Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney News: Being let go by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

The Panthers are set to release Clowney, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the move will free up $7.78 million in salary cap space for the Panthers. In 14 games with Carolina in 2024, Clowney recorded 46 tackles, to go along with 5.5 sacks. The 32-year-old -- who was the top overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- will now look to catch on with a team seeking to add experienced pass-rushing depth.

Jadeveon Clowney
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
