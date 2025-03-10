Fantasy Football
James Hudson News: Heading to New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Hudson has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The offensive tackle will provide depth to a New York line that dealt with injuries the last two years, per Garafolo. Hudson, who started 18 games in four seasons with the Browns, could compete with right tackle Evan Neal or swing tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Hudson only played in four games last year after injuring his shoulder in September, though he appears to be healthy again.

James Hudson
New York Giants
