Jeremy Chinn News: Set to sign in Las Vegas

The Raiders are slated to sign Chinn to a two-year, $16 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Chinn played all 17 regular-season games with Washington in 2024, recording the third 100-tackle campaign of his career. He also played 100 percent of defensive snaps during the team's three playoff games, in which span he produced 29 tackles (17 solo) and one passed defensed, including one interception. Having made the most of his one-year, prove-it deal with the Commanders, Chinn now secures a starting role in the Raiders' secondary, a landing spot which figures to provide notable IDP fantasy value.