Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
I will do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Saturday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. DEN
|2.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. GB
Note: Hurts is still officially in the concussion protocol, but it's uncertain whether he's actually been tested to get out of the protocol. He was limited in Wednesday's practice.
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
|4.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. WAS
|5.
|*Jayden Daniels WAS at TB
Note: Daniels left Week 18's game with leg soreness, but that was mostly a reason just to rest him and was done for precautionary reasons.
|6.
|Bo Nix DEN at BUF
|7.
|Justin Herbert LAC at HOU
|8.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. MIN
|9.
|*Sam Darnold MIN at LAR
Note: Darnold was flummoxed by Detroit's pressure and coverage scheme on Sunday night. Can the Rams emulate it on Monday night in the Wild Card Round? They sacked Darnold three times in their previous matchup, holding the Vikings to six points after the first quarter, though that was also the game where Christian Darrisaw got hurt.
|10.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. LAC
|11.
|*Jordan Love GB at PHI
Note: Love lost feeling in his throwing hand in Week 18 after falling on his right elbow in the loss to the Bears. He thinks he'll be ok, but his practice status right now is uncertain. Making matters worse is that Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL and will miss the playoffs and likely the start of the 2025 season.
|12.
|Russell Wilson PIT at BAL
|13.
|*Malik Willis GB at PHI
|14.
|*Kenny Pickett PHI vs. GB
Note: Pickett (ribs) also sat out Week 18, though he seemed to be closer to returning than Jalen Hurts. I'm going to leave both Pickett and Tanner McKee on this list for now.
|15.
|*Tanner McKee PHI vs. GB
Note: Started Week 18 due to injuries to both Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs).
|16.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at
|17.
|Jared Goff DET at
Running Backs
|1.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
|2.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
|3.
|Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
|4.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. WAS
|5.
|Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
|6.
|James Cook BUF vs. DEN
|7.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
|8.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. LAC
|9.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at HOU
Note: Dobbins (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|10.
|Brian Robinson WAS at TB
|11.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
|12.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at BUF
|13.
|Najee Harris PIT at BAL
|14.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
Note: Ekeler had five touches in his first game back from his trip to the IR due to a concussion.
|15.
|Audric Estime DEN at BUF
|16.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. GB
|17.
|Cam Akers MIN at LAR
|18.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. DEN
|19.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. LAC
|20.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. DEN
|21.
|Javonte Williams DEN at BUF
|22.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. WAS
Note: White didn't net a single offensive touch in the win over the Saints.
|23.
|Emanuel Wilson GB at PHI
|24.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at TB
|25.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS at TB
|26.
|Hassan Haskins LAC at HOU
|27.
|Sean Tucker TB vs. WAS
|28.
|Kimani Vidal LAC at HOU
|29.
|Chris Brooks GB at PHI
|30.
|Rasheen Ali BAL vs. PIT
|31.
|*Gus Edwards LAC at HOU
Note: Edwards (ankle) sat out the last two games and was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|32.
|*Justice Hill BAL vs. PIT
Note: Hill (illness/concussion) was limited in Tuesday's practice and was wearing a non-contact jersey, but fully practiced Wednesday.
|33.
|*Blake Corum LA vs. MIN
Note: Corum suffered a fractured forearm early in the loss to the Seahawks in Week 18 and was placed on IR.
|34.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at
|35.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at
|36.
|Kareem Hunt KC at
|37.
|*David Montgomery DET at
Note: Montgomery (knee) is expected to be due back for the Divisional Round after the bye.
|38.
|Craig Reynolds DET at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
|2.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. LAC
|3.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
Note: Brown (knee/rest) was limited on Wednesday.
|4.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. MIN
|5.
|Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
|6.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
|7.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at BUF
|8.
|Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
|9.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at HOU
|10.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DEN
|11.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
|12.
|George Pickens PIT at BAL
|13.
|Jalen McMillan TB vs. WAS
|14.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
|15.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIN
Note: I'll be honest, I have no idea what to do with Kupp right now.
|16.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at PHI
Note: Doubs sat out Week 18 against the Bears with an illness, but fully practiced Wednesday.
|17.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC at HOU
Note: Johnston (thigh/illness) was limited Tuesday and then didn't practice Wednesday.
|18.
|Jayden Reed GB at PHI
|19.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. DEN
|20.
|*Amari Cooper BUF vs. DEN
Note: Cooper (personal/back) fully practiced Wednesday.
|21.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at TB
|22.
|Calvin Austin PIT at BAL
|23.
|Devaughn Vele DEN at BUF
|24.
|Jalen Nailor MIN at LAR
|25.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at PHI
|26.
|*John Metchie HOU vs. LAC
Note: Metchie (shoulder) missed practice Tuesday.
|27.
|Jamison Crowder WAS at TB
|28.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. MIN
|29.
|Tylan Wallace BAL vs. PIT
|30.
|Mack Hollins BUF vs. DEN
|31.
|Diontae Johnson HOU vs. LAC
|32.
|*Sterling Shepard TB vs. WAS
Note: Shepard (foot/knee) was limited Wednesday.
|33.
|*Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
Note: Flowers injured his knee in Saturday's win over the Browns. He did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.
|34.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at HOU
Note: Palmer (foot) missed Week 18's game against the Raiders and didn't practice Wednesday.
|35.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at
|36.
|Jameson Williams DET at
|37.
|Xavier Worthy KC at
|38.
|Hollywood Brown KC at
|39.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC at
|40.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at
|41.
|Tim Patrick DET at
|42.
|Christian Watson GB at PHI
Tight Ends
|1.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
|2.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at LAR
|3.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
|4.
|Zach Ertz WAS at TB
|5.
|*Will Dissly LAC at HOU
Note: Back as the primary tight end for the Chargers - had five catches and a touchdown in Week 18.
|6.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DEN
|7.
|Tucker Kraft GB at PHI
|8.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. LAC
|9.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PIT
|10.
|Payne Durham TB vs. WAS
|11.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. GB
|12.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. MIN
|13.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. GB
|14.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. DEN
|15.
|Stone Smartt LAC at HOU
|16.
|*Cade Otton TB vs. WAS
Note: Otton (knee) is 'trending in the right direction' and would have been limited Wednesday had the Bucs had a normal practice.
|17.
|Sam LaPorta DET at
|18.
|Travis Kelce KC at
|19.
|Noah Gray KC at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
|2.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
|4.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. LAC
|5.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
Note: Brown (knee/rest) was limited on Wednesday.
|6.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. MIN
|7.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
|8.
|Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
|9.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
|10.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at BUF
|11.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at LAR
|12.
|Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
|13.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. WAS
|14.
|Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
|15.
|James Cook BUF vs. DEN
|16.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
|17.
|Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
|18.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at HOU
|19.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. LAC
|20.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at HOU
Note: Dobbins (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|21.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DEN
|22.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
|23.
|Brian Robinson WAS at TB
|24.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
|25.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at BUF
|26.
|Najee Harris PIT at BAL
|27.
|George Pickens PIT at BAL
|28.
|Jalen McMillan TB vs. WAS
|29.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
|30.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIN
Note: I'll be honest, I have no idea what to do with Kupp right now.
|31.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at PHI
Note: Doubs sat out Week 18 against the Bears with an illness, but fully practiced Wednesday.
|32.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
|33.
|Zach Ertz WAS at TB
|34.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC at HOU
Note: Johnston (thigh/illness) was limited Tuesday and then didn't practice Wednesday.
|35.
|Jayden Reed GB at PHI
|36.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. DEN
|37.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
Note: Ekeler had five touches in his first game back from his trip to the IR due to a concussion.
|38.
|Audric Estime DEN at BUF
|39.
|*Amari Cooper BUF vs. DEN
Note: Cooper (personal/back) fully practiced Wednesday.
|40.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at TB
|41.
|*Will Dissly LAC at HOU
Note: Back as the primary tight end for the Chargers - had five catches and a touchdown in Week 18.
|42.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DEN
Kickers
|1.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. LAC
|2.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at HOU
|3.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. WAS
|4.
|*Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
Note: Sat out practice Wednesday with an illness.
|5.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
|6.
|Joshua Karty LA vs. MIN
|7.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. DEN
|8.
|Will Reichard MIN at LAR
|9.
|*Jake Elliott PHI vs. GB
Note: Missed a 39-yard kick in Week 18, his eighth miss of the season.
|10.
|Brandon McManus GB at PHI
|11.
|Wil Lutz DEN at BUF
|12.
|Zane Gonzalez WAS at TB
|13.
|Jake Bates DET at
|14.
|Harrison Butker KC at
Defenses
|1.
|*Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
Note: Kyle Hamilton (knee) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
|3.
|*Buffalo Bills vs. DEN
Note: Terrel Bernard (quad) should return after missing Week 18.
|4.
|*Los Angeles Chargers at HOU
Note: Denzel Perryman (groin) returned to a full practice Wednesday.
|5.
|Minnesota Vikings at LAR
|6.
|*Houston Texans vs. LAC
Note: Will Anderson was held out in Week 18, but fully participated in Tuesday's practice. Denico Autry (knee) returned to practice Wednesday.
|7.
|Denver Broncos at BUF
|8.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN
|9.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
|10.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
Note: Lavonte David (knee) was limited on Wednesday's injury report. Antoine Winfield (knee) missed the last four games but fully participated in Wednesday's practice. The Bucs might also be down Jordan Whitehead (neck) and Jamel Dean (knee).
|11.
|Green Bay Packers at PHI
|12.
|*Washington Commanders at TB
Note: Jeremy Chinn (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice.