Divisional Round Injury Report: Higbee Cleared, Mixon Questionable, Flowers Doubtful

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Mixon is the big name to watch for fantasy purposes, following a mid-week addition to the injury report. The Texans added him Wednesday as a limited participant and then held him out Thursday.

Flowers still hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Week 18. The Ravens replaced him via committee in the wild-card round, with WR Tylan Wallace being the largest beneficiary in terms of route share (50 percent). Nelson Agholor got three targets on 25 percent snap share and 36 percent route share, with Anthony Miller drawing three targets on just 13 percent snap share and 23 percent route share. The team had just 19 combined targets in the easy win, with RB Justice Hill and TE Isaiah Likely getting four apiece while Mark Andrews and Miller got three. Wallace and Rashod Bateman each were targeted just twice, but Bateman's 86 percent snap share was easily the team high, ahead of Likely and Andrews (both 68 percent).

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Flowers still hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Week 18. The Ravens replaced him via committee in the wild-card round, with WR Tylan Wallace being the largest beneficiary in terms of route share (50 percent). Nelson Agholor got three targets on 25 percent snap share and 36 percent route share, with Anthony Miller drawing three targets on just 13 percent snap share and 23 percent route share. The team had just 19 combined targets in the easy win, with RB Justice Hill and TE Isaiah Likely getting four apiece while Mark Andrews and Miller got three. Wallace and Rashod Bateman each were targeted just twice, but Bateman's 86 percent snap share was easily the team high, ahead of Likely and Andrews (both 68 percent).

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

RG RG Kevin Zeitler (hamstring)

LB LB Troy Reeder (IR - hamstring)

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Saturday Games

Mixon is the big name to watch for fantasy purposes, following a mid-week addition to the injury report. The Texans added him Wednesday as a limited participant and then held him out Thursday. It doesn't sound serious, but the timing is poor, and it's possible this is an aggravation of one of the high-ankle injury he suffered early in the season. (Mixon missed Weeks 3-5 with a high-ankle injury, and he's been listed on injury reports a few times since then.)

If Mixon doesn't end up playing, Dameon Pierce will fill in as the lead runner while Dare Ogunbowale's snap count on passing downs potentially rises.

From @GMFB: It's looking like no Zay Flowers (knee) for the #Ravens this week, while #Texans RB Joe Mixon is believed to have a real shot to play on Saturday vs the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/nSAAUtLXM8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2025

Sunday Games

It's hard to imagine Davis playing just seven days after taking a brutal hit in the wild-card round, but the Bills listed him as a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, suggesting his concussion symptoms aren't as severe as one might expect after a player was down on the field for at least 3-4 minutes. An absence would slightly raise the snap/touch projections for James Cook and Ty Johnson.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen