J.K. Dobbins News: Receives UFA tender

The Chargers applied the unrestricted free-agent tender to Dobbins on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Los Angeles' application of the scarcely-used UFA tender means that Dobbins will will count toward the NFL compensatory draft pick formula if he signs with another club prior to July 21 or the first scheduled day of training camp, whichever is the later date. If Dobbins doesn't ink elsewhere before that deadline, the Chargers will receive exclusive negotiating rights with him. The 26-year-old impressed with a 195-905-9 rushing line across 13 healthy regular-season appearances in 2024, but the Bolts have since invested a first-round pick in rookie Omarion Hampton and signed Najee Harris to a one-year contract.