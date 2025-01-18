Jaylen Watson News: Making return in divisional round

Watson (lower leg) is active for Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup against Houston.

Watson will make is return to the field after missing the Chiefs' final 11 games of the regular season while on IR due to a fractured fibula-tibia. It's not clear how much of a workload he'll handle after the extended absence, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported earlier in the week that the third-year cornerback could have his snaps monitored if able to suit up. With Watson back in action, Keith Taylor is a healthy scratch Saturday.