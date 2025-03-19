Jack Gibbens News: Moving to New England

Gibbens (ankle) signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Minnesota product spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Titans, appearing in 29 regular-season games and recording 167 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended. Gibbens missed Tennessee's final seven games in 2024 due to an ankle injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. Now in New England, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the linebacker corps while also contributing on special teams.