Javon Kinlaw News: Going to nation's capital

The Commanders are in line to sign Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kinlaw posted career-high marks across the board while starting all 17 regular-season games with the Jets in 2024, totaling 40 tackles (27 solo), including 4.5 sacks, plus two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He'll form a formidable interior tandem alongside Daron Payne (knee) in Washington, with 2024 second-rounder Jer'Zhan Newton also on hand to contribute after a solid rookie campaign.