John FitzPatrick News: Fits in with Green Bay

FitzPatrick was targeted once and caught one pass for two yards across nine games in the 2024 regular season.

FitzPatrick got some opportunities after being scooped off Atlanta's practice squad in October, but he wound up playing only 69 snaps on offense and was an afterthought in the passing game. It remains to be seen if Green Bay will retain FitzPatrick over the offseason, but if it does, he will compete for a roster spot during training camp.