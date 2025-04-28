Jacolby George News: Links up with Panthers

George is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

George spent his entire four-year collegiate career at Miami but didn't see significant playing time until his final two seasons. During that stretch, the 6-foot wideout caught 110 passes for 1,616 yards and 16 touchdowns across 26 games, serving as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Xavier Restrepo. Given George's high-level production over his final two seasons, he will likely compete for a depth role in Carolina's wide receiver room this summer.