Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on January 8, 2025 6:53PM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

I will do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Saturday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

I will do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Saturday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. DEN
2.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. GB
Note: Hurts is still officially in the concussion protocol, but it's uncertain whether he's actually been tested to get out of the protocol. He was limited in Wednesday's practice.
3.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
4.Baker Mayfield TB vs. WAS
5.*Jayden Daniels WAS at TB
Note: Daniels left Week 18's game with leg soreness, but that was mostly a reason just to rest him and was done for precautionary reasons.
6.Bo Nix DEN at BUF
7.Justin Herbert LAC at HOU
8.Matthew Stafford LA vs. MIN
9.*Sam Darnold MIN at LAR
Note: Darnold was flummoxed by Detroit's pressure and coverage scheme on Sunday night. Can the Rams emulate it on Monday night in the Wild Card Round? They sacked Darnold three times in their previous matchup, holding the Vikings to six points after the first quarter, though that was also the game where Christian Darrisaw got hurt.
10.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. LAC
11.*Jordan Love GB at PHI
Note: Love lost feeling in his throwing hand in Week 18 after falling on his right elbow in the loss to the Bears. He thinks he'll be ok, but his practice status right now is uncertain. Making matters worse is that Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL and will miss the playoffs and likely the start of the 2025 season.
12.Russell Wilson PIT at BAL
13.*Malik Willis GB at PHI
14.*Kenny Pickett PHI vs. GB
Note: Pickett (ribs) also sat out Week 18, though he seemed to be closer to returning than Jalen Hurts. I'm going to leave both Pickett and Tanner McKee on this list for now.
15.*Tanner McKee PHI vs. GB
Note: Started Week 18 due to injuries to both Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs).
16.Patrick Mahomes KC at
17.Jared Goff DET at

Running Backs

1.Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
2.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
3.Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
4.Bucky Irving TB vs. WAS
5.Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
6.James Cook BUF vs. DEN
7.Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
8.Joe Mixon HOU vs. LAC
9.*J.K. Dobbins LAC at HOU
Note: Dobbins (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
10.Brian Robinson WAS at TB
11.Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
12.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at BUF
13.Najee Harris PIT at BAL
14.*Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
Note: Ekeler had five touches in his first game back from his trip to the IR due to a concussion.
15.Audric Estime DEN at BUF
16.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. GB
17.Cam Akers MIN at LAR
18.Ray Davis BUF vs. DEN
19.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. LAC
20.Ty Johnson BUF vs. DEN
21.Javonte Williams DEN at BUF
22.*Rachaad White TB vs. WAS
Note: White didn't net a single offensive touch in the win over the Saints.
23.Emanuel Wilson GB at PHI
24.Chris Rodriguez WAS at TB
25.Jeremy McNichols WAS at TB
26.Hassan Haskins LAC at HOU
27.Sean Tucker TB vs. WAS
28.Kimani Vidal LAC at HOU
29.Chris Brooks GB at PHI
30.Rasheen Ali BAL vs. PIT
31.*Gus Edwards LAC at HOU
Note: Edwards (ankle) sat out the last two games and was limited in Tuesday's practice.
32.*Justice Hill BAL vs. PIT
Note: Hill (illness/concussion) was limited in Tuesday's practice and was wearing a non-contact jersey, but fully practiced Wednesday.
33.*Blake Corum LA vs. MIN
Note: Corum suffered a fractured forearm early in the loss to the Seahawks in Week 18 and was placed on IR.
34.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at
35.Isiah Pacheco KC at
36.Kareem Hunt KC at
37.*David Montgomery DET at
Note: Montgomery (knee) is expected to be due back for the Divisional Round after the bye.
38.Craig Reynolds DET at

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
2.Nico Collins HOU vs. LAC
3.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
Note: Brown (knee/rest) was limited on Wednesday.
4.Puka Nacua LA vs. MIN
5.Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
6.Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
7.Courtland Sutton DEN at BUF
8.Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
9.Ladd McConkey LAC at HOU
10.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DEN
11.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
12.George Pickens PIT at BAL
13.Jalen McMillan TB vs. WAS
14.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
15.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIN
Note: I'll be honest, I have no idea what to do with Kupp right now.
16.*Romeo Doubs GB at PHI
Note: Doubs sat out Week 18 against the Bears with an illness, but fully practiced Wednesday.
17.*Quentin Johnston LAC at HOU
Note: Johnston (thigh/illness) was limited Tuesday and then didn't practice Wednesday.
18.Jayden Reed GB at PHI
19.Keon Coleman BUF vs. DEN
20.*Amari Cooper BUF vs. DEN
Note: Cooper (personal/back) fully practiced Wednesday.
21.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at TB
22.Calvin Austin PIT at BAL
23.Devaughn Vele DEN at BUF
24.Jalen Nailor MIN at LAR
25.Dontayvion Wicks GB at PHI
26.*John Metchie HOU vs. LAC
Note: Metchie (shoulder) missed practice Tuesday.
27.Jamison Crowder WAS at TB
28.Tutu Atwell LA vs. MIN
29.Tylan Wallace BAL vs. PIT
30.Mack Hollins BUF vs. DEN
31.Diontae Johnson HOU vs. LAC
32.*Sterling Shepard TB vs. WAS
Note: Shepard (foot/knee) was limited Wednesday.
33.*Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
Note: Flowers injured his knee in Saturday's win over the Browns. He did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.
34.*Joshua Palmer LAC at HOU
Note: Palmer (foot) missed Week 18's game against the Raiders and didn't practice Wednesday.
35.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at
36.Jameson Williams DET at
37.Xavier Worthy KC at
38.Hollywood Brown KC at
39.DeAndre Hopkins KC at
40.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at
41.Tim Patrick DET at
42.Christian Watson GB at PHI

