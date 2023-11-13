Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 10

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league—wide).
Panthers (13) at Bears (16)
Panthers Personnel: 11 — 100%
57 Plays — 41 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 21-of-38 for 185 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|47%
|12
|29%
|2
|0
|2-16-0
|9-23-0
|7.8%
|-1.7%
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|40%
|16
|39%
|2
|5
|2-15-0
|2--5-0
|9.7%
|-1.1%
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|12%
|5
|12%
|1
|5
|1-6-0
|2-7-0
|1.6%
|0.2%
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|53%
|23
|56%
|4
|36
|2-14-0
|10.0%
|12.3%
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|47%
|16
|39%
|3
|17
|3-16-0
|3.7%
|2.8%
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|100%
|41
|100%
|7
|42
|3-20-0
|14.0%
|20.1%
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|100%
|41
|100%
|10
|41
|6-42-0
|26.8%
|27.9%
|WR
|Terrace Marshall
|79%
|34
|83%
|3
|23
|1-11-0
|10.0%
|12.3%
|WR
|Mike Strachan
|21%
|7
|17%
|2
|57
|1-45-0
|0.6%
|2.7%
- RB Chuba Hubbard played 36-to-54% of snaps in each quarter, after playing at least 65% of snaps in each of Carolina's previous three games.
- RB Miles Sanders got only two carries for a loss of five yards, but he semi-rebounded to 38% snaps share after handling only 19% and 25% in the previous two games (before that the Panthers had a Week 7 bye.... and before that he missed Week 6 with a shoulder injury.
- RB Raheem Blackshear still got only 12% of snaps, his fourth straight week in the 10-17% range.
- Hubbard finished with 11 of the 18 RB opportunities and 39 total yards.
- WRs Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo played every single snap, with Terrace Marshall getting 79% and both DJ Chark (elbow) and Laviska Shenault (ankle) inactive.
- Thielen rebounded to double-digit targets but finished south of 50 yards for a second straight week (following six in a row with at least 54 yards and 15 PPR points.
- His three lowest-scoring games this year have been Weeks 1, 9 and 10.
- Thielen rebounded to double-digit targets but finished south of 50 yards for a second straight week (following six in a row with at least 54 yards and 15 PPR points.
- Mingo and Marshall combined for 31 yards on 10 targets.
- TEs Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble are still in a timeshare; both remain unproductive.
Bears Personnel: 11 — 51% / 12 — 40%
70 Plays — 33 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 20-of-33 for 162 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|54%
|11
|33%
|2
|1
|2-12-0
|21-80-1
|4.5%
|-0.6%
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|40%
|17
|52%
|6
|-4
|4-14-0
|5-18-0
|8.0%
|-1.2%
|RB
|Darrynton Evans
|9%
|2
|6%
|2
|19
|0-0-0
|2-5-0
|4.2%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|93%
|26
|79%
|7
|27
|5-45-0
|1-1-0
|19.7%
|16.0%
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|31%
|11
|33%
|3.1%
|2.2%
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|29%
|0
|0%
|0.7%
|0.1%
|WR
|DJ Moore
|93%
|33
|100%
|9
|105
|5-58-0
|1-1-0
|24.6%
|42.4%
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|67%
|28
|85%
|4
|44
|2-14-0
|13.1%
|20.0%
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|40%
|12
|36%
|1
|15
|1-15-0
|1-16-0
|6.2%
|9.9%
|WR
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|37%
|11
|33%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|1.0%
|0.9%
- RB D'Onta Foreman got 54% of snaps, his fourth time in the past five weeks landing in the 46-to-61% range with 15-to-21 carries.
- Foreman finished with 23 of the team's 38 RB opportunities.
- RB Roschon Johnson got 11 opportunities, his most since Week 1, but gained only 32 total yards.
- Johnson's 42% snap share was his largest since Week 3, though not a massive difference compared to the past two games (36% and 29%)
- RB Khalil Herbert was a full practice participant last week but ultimately not activated from IR. He'll likely be back Week 11 at Detroit, though perhaps in a three-way timeshare with Foreman and Johnson.
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown came back from IR and took on 33% route share, which dropped rookie Tyler Scott to 36%.
- Scott didn't do much in the No. 3 role the past month, catching five of 12 targets for 42 yards in four games Weeks 6-9. He did have a 15-yard catch and 16-yard carry on his only chances Thursday night.
- TE Cole Kmet converted a 3rd-and-1 with a "QB" sneak, in addition to catching five of seven targets for 45 yards.
- Kmet had a couple huge games with QB Tyson Bagent but also a zero burger. Overall, Kmet has accounted for 18.1% of the Bagent targets, compared to 25.4% for WR DJ Moore and 15.2% for WR Darnell Mooney.
- Kmet actually has a larger share of the targets from QB Justin Fields (21.2%), which is only slightly behind Moore's share (23.8%) and way, way ahead of Mooney's (11.3%).
Stock ⬆️: RB D'Onta Foreman
Stock ⬇️: WR Tyler Scott
Colts (10) at Patriots (6)
Colts Personnel: 11 — 67% / 12 — 22%
54 Plays — 28 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 18-of-28 for 194 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 0 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|89%
|20
|71%
|1
|2
|1-6-0
|23-69-1
|5.9%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Zack Moss
|15%
|4
|14%
|1-2-0
|6.2%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|2%
|0.9%
|0.0%
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|59%
|11
|39%
|1
|12
|0-0-0
|2.8%
|3.6%
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|57%
|15
|54%
|2
|8
|1-5-0
|9.3%
|9.0%
|TE
|Will Mallory
|17%
|5
|18%
|2
|5
|1-7-0
|2.5%
|3.2%
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|96%
|28
|100%
|1
|21
|1-21-0
|10.2%
|19.3%
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|94%
|26
|93%
|12
|106
|8-84-0
|30.4%
|33.4%
|WR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|44%
|13
|46%
|4
|18
|4-31-0
|4.3%
|1.3%
|WR
|Josh Downs
|24%
|12
|43%
|3
|54
|2-40-0
|18.6%
|19.7%
- RB Jonathan Taylor took on season-high snap share for the second straight week, though he didn't score many fantasy points after a 4th-and-goal, one-yard TD on a pitch play on the opening drive.
- WR Josh Downs played about one-third of his usual snaps after aggravating a knee injury the week before. He and Isaiah McKenzie essentially split the No. 3 WR role, with No. 2 WR Alec Pierce doing his usual thing and running a lot of routes (100%) without any targets (one).
- Downs should be back to his usual role after a Week 11 bye. Pick him up if someone in your league drops him this week; he's the No. 2 pass catcher on this team, and way, way ahead of whoever No. 3 is (probably Taylor?).
- WR Michael Pittman is now over 30% target share for the season.
- TE Kylen Granson hasn't done much in two games since his return from a concussion, even with Drew Ogletree (foot) inactive for this one. It's been a committee all season at TE.
Patriots Personnel: 11 — 25% / 12 — 57% / 13 — 13%
68 Plays — 32 DBs — 5.0 aDOT — 18-of-27 for 195 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|68%
|21
|66%
|5
|-13
|3-14-0
|20-88-0
|13.2%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|32%
|7
|22%
|2
|-7
|2-34-0
|13-54-0
|7.0%
|-0.9%
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|72%
|25
|78%
|5
|41
|3-21-0
|13.2%
|15.4%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|68%
|18
|56%
|3
|31
|2-22-0
|8.8%
|11.2%
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|47%
|4
|13%
|2.1%
|2.5%
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|99%
|32
|100%
|1
|10
|1-9-0
|10.0%
|7.3%
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|74%
|28
|88%
|9
|58
|6-84-0
|13.5%
|15.4%
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|38%
|16
|50%
|1
|8
|1-11-0
|1.5%
|3.8%
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson hurt his back in the fourth quarter but was able to return. He had a bunch of nice runs prior to the injury, especially in the third quarter, and ultimately handled 68% of snaps, 66% route share and 25 of the 40 RB opportunities.
- QB Mac Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe after throwing a red-zone INT with less than five minutes remaining. Zappe then was picked off to seal the game on his lone drive; the play was a fake spike, and he then underthrew the pass by about 10 yards into triple coverage... brilliant!
- The Patriots used a lot of multi-TE looks for a second straight game, though both Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki lost snap/route share compared to Week 9 (and they combined for 5-43-0 on eight targets)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster took on 99% snap share but was targeted on just one of 32 routes in his first game all year as a full-time player.
- Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton were dropped from the rotation, while Kayshon Boutte made his first appearance since handling a full-time role Week 1.
- WR Demario Douglas put up 6-84-0 on nine targets and was the lone Patriot with more than five looks or 34 receiving yards. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, yet caught at least five passes for a third straight game.
