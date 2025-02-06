Jeremy Chinn News: Tops 100 tackles for third time
Chinn finished the 2024 regular season with 117 tackles (73 solo), five pass defenses, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games.
Chinn signed a one-year, $4.1 million contract with Washington last offseason, following a four-year stint with the Panthers. He bounced back from disappointing, injury-plagued seasons in 2022 and 2023, finishing top five among defensive backs in tackles for the third time in his career (2020-21). While he may never be a standout in coverage, Chinn should get plenty of offers to be a starting strong safety if the Commanders don't re-sign him before the beginning of the 2025 league year in mid-March.
