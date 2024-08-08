2024 New York Jets Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers lasted just four plays in 2023 before tearing his Achilles, but he's healthy and looking to bring the Jets out of QB purgatory. RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson have already ascended to stardom heading into their third NFL seasons, and New York bolstered its wideout depth by signing Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley 65th overall. If the new-look offensive line can keep Rodgers upright, a top-10 offense is on the table for the Jets after eight straight bottom-10 finishes.

New York Jets 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Robert Saleh (Year 4)

Robert Saleh (Year 4) Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Nathaniel Hackett (Year 2) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich (Year 4) – 4-3 scheme

Jeff Ulbrich (Year 4) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 12

Full 2024 New York Jets Depth Chart

Full 2023 New York Jets Stats

Stats to Know for the New York Jets

2023 Record: 7-10

7-10 2023 Strength of Schedule: .502 (17th)

.502 (17th) 2023 Point Differential: -87 (27th)

-87 (27th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 66% (5th)

66% (5th) 2023 PROE: -1.1% (13th)

-1.1% (13th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 31st

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,053 (T-21st) 1,087 (20th) Points 268 (29th) 355 (12th) Turnovers 33 (30th) 27 (T-8th) Yards 4,566 (31st) 4,969 (3rd) Rush Yards 1,647 (T-22nd) 2,108 (25th) Pass Yards 2,919 (30th) 2,861 (2nd) Drives 208 (2nd) 211 (31st) Yards per Drive 21.8 (32nd) 23.4 (2nd) Points per Drive 1.13 (31st) 1.58 (4th)

New York Jets 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

New York Jets 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers probably won't contend for a fifth such award at age 40, but he should still provide a massive upgrade over the abhorrent QB performance New York got from Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian after Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in his debut with the team last year. Jets fans would probably settle for the franchise's first playoff berth since 2010, but fantasy managers can dream bigger for an offense that features two potential fantasy first-round picks. Garrett Wilson has topped 1,000 receiving yards in both of his first two seasons despite awful QB play, and Breece Hall bounced back from an ACL tear to finish second among RBs with 1,585 yards from scrimmage in 2023.

Tyler Conklin returns at TE after a 621-yard season, and the Jets were active in free agency, signing three projected new starters on the offensive line and former Chargers WR Mike Williams, a two-time 1,000-yard receiver recovering from a torn ACL suffered last September. The Jets also focused on offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in WR Malachi Corley (Round 3) and RBs Braelon Allen (Round 4) and Isaiah Davis (Round 5) after using their first-round pick on LT Olu Fashanu. Hall and Wilson are rightfully getting most of the fantasy hype, but a revitalized Rodgers could turn some of New York's new additions from sleepers into fantasy starters.

New York Jets 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Malachi Corley

The Jets traded up to draft Corley with the first pick of the third round in April's draft. Nicknamed "YAC King" for his ability after the catch at Western Kentucky, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder with 4.45 speed is like a bowling ball capable of rolling both through and around defenders. Corley's a raw route runner and struggled with contested catches in college, but he has a chance to contribute meaningfully out of the gate from the slot, complementing Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams on the outside.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Braelon Allen

Allen has separated himself as the top backup to Breece Hall. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen is built to run inside, and the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin has impressed not only as a pass catcher but also in pass protection, which is rare for a rookie. He could siphon short-yardage and passing-down opportunities even when Hall is healthy, and Allen's three-down skill set makes him the favorite to take on a heavy workload in the event Hall misses any time.

New York Jets 2024 Team Futures

Jets Super Bowl 59 odds: 20-1 (11th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(11th) Robert Saleh 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 18-1 (9th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(9th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Jets 2024 Player Futures

New York Jets 2024 Schedule