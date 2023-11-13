Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 10

Davante Adams accounted for 87.0% of the Raiders total air yards in Week 10, the 6th-highest air yards share in a game in the NGS era.

Adams averaged just 1.8 yards of separation on his targets, his 4th-lowest target separation in a game since 2016.#NYJvsLVR | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Viwv0jcvCL