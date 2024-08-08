2024 New York Jets Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers lasted just four plays in 2023 before tearing his Achilles, but he's healthy and looking to bring the Jets out of QB purgatory. RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson have already ascended to stardom heading into their third NFL seasons, and New York bolstered its wideout depth by signing Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley 65th overall. If the new-look offensive line can keep Rodgers upright, a top-10 offense is on the table for the Jets after eight straight bottom-10 finishes.
New York Jets 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Robert Saleh (Year 4)
- Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett (Year 2) – West Coast offense
- Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich (Year 4) – 4-3 scheme
- Bye Week: 12
Full 2024 New York Jets Depth Chart
Stats to Know for the New York Jets
- 2023 Record: 7-10
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .502 (17th)
- 2023 Point Differential: -87 (27th)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 66% (5th)
- 2023 PROE: -1.1% (13th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 31st
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,053 (T-21st)
|1,087 (20th)
|Points
|268 (29th)
|355 (12th)
|Turnovers
|33 (30th)
|27 (T-8th)
|Yards
|4,566 (31st)
|4,969 (3rd)
|Rush Yards
|1,647 (T-22nd)
|2,108 (25th)
|Pass Yards
|2,919 (30th)
|2,861 (2nd)
|Drives
|208 (2nd)
|211 (31st)
|Yards per Drive
|21.8 (32nd)
|23.4 (2nd)
|Points per Drive
|1.13 (31st)
|1.58 (4th)
New York Jets 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Tyrod Taylor
|None
|Mike Williams
|None
|Veteran Departures
|Zach Wilson
|None
|Randall Cobb
|C.J. Uzomah
|Trevor Siemian
|Brett Rypien
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|Javon Kinlaw
|None
|Isaiah Oliver
|Leki Fotu
|Veteran Departures
|Quinton Jefferson
|Bryce Huff
|Jordan Whitehead
|Carl Lawson
|Al Woods
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|11
|Olu Fashanu
|T
|3
|65
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|4
|134
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|171
|Jordan Travis
|QB
|5
|173
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|5
|176
|Qwan'tez Stiggers
|CB
|7
|257
|Jaylen Key
|S
New York Jets 2024 Top Fantasy Story
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers probably won't contend for a fifth such award at age 40, but he should still provide a massive upgrade over the abhorrent QB performance New York got from Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian after Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in his debut with the team last year. Jets fans would probably settle for the franchise's first playoff berth since 2010, but fantasy managers can dream bigger for an offense that features two potential fantasy first-round picks. Garrett Wilson has topped 1,000 receiving yards in both of his first two seasons despite awful QB play, and Breece Hall bounced back from an ACL tear to finish second among RBs with 1,585 yards from scrimmage in 2023.
Tyler Conklin returns at TE after a 621-yard season, and the Jets were active in free agency, signing three projected new starters on the offensive line and former Chargers WR Mike Williams, a two-time 1,000-yard receiver recovering from a torn ACL suffered last September. The Jets also focused on offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in WR Malachi Corley (Round 3) and RBs Braelon Allen (Round 4) and Isaiah Davis (Round 5) after using their first-round pick on LT Olu Fashanu. Hall and Wilson are rightfully getting most of the fantasy hype, but a revitalized Rodgers could turn some of New York's new additions from sleepers into fantasy starters.
New York Jets 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: WR Malachi Corley
The Jets traded up to draft Corley with the first pick of the third round in April's draft. Nicknamed "YAC King" for his ability after the catch at Western Kentucky, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder with 4.45 speed is like a bowling ball capable of rolling both through and around defenders. Corley's a raw route runner and struggled with contested catches in college, but he has a chance to contribute meaningfully out of the gate from the slot, complementing Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams on the outside.
😴 Super Sleeper: RB Braelon Allen
Allen has separated himself as the top backup to Breece Hall. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen is built to run inside, and the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin has impressed not only as a pass catcher but also in pass protection, which is rare for a rookie. He could siphon short-yardage and passing-down opportunities even when Hall is healthy, and Allen's three-down skill set makes him the favorite to take on a heavy workload in the event Hall misses any time.
New York Jets 2024 Team Futures
- Jets Super Bowl 59 odds: 20-1 (11th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Robert Saleh 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 18-1 (9th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook
New York Jets 2024 Player Futures
- Aaron Rodgers 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds: 2-1 (T-1st) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Breece Hall 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds: 20-1 (T-7th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Garrett Wilson 2024 Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1100.5 (7th) via BetMGM Sportsbook
New York Jets 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 9
|at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 19
|New England Patriots
|8:15 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|Denver Broncos
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|at Minnesota Vikings
|9:30 AM
|6
|Oct 14
|Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM
|7
|Oct 20
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:20 PM
|8
|Oct 27
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|9
|Oct 31
|Houston Texans
|8:15 PM
|10
|Nov 10
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM
|11
|Nov 17
|Indianapolis Colts
|8:20 PM
|12
|Bye
|13
|Dec 1
|Seattle Seahawks
|1:00 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|15
|Dec 15
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|Los Angeles Rams
|1:00 PM
|17
|Dec 29
|at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|18
|TBD
|Miami Dolphins
|TBD