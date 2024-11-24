Gameday Injuries: Week 12

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve on Monday, officially ending his season. The move was strictly a formality after Prescott recently underwent surgery, and Cooper Rush will continue to operate as Dallas' starting quarterback

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

With six teams on bye in Week 12, we're treated to what would be considered a relatively light injury report, especially for this stage of the season. However, we have one very prominent confirmed absence at quarterback, and there are also a couple of big names at receiver to be concerned with. Without further ado, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The 49ers' Brock Purdy (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing Friday's practice following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Purdy emerged from a Week 11 loss to the Seahawks with shoulder soreness and was believed to only be dealing with a temporary issue Wednesday, but his condition began to worsen Thursday after some light throwing. With the third-year star unavailable for Sunday's critical matchup, journeyman Brandon Allen, who's put up just three regular-season pass attempts since the start of the 2022 season, will serve as San Francisco's quarterback versus Green Bay and represents a downgrade for the fantasy outlook of all of the team's skill-position players.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve on Monday, officially ending his season. The move was strictly a formality after Prescott recently underwent surgery, and Cooper Rush will continue to operate as Dallas' starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Commanders while Trey Lance slots in as his backup.

RUNNING BACKS

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (leg) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Panthers despite logging limited sessions all week. In his ongoing absence, Kareem Hunt should once again log a heavy workload as Kansas City's lead back against a Carolina defense that's surrendered an NFL-high 160.1 rushing yards per game.

The Bears' D'Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings but progressed from a Wednesday absence all the way to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Swift is expected to play. If the veteran back were to suffer a setback, Roschon Johnson would be in line for an even larger role than usual as the lead back while Travis Homer would bump up to the No. 2 role.

The Raiders' Alexander Mattison (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his and Zamir White's (quadriceps) likely absences, veteran Ameer Abdullah and rookie Dylan Laube are expected to split Las Vegas' rushing workload, with Sincere McCormick operating as the No. 3 back.

The Raiders' Zamir White (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his and Alexander Mattison's (quadriceps) likely absences, veteran Ameer Abdullah and rookie Dylan Laube are expected to split Las Vegas' rushing workload, with Sincere McCormick operating as the No. 3 back.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week. In his absence, Julius Chestnut will serve as the No. 2 back behind Tony Pollard.

The Panthers' Jonathon Brooks (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs despite putting in a full week of practice this past week. As per head coach Dave Canales' comments Friday and confirmed by early Sunday reports, the rookie is fully expected to make his NFL debut versus Kansas City. Brooks will open his career as the No. 2 running back behind Chuba Hubbard, but head coach Canales mentioned the rookie wouldn't be on a snap limit in the event Hubbard were to suffer any type of in-game injury.

The Panthers' Miles Sanders (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. The start of Sanders' absence coincides with the expected season/pro debut of rookie Jonathon Brooks, who's projected to operate as the No. 2 back behind Chuba Hubbard beginning with Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Packers' MarShawn Lloyd (illness) was moved to the non-football injury list Wednesday due to his recent appendicitis, sidelining him for the next four games. Emanuel Wilson will continue serving as Josh Jacobs' primary backup, while Chris Brooks works as the No. 3 option.

The Dolphins' Alec Ingold (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Ingold can't play, Miami will once again operate without a true fullback, and an extra target or two out of the backfield could be available for De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert or Jaylen Wright.

The Cowboys' Hunter Luepke is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a limited and a full practice, respectively, following a one-game absence due to a calf injury.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants' Malik Nabers (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Nabers is expected to play. If the talented rookie does suit up, he'll be catching passes from the just promoted Tommy DeVito, who will serve as the starting quarterback versus Tampa Bay in place of Daniel Jones, who was waived Saturday.

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. The star wideout's absence will move Jahan Dotson into the No. 2 role alongside A.J. Brown, while rookies Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith will also have the opportunity for bigger roles. However, given how little all three receivers have contributed thus far this season, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra could be some of the biggest beneficiaries of Smith's absence in terms of leftover targets that Brown himself doesn't absorb.

The Bears' Keenan Allen (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Vikings after turning in a limited practice Friday. As per Saturday night reports, Allen is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, Rome Odunze would move into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, while DeAndre Carter and Tyler Scott would profile as the No. 3 and No. 4 wideouts, respectively.

