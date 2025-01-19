Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Bates headshot

Jake Bates News: Makes solo FGA in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Bates connected on his only field-goal attempt while going 4-for-4 on PATs in Saturday's 45-31 NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Commanders.

Bates was scarcely used again Saturday, making a 28-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to narrow the deficit to 45-31. The kicker had a highly successful rookie campaign with the Lions and he'll likely enter next season as their starter.

Jake Bates
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now