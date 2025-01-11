NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

I'm proud of the end-of-year record, but admittedly I'm annoyed I ended the season relatively flat. It would have been impressive to do well in the chaos that was Week 18, but I was admittedly awful picking against the spread in the postseason last year and I'm nervous I'll fall into the same issues again this postseason. I'm entering trepid waters right now, but on paper I think this first week of the 2024-25 playoffs feels relatively cut and dry.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game of NFL Wildcard Weekend. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

Wild Card Weekend Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Wild Card Predictions

Week 18 Record ATS: 6-10

Week 18 Record on Totals: 6-9-1

Season Record ATS: 144-124-4

Season Record on Totals: 136-134-2

Chargers vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Texans Chargers -3 Los Angeles -162; Houston +136 42.5

I guess I'm prepared to make the same mistake I did last year when picking against the Texans in a home playoff game. Unlike last year where C.J. Stroud and the rest of Houston's young team seemed frisky and defiant, this season's version just feels lackluster. I'm not positive Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee) would really change that equation either, but there's at least an argument to be made that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's dramatic fall from grace as a hot head-coaching prospect could be directly tied to the absence of both wide receivers.

This bet is more focused on the identity the Chargers have and the consistency that coach John Harbaugh has brought seemingly overnight to this franchise. I'd be a bit surprised to see Justin Herbert and this offense win two straight games against the AFC elite, but a run-oriented offensive attack and smart decision making should be all it takes to beat one of the weaker division winners we've seen in recent memory.

Spread Pick: Chargers -3

Total Pick: Over 42.5

Steelers vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Ravens Ravens -10 Baltimore -500; Pittsburgh +340 43.5

Look, I really don't care to get into the Lamar Jackson/Josh Allen MVP debate too much. We see this all the time in the NBA. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic putting up statistically better numbers than that season's MVP winner, there's always narrative/voter fatigue that pushes a "new" winner, deserving or not. In this case I think both quarterbacks are deserving of the award and if there must be a new winner, Allen will have certainly earned it this year.

That preamble is important because the conversation is going to get an obnoxious amount of publicity the next two weeks given what's projected to occur. In terms of this specific game, the Ravens trounced the Steelers by 17 just three weeks ago, but prior to that the last time this divisional matchup was decided by more seven points was back in 2019. Baltimore is a better team and Pittsburgh seems to be floundering from a chemistry perspective, but they aren't just going to roll over either. To be fair, that hasn't been the case the past three playoff appearances for the Steelers as their average margin of defeat hovers close to 16, but I just think divisional games get more complicated than what recent trends would indicate.

Spread Pick: Steelers +10

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Broncos vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Bills Bills -8.5 Buffalo -440; Denver +340 47.5

I believe Denver's defense is legitimately good, but this is going to be a true test. Given how much the Broncos are reliant on man coverage, Josh Allen could have an explosive day as a runner. And if he doesn't, that should reveal enough open lanes for James Cook or Ray Davis to make some explosive runs/receptions. It just feels like the Bills have too many counters to the things the Broncos do well. Contrast that to the Bo Nix offense, which just seems to rely too heavily on smoke and mirrors to make a difference in the playoffs, and I think this could get one-sided really fast. I understand it's fun to root for the rookie quarterback and it's easy to point fingers at head coach Sean McDermott's record in the postseason, but he doesn't typically lose these layup games in the first round of the playoffs.

Spread Pick: Bills -8.5

Total Pick: Under 47.5

Packers vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Eagles Eagles -4.5 Philadelphia -225; Green Bay +185 45.5

Most of you know I'm a diehard Packers fan. I don't try to hide it in any way. I like to tell myself that I'm a "real" fan in the sense that I tell it like it is, that I try to have an impartial view and that I'm often incredibly dismissive of my team. In reality, I'm just describing someone that is incredibly pessimistic and possibly a bit of machoistic mixed into the equation, qualities that hardly should be considered impartial.

