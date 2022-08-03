DraftKings NFL: Hall of Fame Game Showdown Picks for Jaguars vs. Raiders

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

NFL football makes its long-awaited return at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, as the Raiders and Jaguars face off in Canton, Ohio, in the Hall of Fame Game. Both teams are likely to rest their top skill position players for the preseason opener, so DFS players will need to search deeper down the depth charts when compiling their lineups.

If you're doing a DraftKings Showdown DFS contest, your lineup will consist of six flex players, one of whom will be your Captain, who scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. Each player costs $7,600 normally or $11,400 as the Captain, so you can construct your lineup without worrying about positions or running out of salary. The below breakdown is organized by position, and quarterbacks generally score the most fantasy points while on the field, but keep in mind that most players are unlikely to play the entire game.

QUARTERBACK

Jake Luton, JAX vs. LV: Coach Doug Pederson already announced that neither QB Trevor Lawrence nor RB Travis Etienne will see the field Thursday, but he expects most other starters to suit up, if only for a few plays or drives. Luton will start and should see extensive playing time with Lawrence resting and C.J. Beathard (groin) unavailable, making Luton an enticing pick for your Captain spot. The only other QB dressing for Jacksonville is Kyle Sloter, who has never appeared in an NFL regular season game. Luton started three games as a rookie in 2020, averaging 208 passing yards per game with a 2:6 TD:INT, but the level of competition should be much lower here.

Jarrett Stidham, LV vs. JAX: Stidham and Nick Mullens likely will see a near-even split in playing time while starter Derek Carr gets the night off, though undrafted rookie Chase Garbers could siphon some playing time. Neither Stidham nor Mullens can afford to hold anything back in this exhibition, as they're competing for the backup QB spot. New coach Josh McDaniels worked with Stidham in New England, which should give Stidham a leg up when it comes to familiarity with the offensive system at this point.

RUNNING BACK

Zamir White, LV vs. JAX: Drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia, White should get an opportunity to make a strong first impression with veterans Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake likely to sit out. The rookie should play a few drives and be a featured option while on the field before giving way to the likes of Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Austin Walter.

Snoop Conner, JAX vs. LV: With Etienne (illness) and James Robinson (Achilles) both sitting out, Ryquell Armstead's likely to start at running back. Armstead showed some promise in the season finale against the Colts last year, rushing for 52 yards on nine carries in Jacksonville's upset win. It wouldn't be surprising if most of the backfield playing time Thursday went to Conner, though. Drafted in the fifth round out of Ole Miss, Conner is competing with Armstead for the No. 3 RB spot, and the Jaguars likely will want to get an extensive look at the rookie. Mekhi Sargent and Nathan Cottrell might also mix in at RB for the Jags.

WIDE RECEIVER

Laquon Treadwell, JAX vs. LV: Both teams' WR depth charts span the double digits, so it won't be easy to identify which receivers will see the most playing time. One player with an intriguing mix of opportunity and ability is Treadwell, who had more than 50 yards or a touchdown in each of Jacksonville's final seven games last season. Treadwell hasn't lived up to expectations since being drafted in the first round by the Vikings in 2016, which is why he's far from a guaranteed starter at this point despite his promising finish last season. While Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones are unlikely to play much, Treadwell, Laviska Shenault and offseason addition Zay Jones should get ample opportunities to strut their stuff and have shown more ability than the guys below them on the depth chart.

Demarcus Robinson, LV vs. JAX: The offseason addition of Davante Adams — who almost certainly won't play Thursday — rightfully captured most of the headlines, but the Raiders quietly remade almost their entire receiving corps behind Adams and Hunter Renfrow by bringing in Robinson, Keelan Cole and Mack Hollins. Robinson's the youngest of those additions at 27 years old and has the most downfield speed, so his number likely will be called on some deep balls Thursday. If Robinson can haul them in, he'll make a strong first impression in the competition for the No. 3 WR role.

TIGHT END

Foster Moreau, LV vs. JAX: Moreau's one of the better backup TEs in the NFL, but his job security behind Darren Waller could lead the Raiders to limit Moreau's playing time or keep him out entirely. If Moreau plays, he could offer decent production at a position that generally delivers less fantasy value than QB, RB or WR.

Evan Engram, JAX vs. LV: Engram's expected to usurp Dan Arnold as Jacksonville's top TE after signing with the Jaguars in the offseason, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Jaguars take their shiny new toy out for a spin in this one. While Engram will play a few drives at most, that could still be enough time for the former Giants TE to do some damage.

KICKER

Daniel Carlson, LV vs. JAX: Carlson's the only kicker on the Raiders' roster and is coming off a stellar season in which he converted 40 of 43 field-goal attempts. While the kicker position has a limited ceiling, Carlson has some appeal if you're focusing on maximizing your floor, especially given the uncertainty over playing time at other positions. Ryan Santoso's battling for Jacksonville's kicker job against the recently signed Elliott Fry. Both Jaguars kickers likely will get some attempts, but Fry can't be rostered because he was signed after the contest was created.

DEFENSE

Both the Raiders DST and Jaguars DST are usable in this contest. While the defenses are guaranteed playing time, they aren't advisable fantasy options unless you expect a significant number of turnovers or sacks.

