NFL Super Bowl Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for the Big Game

Joe Bartel 
February 6, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We've finally hit the end. By the conclusion of this piece, we will have written nearly 55,000 words dating back to the Week 1 edition in early September. A 139-126-7 record against the spread during the regular season was certainly a pleasant outcome for this column, but we've struggled throughout the postseason. 

I think the Chiefs will win this one outright, but especially for the Super Bowl, I feel like Vegas has so many of these props and spreads priced to the minute degree that there's not much leeway to target. Instead, I love diving into some of less-heralded prop options.

I had a ton of success in this sort of betting guide a few years ago, but at least as of this writing Tuesday, there wasn't many cross-sport props available for the betting public. Expect RotoWire to have you covered via other articles just about every day with new prop options that become unveiled throughout the week, and don't forget to check into Day 2 of Jim Coventry's RotoWire livestream marathon featuring 58 fantasy analysts, including yours truly.

Super Bowl Pick Against the Spread

DateGame MatchupSuper Bowl Picks
Sunday, February 11Chiefs vs. 49ersChiefs +2, over 47.5

Conference Round Record ATS: 0-2
Conference Round Record on Totals: 1-1
Playoffs Record ATS: 4-8
Playoffs Record on Totals: 4-8

Super Bowl Best Bets

Given the plethora of different prop-bet options for the big game, I've decided to change this section up slightly. I'll highlight the best props for each different sportsbook, and I'll list the odds below for each of them accordingly. With the multitude of options, it feels like the really quality bets are seemingly buried more and more behind subsections. To better help you, the reader, navigate to the bet, I've denoted each section to lead to the bet, which is then underlined. An example would look like this:

Main Page section > Secondary Bet Section > Bet Itself

BetMGM Best Bets for the Super Bowl

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for the Super Bowl.

  • The Big Game Early Outcomes > Opening Kickoff Outcome > Touchback (-375)

  • The Big Game Early Outcomes > Opening Kickoff Outcome > Touchback (-375)

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for the Super Bowl

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for The Big Game.

WynnBET Best Bets for the Super Bowl

WynnBet has a strong menu of Super Bowl wagers to choose from, along with competitive odds.

DraftKings Best Bets for the Super Bowl

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for the Super Bowl. Here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

  • Super Bowl Specials > For the Swifties > Two successful two-point conversions (+1200)
  • Player Firsts > First Rush - Yards > Isiah Pacheco over 3.5 rushing yards (+100)
  • Receiving Props > Longest Receptions - Yards > Kyle Juszczyk over 2.5 yards (-130)
  • Rushing Props > Rushing Yards > Elijah Mitchell over 3.5 rushing yards (-125)
  • Game Props > TD Props > Both teams to score 1+ rushing TD (+125)

FanDuel Best Bets for the Super Bowl

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

BetRivers Best Bets for the Super Bowl

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