Stock ⬆️: WR Demario Douglas
Stock ⬇️: RB Zack Moss
Colts Injury 🚑: DL Kwity Paye (hamstring)
Patriots Injury 🚑: LB Mack Wilson (head)
Texans (30) at Bengals (27)
Texans Personnel: 11 — 66% / 12 — 32%
74 Plays — 40 DBs — 11.9 aDOT — 23-of-39 for 356 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|81%
|21
|53%
|2
|4
|1-11-0
|30-150-1
|4.4%
|-0.4%
|RB
|Mike Boone
|19%
|13
|33%
|3
|10
|2-6-0
|2.7%
|0.0%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|88%
|34
|85%
|6
|75
|4-71-0
|18.8%
|16.4%
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|32%
|3
|8%
|TE
|Dalton Keene
|11%
|2
|5%
|WR
|Tank Dell
|96%
|39
|98%
|14
|182
|6-56-1
|1-13-0
|19.1%
|28.3%
|WR
|Noah Brown
|74%
|32
|80%
|8
|133
|7-172-0
|9.4%
|10.7%
|WR
|Robert Woods
|61%
|26
|65%
|3
|35
|1-15-0
|15.4%
|16.4%
|WR
|John Metchie
|24%
|9
|23%
|2
|23
|2-25-0
|3.4%
|3.0%
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|14%
|4
|10%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|1-17-0
|1.0%
|0.9%
- WR Robert Woods returned from a foot injury and was the No. 3 WR, while WR Nico Collins (calf) was inactive for the first time all year.
- WRs Tank Dell and Noah Brown put up big stat lines for a second straight week, combining for 22 of the 39 targets.
- Between his modest target shares when active and the ability of the team's other WRs to put up similar/better stats, I increasingly get the feeling that Collins didn't actually improve much and was just riding the C.J. Stroud wave earlier this year. Not that Collins is a bad player; he's definitely not, but he might just be a solid second/third WR.
- RB Devin Singletary played a season-high 81% of snaps after topping 70% the week before in his first game without Dameon Pierce (ankle) active.
- Singletary exploded for 30-151-1 and managed two targets and 53% route share even with Mike Boone subbing in for the obvious pass situations.
Bengals Personnel: 11 — 88% / 12 — 3%
60 Plays — 44 DBs — 8.2 aDOT — 27-of-40 for 347 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|73%
|23
|52%
|3
|-8
|2--1-0
|11-46-1
|9.9%
|-3.8%
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|23%
|11
|25%
|1
|-5
|1-2-0
|2.1%
|-1.3%
|RB
|Chris Evans
|2%
|1
|2%
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Drew Sample
|37%
|9
|21%
|3
|15
|2-12-0
|3.3%
|0.0%
|TE
|Irv Smith
|35%
|14
|32%
|1
|-1
|1-6-0
|6.0%
|4.2%
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|28%
|17
|39%
|7
|29
|6-33-0
|5.4%
|4.2%
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|8%
|3
|7%
|1
|-1
|0-0-0
|1.5%
|0.5%
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|92%
|41
|93%
|12
|100
|8-117-0
|18.2%
|19.7%
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|83%
|40
|91%
|6
|97
|5-124-1
|29.6%
|38.7%
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|80%
|37
|84%
|4
|82
|2-54-1
|5.1%
|8.8%
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|30%
|10
|23%
|1
|13
|0-0-0
|1.8%
|2.8%
- WR Ja'Marr Chase played a few less snaps than usual and was targeted only six times, but he still finished with 91% route share and a big stat line with the help of a long-distance TD.
- Chase was listed as questionable with a back injury, and considered a game-time call.
- WR Trenton Irwin got 80% of snaps, 84% of routes and scored a 31-yard TD filling in for Tee Higgins (hamstring).
- WR Tyler Boyd had by far his best game of a quiet season, leading the team in routes, targets and catches. He can still play; it's just a matter of not being prioritized in the offense anymore unless Higgins or Chase is unavailable.
- TE Tanner Hudson caught five passes in the first quarter but ultimately handled only 39% route share while splitting snaps with Irv Smith and Drew Sample again.
- The Bengals rarely deviated from 11 personnel even with Higgins absent and Chase at less than 100 percent.
Stock ⬆️: RB Devin Singletary + WR Noah Brown + WR Tank Dell
Stock ⬇️: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) + WR Nico Collins (calf)
Bengals Injury 🚑: CB Cam Taylor-Britt (finger)
Packers (19) at Steelers (23)
Packers Personnel: 11 — 56% / 12 — 34%
65 Plays — 41 DBs — 10.5 aDOT — 21-of-40 for 289 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|57%
|21
|51%
|6
|-7
|4-19-0
|13-35-0
|9.6%
|-1.6%
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|48%
|17
|42%
|3
|11
|1-11-0
|9-70-0
|5.8%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Emanuel Wilson
|5%
|3
|7%
|1.0%
|-0.2%
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|74%
|28
|68%
|4
|73
|2-64-0
|13.4%
|10.7%
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|52%
|18
|44%
|3
|18
|1-6-0
|1.7%
|0.6%
|TE
|Josiah Deguara
|8%
|1
|2%
|2.7%
|0.8%
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|82%
|33
|81%
|5
|95
|3-31-1
|20.2%
|26.7%
|WR
|Christian Watson
|75%
|32
|78%
|7
|94
|2-23-0
|11.3%
|20.6%
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|52%
|22
|54%
|5
|58
|5-84-1
|15.4%
|20.5%
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|43%
|16
|39%
|4
|48
|3-51-0
|9.2%
|10.9%
- RB Aaron Jones played 57% of snaps, matching his season high from the week before, though it didn't amount to much production with the Packers playing from behind against a tough Steelers defense.
