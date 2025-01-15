This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
I will do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Saturday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. BAL
|2.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at BUF
Note: Jackson was kneed in the back at one point in the win over the Steelers, but should be without practice limitations this week.
|3.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at DET
|4.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. LAR
Note: Hurts looked rusty in his first game back since Week 16. He had only 39 passing yards deep into the third quarter.
|5.
|Jared Goff DET vs. WAS
|6.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. HOU
Note: Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant in practice Tuesday after sitting out Week 18.
|7.
|Matthew Stafford LA at PHI
|8.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at KC
Note: Stroud looked more mobile against the Chargers than he has all year, and it seemed as if the scramble off a bad snap, leading to a key first down late in the first half unlocked him. Will it remain that way in Kansas City?
Running Backs
|1.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL at BUF
|3.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. LAR
|4.
|James Cook BUF vs. BAL
|5.
|Kyren Williams LA at PHI
|6.
|Joe Mixon HOU at KC
|7.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Pacheco (rib) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to return for Saturday's game against the Texans.
|8.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. WAS
Note: The Lions listed Montgomery (knee) as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|9.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS at DET
Note: Ekeler was the more effective back between he and Brian Robinson Jr., and the Commanders should consider giving him more touches against the Lions.
|10.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. BAL
|11.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at DET
Note: Robinson was held to 16 yards on 10 carries in the win over the Bucs, and he hasn't really been effective since getting hurt midway through the season.
|12.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU
|13.
|Justice Hill BAL at BUF
|14.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. LAR
|15.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at KC
|16.
|Ronnie Rivers LA at PHI
|17.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS at DET
|18.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL at BUF
|19.
|Craig Reynolds DET vs. WAS
|20.
|*Rasheen Ali BAL at BUF
Note: Ali was a healthy scratch with Justice Hill returning.
|21.
|*Chris Rodriguez WAS at DET
Note: Rodriguez was inactive against the Bucs.
|22.
|*Ray Davis BUF vs. BAL
Note: Davis suffered a concussion in the win over the Broncos and is in the protocol.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
|3.
|Nico Collins HOU at KC
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. LAR
|5.
|Puka Nacua LA at PHI
|6.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. LAR
|7.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. BAL
|8.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. WAS
|9.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
|10.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at BUF
|11.
|Hollywood Brown KC vs. HOU
|12.
|Cooper Kupp LA at PHI
|13.
|Dyami Brown WAS at DET
|14.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. BAL
|15.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
|16.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. BAL
|17.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at BUF
|18.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at DET
|19.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at KC
|20.
|Curtis Samuel BUF vs. BAL
|21.
|John Metchie HOU at KC
|22.
|Jamison Crowder WAS at DET
|23.
|Tutu Atwell LA at PHI
|24.
|Tylan Wallace BAL at BUF
|25.
|Mack Hollins BUF vs. BAL
|26.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. HOU
|27.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at PHI
|28.
|Jahan Dotson PHI vs. LAR
|29.
|Tim Patrick DET vs. WAS
|30.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at BUF
Note: The Ravens are in 'we'll see mode' regarding Flowers's injured knee.
|31.
|*Robert Woods HOU at KC
Note: Woods (hip) missed practice on Tuesday.
|32.
|*Diontae Johnson at
Note: Johnson was released by the Texans this week.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Mark Andrews BAL at BUF
|2.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU
|3.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. WAS
|4.
|Zach Ertz WAS at DET
|5.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. LAR
|6.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. BAL
Note: Kincaid played only 29 of the Bills' 76 offensive snaps.
|7.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU at KC
Note: Schultz was limited in practice Tuesday with a shoulder issue. Teammate Cade Stover is out with a fractured collarbone.
|8.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at BUF
|9.
|*Tyler Higbee LA at PHI
Note: Higbee left Monday night with a chest injury and was briefly hospitalized after 'spitting up a little bit of blood,' but is expected to return next week.
|10.
|Noah Gray KC vs. HOU
|11.
|Davis Allen LA at PHI
|12.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. LAR
|13.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. BAL
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL at BUF
|3.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. LAR
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
|5.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
|6.
|Nico Collins HOU at KC
|7.
|James Cook BUF vs. BAL
|8.
|Kyren Williams LA at PHI
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. LAR
|10.
|Puka Nacua LA at PHI
|11.
|Mark Andrews BAL at BUF
|12.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. LAR
|13.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. BAL
|14.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. WAS
|15.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
|16.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU
|17.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. WAS
|18.
|Joe Mixon HOU at KC
|19.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Pacheco (rib) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to return for Saturday's game against the Texans.
|20.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at BUF
|21.
|Hollywood Brown KC vs. HOU
|22.
|Cooper Kupp LA at PHI
|23.
|Dyami Brown WAS at DET
|24.
|Zach Ertz WAS at DET
|25.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. LAR
|26.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. WAS
Note: The Lions listed Montgomery (knee) as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|27.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS at DET
Note: Ekeler was the more effective back between he and Brian Robinson Jr., and the Commanders should consider giving him more touches against the Lions.
|28.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. BAL
|29.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
|30.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. BAL
|31.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. BAL
Note: Kincaid played only 29 of the Bills' 76 offensive snaps.
|32.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU at KC
Note: Schultz was limited in practice Tuesday with a shoulder issue. Teammate Cade Stover is out with a fractured collarbone.
|33.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. BAL
|34.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at DET
Note: Robinson was held to 16 yards on 10 carries in the win over the Bucs, and he hasn't really been effective since getting hurt midway through the season.
|35.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU
|36.
|Justice Hill BAL at BUF
|37.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at BUF
|38.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at DET
|39.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at BUF
|40.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at KC
Kickers
|1.
|Jake Bates DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at KC
|3.
|Justin Tucker BAL at BUF
|4.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. HOU
|5.
|Joshua Karty LA at PHI
|6.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. BAL
|7.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. LAR
|8.
|*Zane Gonzalez WAS at DET
Note: Limited Tuesday with a hip issue.
Defenses
|1.
|*Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU
Note: Chris Jones (calf) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
|2.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR
Note: Nakobe Dean (knee) is out for the rest of the playoffs. Darius Slay (elbow) briefly left against the Packers but later returned.
|3.
|*Houston Texans at KC
Note: Denico Autry (knee) not only played against the Chargers, but tallied a sack. Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) did not practice Tuesday.
|4.
|*Los Angeles Rams at PHI
Note: Ahkello Witherspoon exited in the third quarter Monday night with a thigh injury.
|5.
|Buffalo Bills vs. BAL
|6.
|Baltimore Ravens at BUF
|7.
|*Detroit Lions vs. WAS
Note: Terrion Arnold (foot) was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|8.
|*Washington Commanders at DET
Note: Bobby Wagner is dealing with an ankle injury.