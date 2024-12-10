Fantasy Football
Jake Luton headshot

Jake Luton News: Joins Las Vegas' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

The Raiders signed Luton (shoulder) to the practice squad Tuesday.

Luton spent the offseason with Carolina, but he was cut from IR with an injury settlement by the Panthers prior to Week 1. Now, Luton appears fully recovered from his shoulder issue and will be available to provide emergency quarterback depth for Las Vegas, with starter Aidan O'Connell (knee) looking uncertain for Week 15.

