Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander Injury: Candidate to be traded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

The Packers have had conversations about trading Alexander (knee) this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Alexander is one of the league's premier cornerbacks, when healthy, but injuries have limited him to less than 10 regular-season games in three of the last four seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler is currently working his way back from a knee scope undergone early January. Alexander currently has two years remaining on his contract, but with those seasons each carrying cap hits north of $25 million, any team interested in trading for the 28-year-old would likely be motivated to restructure his deal.

