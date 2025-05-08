Jadeveon Clowney News: Being let go by Panthers

The Panthers are set to release Clowney, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the move will free up $7.78 million in salary cap space for the Panthers. In 14 games with Carolina in 2024, Clowney recorded 46 tackles, to go along with 5.5 sacks. The 32-year-old -- who was the top overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- will now look to catch on with a team seeking to add experienced pass-rushing depth.