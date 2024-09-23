Box Score Breakdown: Week 3 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

I can't show all the information I'd like below because it would make the stat tables for each team unwieldy. I do like to tinker with the format, however, and this week we'll add color coding to denote significant changes from previous weeks in terms of snap, route, carry or target share. Also note that the final five columns of each table (in italics) are showing rate stats for the entire season, not Week 3. Bold lettering for the full-season numbers shows rates well above positional norms.

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 15 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Patriots (3) at Jets (24) Patriots (3) atJets (24)

Patriots Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 17% Patriots Personnel:- 79% /- 17%

48 Plays — 35 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 16-of-26 for 120 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 7 sacks, 2 scrambles