Tight Ends

1.Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
2.T.J. Hockenson MIN at LAR
3.Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
4.Zach Ertz WAS at TB
5.*Will Dissly LAC at HOU
Note: Back as the primary tight end for the Chargers - had five catches and a touchdown in Week 18.
6.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DEN
7.Tucker Kraft GB at PHI
8.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. LAC
9.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PIT
10.Payne Durham TB vs. WAS
11.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. GB
12.Tyler Higbee LA vs. MIN
13.Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. GB
14.Dawson Knox BUF vs. DEN
15.Stone Smartt LAC at HOU
16.*Cade Otton TB vs. WAS
Note: Otton (knee) is 'trending in the right direction' and would have been limited Wednesday had the Bucs had a normal practice.
17.Sam LaPorta DET at
18.Travis Kelce KC at
19.Noah Gray KC at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
2.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
3.Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
4.Nico Collins HOU vs. LAC
5.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
Note: Brown (knee/rest) was limited on Wednesday.
6.Puka Nacua LA vs. MIN
7.Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
8.Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
9.Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
10.Courtland Sutton DEN at BUF
11.T.J. Hockenson MIN at LAR
12.Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
13.Bucky Irving TB vs. WAS
14.Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
15.James Cook BUF vs. DEN
16.Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
17.Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
18.Ladd McConkey LAC at HOU
19.Joe Mixon HOU vs. LAC
20.*J.K. Dobbins LAC at HOU
Note: Dobbins (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
21.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DEN
22.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
23.Brian Robinson WAS at TB
24.Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
25.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at BUF
26.Najee Harris PIT at BAL
27.George Pickens PIT at BAL
28.Jalen McMillan TB vs. WAS
29.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
30.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIN
Note: I'll be honest, I have no idea what to do with Kupp right now.
31.*Romeo Doubs GB at PHI
Note: Doubs sat out Week 18 against the Bears with an illness, but fully practiced Wednesday.
32.Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
33.Zach Ertz WAS at TB
34.*Quentin Johnston LAC at HOU
Note: Johnston (thigh/illness) was limited Tuesday and then didn't practice Wednesday.
35.Jayden Reed GB at PHI
36.Keon Coleman BUF vs. DEN
37.*Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
Note: Ekeler had five touches in his first game back from his trip to the IR due to a concussion.
38.Audric Estime DEN at BUF
39.*Amari Cooper BUF vs. DEN
Note: Cooper (personal/back) fully practiced Wednesday.
40.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at TB
41.*Will Dissly LAC at HOU
Note: Back as the primary tight end for the Chargers - had five catches and a touchdown in Week 18.
42.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DEN

Kickers

1.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. LAC
2.Cameron Dicker LAC at HOU
3.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. WAS
4.*Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
Note: Sat out practice Wednesday with an illness.
5.Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
6.Joshua Karty LA vs. MIN
7.Tyler Bass BUF vs. DEN
8.Will Reichard MIN at LAR
9.*Jake Elliott PHI vs. GB
Note: Missed a 39-yard kick in Week 18, his eighth miss of the season.
10.Brandon McManus GB at PHI
11.Wil Lutz DEN at BUF
12.Zane Gonzalez WAS at TB
13.Jake Bates DET at
14.Harrison Butker KC at

Defenses

1.*Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
Note: Kyle Hamilton (knee) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
2.Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
3.*Buffalo Bills vs. DEN
Note: Terrel Bernard (quad) should return after missing Week 18.
4.*Los Angeles Chargers at HOU
Note: Denzel Perryman (groin) returned to a full practice Wednesday.
5.Minnesota Vikings at LAR
6.*Houston Texans vs. LAC
Note: Will Anderson was held out in Week 18, but fully participated in Tuesday's practice. Denico Autry (knee) returned to practice Wednesday.
7.Denver Broncos at BUF
8.Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN
9.Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
10.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
Note: Lavonte David (knee) was limited on Wednesday's injury report. Antoine Winfield (knee) missed the last four games but fully participated in Wednesday's practice. The Bucs might also be down Jordan Whitehead (neck) and Jamel Dean (knee).
11.Green Bay Packers at PHI
12.*Washington Commanders at TB
Note: Jeremy Chinn (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Weekend Spread Picks
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Weekend Spread Picks
NFL Staff Picks: Wild-Card Winners
NFL Staff Picks: Wild-Card Winners
Playoff Chopionship and Guilloteenie League Strategy
Playoff Chopionship and Guilloteenie League Strategy
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates