 2024 left tackle Brandon Coleman to move to guard, where his build probably fits a little better.

Although they weren't additions, there is probably mention warranted for Washington re-signing both Zach Ertz and the blocking specialist John Bates at tight end. Second-round 2024 pick Ben Sinnott is probably capable of pushing for the starting role in Washington as soon as this year, but Ertz being back makes that borderline wishful thinking for Sinnott investors, though anything is possible.

Winners: Jayden Daniels

Losers: Ben Sinnott