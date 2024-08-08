Fantasy Football
2024 New York Jets Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Sasha Yodashkin 
Published on August 8, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers lasted just four plays in 2023 before tearing his Achilles, but he's healthy and looking to bring the Jets out of QB purgatory. RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson have already ascended to stardom heading into their third NFL seasons, and New York bolstered its wideout depth by signing Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley 65th overall. If the new-look offensive line can keep Rodgers upright, a top-10 offense is on the table for the Jets after eight straight bottom-10 finishes.

New York Jets 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Robert Saleh (Year 4)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett (Year 2) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich (Year 4) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 12

Full 2024 New York Jets Depth Chart

Full 2023 New York Jets Stats

Stats to Know for the New York Jets

  • 2023 Record: 7-10
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .502 (17th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -87 (27th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 66% (5th)
  • 2023 PROE: -1.1% (13th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 31st
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,053 (T-21st)1,087 (20th)
Points268 (29th)355 (12th)
Turnovers33 (30th)27 (T-8th)
Yards4,566 (31st)4,969 (3rd)
Rush Yards1,647 (T-22nd)2,108 (25th)
Pass Yards2,919 (30th)2,861 (2nd)
Drives208 (2nd)211 (31st)
Yards per Drive21.8 (32nd)23.4 (2nd)
Points per Drive1.13 (31st)1.58 (4th)

New York Jets 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsTyrod TaylorNoneMike WilliamsNone
     
Veteran DeparturesZach WilsonNoneRandall CobbC.J. Uzomah
 Trevor Siemian   
 Brett Rypien   

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsJavon KinlawNoneIsaiah Oliver
 Leki Fotu  
    
Veteran DeparturesQuinton JeffersonBryce HuffJordan Whitehead
 Carl Lawson  
 Al Woods  

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
111Olu FashanuT
365Malachi CorleyWR
4134Braelon AllenRB
5171Jordan TravisQB
5173Isaiah DavisRB
5176Qwan'tez StiggersCB
7257Jaylen KeyS

New York Jets 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers probably won't contend for a fifth such award at age 40, but he should still provide a massive upgrade over the abhorrent QB performance New York got from Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian after Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in his debut with the team last year. Jets fans would probably settle for the franchise's first playoff berth since 2010, but fantasy managers can dream bigger for an offense that features two potential fantasy first-round picks. Garrett Wilson has topped 1,000 receiving yards in both of his first two seasons despite awful QB play, and Breece Hall bounced back from an ACL tear to finish second among RBs with 1,585 yards from scrimmage in 2023.

Tyler Conklin returns at TE after a 621-yard season, and the Jets were active in free agency, signing three projected new starters on the offensive line and former Chargers WR Mike Williams, a two-time 1,000-yard receiver recovering from a torn ACL suffered last September. The Jets also focused on offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in WR Malachi Corley (Round 3) and RBs Braelon Allen (Round 4) and Isaiah Davis (Round 5) after using their first-round pick on LT Olu Fashanu. Hall and Wilson are rightfully getting most of the fantasy hype, but a revitalized Rodgers could turn some of New York's new additions from sleepers into fantasy starters.

New York Jets 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Malachi Corley

The Jets traded up to draft Corley with the first pick of the third round in April's draft. Nicknamed "YAC King" for his ability after the catch at Western Kentucky, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder with 4.45 speed is like a bowling ball capable of rolling both through and around defenders. Corley's a raw route runner and struggled with contested catches in college, but he has a chance to contribute meaningfully out of the gate from the slot, complementing Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams on the outside.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Braelon Allen

Allen has separated himself as the top backup to Breece Hall. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen is built to run inside, and the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin has impressed not only as a pass catcher but also in pass protection, which is rare for a rookie. He could siphon short-yardage and passing-down opportunities even when Hall is healthy, and Allen's three-down skill set makes him the favorite to take on a heavy workload in the event Hall misses any time.

New York Jets 2024 Team Futures

New York Jets 2024 Player Futures

New York Jets 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 9at San Francisco 49ers8:15 PM
2Sep 15at Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
3Sep 19New England Patriots8:15 PM
4Sep 29Denver Broncos1:00 PM
5Oct 6at Minnesota Vikings9:30 AM
6Oct 14Buffalo Bills8:15 PM
7Oct 20at Pittsburgh Steelers8:20 PM
8Oct 27at New England Patriots1:00 PM
9Oct 31Houston Texans8:15 PM
10Nov 10at Arizona Cardinals4:25 PM
11Nov 17Indianapolis Colts8:20 PM
12Bye  
13Dec 1Seattle Seahawks1:00 PM
14Dec 8at Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
15Dec 15at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
16Dec 22Los Angeles Rams1:00 PM
17Dec 29at Buffalo Bills1:00 PM
18TBDMiami DolphinsTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sasha Yodashkin
Sasha Yodashkin
Sasha has been contributing NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and Tennis content to RotoWire since 2015, with an emphasis on DFS. He is a huge New York sports fan who has been playing fantasy sports since middle school.
