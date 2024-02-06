NFL Super Bowl Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for the Big Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We've finally hit the end. By the conclusion of this piece, we will have written nearly 55,000 words dating back to the Week 1 edition in early September. A 139-126-7 record against the spread during the regular season was certainly a pleasant outcome for this column, but we've struggled throughout the postseason.

I think the Chiefs will win this one outright, but especially for the Super Bowl, I feel like Vegas has so many of these props and spreads priced to the minute degree that there's not much leeway to target. Instead, I love diving into some of less-heralded prop options.

I had a ton of success in this sort of betting guide a few years ago, but at least as of this writing Tuesday, there wasn't many cross-sport props available for the betting public. Expect RotoWire to have you covered via other articles just about every day with new prop options that become unveiled throughout the week, and don't forget to check into Day 2 of Jim Coventry's RotoWire livestream marathon featuring 58 fantasy analysts, including yours truly.

Super Bowl Pick Against the Spread

Date Game Matchup Super Bowl Picks Sunday, February 11 Chiefs vs. 49ers Chiefs +2, over 47.5

Conference Round Record ATS: 0-2

Conference Round Record on Totals: 1-1

Playoffs Record ATS: 4-8

Playoffs Record on Totals: 4-8

Super Bowl Best Bets

Given the plethora of different prop-bet options for the big game, I've decided to change this section up slightly. I'll highlight the best props for each different sportsbook, and I'll list the odds below for each of them accordingly. With the multitude of options, it feels like the really quality bets are seemingly buried more and more behind subsections. To better help you, the reader, navigate to the bet, I've denoted each section to lead to the bet, which is then underlined. An example would look like this:

Main Page section > Secondary Bet Section > Bet Itself

BetMGM Best Bets for the Super Bowl

Here are our NFL best bets for the Super Bowl at BetMGM.

The Big Game Early Outcomes > Opening Kickoff Outcome > Touchback (-375)

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for the Super Bowl

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for The Big Game.

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown Flash Boost (+110)

Combo > Jauan Jennings under 14.5 combined rushing and receiving yards (-120)

WynnBET Best Bets for the Super Bowl

WynnBet has a strong menu of Super Bowl wagers to choose from, along with competitive odds.

Kicking > Harrison Butker over 7.5 total points (+102)

Kicking > Chiefs Shortest Punt Over/Under 36.5 yards Over (-155)

Four-item SGP (+250) Patrick Mahomes over 20+ rushing yards Marquez Valdes-Scantling over 15+ receiving yards Christian McCaffrey over 20+ receiving yards Brock Purdy over 200+ passing yards



DraftKings Best Bets for the Super Bowl

Here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Super Bowl Specials > For the Swifties > Two successful two-point conversions (+1200)

Player Firsts > First Rush - Yards > Isiah Pacheco over 3.5 rushing yards (+100)

Receiving Props > Longest Receptions - Yards > Kyle Juszczyk over 2.5 yards (-130)

Rushing Props > Rushing Yards > Elijah Mitchell over 3.5 rushing yards (-125)

Game Props > TD Props > Both teams to score 1+ rushing TD (+125)

FanDuel Best Bets for the Super Bowl

Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Game Specials - Half Time Show > Isiah Pacheco and Christian McCaffrey both to have 25+ rushing yards in each half (+240)

FanDuel Super Bowl VIII Specials > Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy combine for 50+ rushing yards (+150)

FanDuel Super Bowl VII Specials > Player Specials > Player to Have Most Yards After Catch from Single Reception Christian McCaffrey (+630) Brandon Aiyuk (+880)

FanDuel Super Bowl VII Specials > Player Specials > Player to Have Longest Air Yards from Single Reception Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+980)



BetRivers Best Bets for the Super Bowl

Bettors can use those for these picks on the Super Bowl.