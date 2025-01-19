Jake Bates News: Makes solo FGA in loss

Bates connected on his only field-goal attempt while going 4-for-4 on PATs in Saturday's 45-31 NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Commanders.

Bates was scarcely used again Saturday, making a 28-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to narrow the deficit to 45-31. The kicker had a highly successful rookie campaign with the Lions and he'll likely enter next season as their starter.