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full session Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Evans is fully expected to play barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. In his expected return, the star receiver should walk back into an even heavier workload than he had before the injury, considering Chris Godwin was lost for the season with a dislocated ankle in the same game Evans went down with his hamstring issue.

The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens after missing Thursday's session and turning in a limited practice Friday and Saturday. If McConkey were sidelined, plenty of targets would open up for Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, who would slot in as Los Angeles' top two receivers versus a vulnerable Baltimore secondary. Jalen Reagor and DJ Chark would also likely see an increase in snaps behind them while bumping up a spot on the depth chart.

The Panthers' Adam Thielen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per head coach Dave Canales' comments Friday and confirmed by early Sunday reports, Thielen is expected to play versus Kansas City in what would be his first game action since Week 3. If the veteran receiver does indeed make it back from his seven-game absence, he'll slot in as the No. 1 receiver since Diontae Johnson was traded to the Ravens while Thielen was sidelined.

The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing Friday's practice. If Coker can't suit up, David Moore is projected to move up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Kansas City.

The Cowboys' Brandin Cooks (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after having his practice window opened Wednesday and putting in limited sessions all week. With the veteran wideout on injured reserve for at least one more game, Jalen Tolbert will remain the No. 2 receiver versus Washington.

The Broncos' Josh Reynolds (finger) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite putting in three full practice sessions for a second straight week. In his ongoing absence, Devaughn Vele, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin will all have the opportunity for slightly bigger roles behind Courtland Sutton.

TIGHT ENDS

The 49ers' George Kittle is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full session this week following a Week 11 absence due to a hamstring injury. Kittle will return to his usual No. 1 tight end role versus Green Bay, but he'll be catching passes from No. 2 quarterback Brandon Allen since Brock Purdy has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The Lions' Sam LaPorta is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. In his return, LaPorta will slot back into his No. 1 tight end role against an Indianapolis defense that's surrendered the third-most receptions (64) and that's tied for the second-most touchdowns (six) allowed to the position.

The Seahawks' Noah Fant (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after progressing from a missed Wednesday practice to a full Friday session this past week. As per early Sunday reports, Fant's availability will likely come down to a game-time decision. If he ultimately remains out, rookie AJ Barner will continue operating as Seattle's top tight end versus Arizona.

The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Luke Schoonmaker, who brought in six of 10 targets for 56 yards over 43 snaps in Week 11 against the Texans with Ferguson out for most of the contest, will serve as the No. 1 tight end, while Brevyn Spann-Ford will slot into the No. 2 role.

The Vikings' Josh Oliver (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Johnny Mundt will bump up to the No. 2 tight end role behind T.J. Hockenson.

The Raiders' Harrison Bryant (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after following up a missed Wednesday practice with consecutive limited sessions to close out the week. Even if Bryant suits up, he's projected to serve as the No. 3 tight end now that Michael Mayer has returned from the NFI list and is serving as Brock Bowers' primary backup.

The Chargers' Hayden Hurst (hip) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens after turning in a limited practice Friday. In the veteran's absence, Tucker Fisk and Stone Smartt will likely rotate snaps behind Will Dissly.

KICKERS

The Panthers' Eddy Pineiro (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings and finished the week with a missed practice Friday. However, as per head coach Dave Canales' comments Friday, Pineiro is expected to play, and the fact Carolina didn't sign a kicker or promote one from the practice squad Saturday seems to confirm the veteran will be available.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Lions' Terrion Arnold (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Commanders' Marshon Lattimore (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Raiders' Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Dolphins' Kendall Fuller (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. As per early Sunday reports, Gonzalez is expected to play.

The Chargers' Cam Hart (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after a one-game absence due to a neck injury.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (personal) remains out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) is off the injury report and will make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

Safeties

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Chargers' Derwin James (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Bears' Elijah Hicks (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will return from a four-game absence in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Broncos' Brandon Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Patriots' Marte Mapu (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Buccaneers' Tykee Smith (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Patriots' Keion White (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Broncos' Zach Allen (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (undisclosed) is questionable for Sundays' game against the Dolphins. As per early Sunday reports, Barmore is expected to play.

Linebackers

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Packers' Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Chargers' Bud Dupree (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Chargers' Khalil Mack (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Ravens' Roquan Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The Titans' Jack Gibbens (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, likely sidelining him for the rest of the season.

The Patriots' Anfernee Jennings (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Giants' Micah McFadden (heel) Is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.