All that being said, I really don't understand this line. The Packers will be without Jaire Alexander (knee) and Christian Watson (knee), haven't put together a consistent four-quarter game where both the offense and defense looked above average the entire season, and Jordan Love has struggled mightily in terms of his intermediate accuracy. Meanwhile the Eagles can control the tempo with their rushing attack and effectively have a four-down cheat code in the tush push, which will just stymie any elongated droughts without productive offense. Even if Jalen Hurts is still dealing with concussion symptoms suffered a couple of weeks back or the Packers somehow play A.J. Brown effectively, you're asking a lot of the Green Bay offense to do something that they really haven't done all season, and that's to make explosive plays while also consistently moving the chains. Obviously an upset can happen. You can look back to last year in which Darnell Savage returned a pick-six, the Packers got another first-half interception on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys uncharacteristically got out of a rhythm and became one dimensional. It's easier to do that against Mike McCarthy, it's another thing entirely to do that against this version of the Eagles.

Spread Pick: Eagles -4.5

Total Pick: Over 45.5

Commanders vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -3 Tampa Bay -175; Washington +145 50.5

This is by far the game I'm most eager to watch this weekend. It's a rematch of Week 1 when the Buccaneers predictably bracketed Terry McLaurin and spoiled Jayden Daniels' rookie debut. Obviously both teams are significantly different than the beginning of September, but ironically I don't think the win condition changes too much for the Buccaneers. Removing McLaurin from the equation is the easiest path to victory, and despite the secondary issues for Tampa Bay, I think they should be able to do that.

That's not to say Daniels can't pull off some heroics, and every time I would assume has tried to do the same thing throughout the season and McLaurin still went on to earn All-Pro votes and a Pro Bowl appearance. Everything gets condensed though in the playoffs. There's no more putting plays on tape for teams to account for, no pulling punches to "give a different look". You just do what it takes to win every game, and come up with the next best gameplan the following week.

Ironically, the win condition for Washington is probably pretty similar, and Marshon Lattimore has made a career of stopping Mike Evans during their tenure as NFC South rivals. I'd just be surprised if this is the same Lattimore given the former New Orleans corner has missed seven games due to a hamstring injury and only recently returned after his most recent two-game absence. If this is prime Lattimore, and to be fair, it could be, then Bucky Irving might be the more primary factor against a porous Commanders defense. Something tells me though I think the Buccaneers will be able to have their way in any direction offensively, and that tips the scales for the divisional winners in Round 1.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -3

Total Pick: Under 50.5

Vikings vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Rams Vikings -1.5 Minnesota -122; Los Angeles +102 46.5

I have a lot of Rams fans in my life for some reason. So many of them were telling me how eager they were to face the Vikings following Minnesota's disappointing loss to the Lions on primetime last Sunday. Some mentioned the Week 8 Thursday night win over the Vikings like that will be the obvious repeat result. Some other friends discussed how Sam Darnold will surely fall apart, which fair enough I suppose as I'm surprised Darnold has continually played to this level all season.

All of that assumes the Rams will continue to be effectively perfect on offense, and that's the bigger crux of the issue in my mind. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has put together incredible defensive schemes seemingly weekly, and right now the Rams feel like they are only the Puka Nacua show on offense. To be fair, that could just be weird game script things in regards to Cooper Kupp. Kupp has just 12 receptions on 23 targets for 162 receiving yards and a touchdown across five games, but one of those was the monsoon Thursday night game against the Niners, and another two against opponents (the Saints and Jets) that the Rams rightfully just figured they could win so long as the offense didn't commit any turnovers. Obviously that can't be the gameplan Monday night and if there's a weak link of the Minnesota defense, it's slot corner/safety Josh Metellus who could get matched up with the veteran wide receiver often. You'd just liked to have seen that at....any point over the past month. I'm rooting for the Rams for a variety of reasons, but I'm confident my heart will get what it wants.

Spread Pick: Vikings -1.5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Wild Card Weekend Best Bets

This is a bit different than what I normally do, but given the publish date I'm going to try and do a same-game parlay for every playoff game this weekend. I'll list them for specific books, but I'll admit they aren't necessarily optimized for the best odds per book. It'd be best to use these bets as a marker for overall plays I like, and then use our RotoWire tools to put together your favorite parlays or single-game props.