- RB AJ Dillon ripped off a 40-yard run in the first half, which was more than Jones gained on 13 carries.
- WR Jayden Reed was still only the No. 3 WR in terms of snap/route share but turned his five targets into a 5-84-1 receiving line.
- WR Christian Watson, meanwhile, continued his struggles, catching just two of seven targets. And fellow wideout Romeo Doubs hasn't done much in terms of yardage but continues getting a ton of TD opportunities (and he's been pretty good at converting them, to be fair).
- TE Luke Musgrave got 74% of snaps and 68% of routes with four targets; essentially his normal workload. He could still progress to an every-down role later this season or next year.
Steelers Personnel: 11 — 90% / 12 — 5%
60 Plays — 24 DBs — 4.7 aDOT — 14-of-23 for 126 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|52%
|13
|54%
|4
|-11
|2-9-0
|15-101-1
|14.3%
|-3.2%
|RB
|Najee Harris
|50%
|9
|38%
|4
|-11
|3-14-0
|16-82-1
|9.2%
|0.4%
|RB
|Anthony McFarland
|2%
|1
|4%
|0.7%
|0.0%
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|52%
|17
|71%
|4
|9
|3-32-0
|9.5%
|7.5%
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|52%
|7
|29%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|1.8%
|0.2%
|WR
|George Pickens
|95%
|24
|100%
|4
|53
|3-45-0
|22.7%
|40.5%
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|80%
|23
|96%
|4
|67
|1-17-0
|14.3%
|23.2%
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|78%
|17
|71%
|11.0%
|11.3%
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|18%
|4
|17%
|1
|-3
|1-3-0
|1-6-0
|9.5%
|14.9%
- RB Jaylen Warren played a season-high 52% of snaps, after previously logging 40-to-49% in every game this season.
- Warren also had season highs for carries (15) and rushing yards (101)... for a second straight week. In Week 9 he took 15 totes for 101 yards. He's now up to 5.13 YPC on the year, after sitting at 3.89 YPC through Week 8. Interesting, to say the least, that he's been more efficient while getting more carries... that contradicts what analysts like myself have said, albeit over a sample of only two games.
- RB Najee Harris also had one of his better games, FWIW, scoring a TD for the second straight week and taking 19 touches for 96 yards.
- No squeaky-wheel greasing for WR George Pickens, though that's mostly because the Steelers grabbed an early lead and didn't pass much.
- TE Darnell Washington took a decent chunk of the snaps (and lesser share of the routes) from Connor Heyward again. Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) can return from IR for Week 11.
Stock ⬆️: RB Jaylen Warren
Stock ⬇️: WR Christian Watson
Steelers Injury 🚑: LB Kwon Alexander (Achilles tear)
Saints (19) at Vikings (27)
Saints Personnel: 11 — 57% / 12 — 13%
61 Plays — 46 DBs — 11.1 aDOT — 26-of-43 for 232 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|74%
|30
|65%
|7
|0
|7-33-0
|9-42-0
|15.4%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|25%
|4
|9%
|1
|0
|1-3-0
|4-7-0
|1.9%
|-0.2%
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|2%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|75%
|27
|59%
|3
|41
|1-2-0
|6.0%
|4.9%
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|31%
|4
|13
|2-17-0
|1-6-0
|8.0%
|4.9%
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|30%
|4
|9%
|3.3%
|2.1%
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|84%
|41
|89%
|4
|60
|2-38-1
|1.1%
|1.9%
|WR
|Chris Olave
|80%
|41
|89%
|9
|179
|6-94-1
|25.8%
|40.2%
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|69%
|37
|80%
|9
|90
|5-24-0
|13.7%
|24.1%
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|30%
|6
|13%
|1
|10
|1-12-0
|0.5%
|0.6%
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|3%
|2
|4%
|2
|9
|1-9-0
|17.6%
|20.2%
- The Saints lost three key players to injuries but at least have a bye coming up Week 11 to help QB Derek Carr (shoulder/head), WR Michael Thomas (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle).
- I'm not sure Carr is any better than Jameis Winston, who came in and made a game of it but then threw picks on back-to-back drives late in the fourth quarter to ruin the comeback bid.
- Thomas was injured early in the first quarter and never returned. Rookie WR A.T. Perry replaced him and ended up scoring a TD while tying Olave for the lead in routes.
- Thomas had no catches the week before, so it's possible he has a lesser role when he returns, be it due to the injury or the team wanting to give Shaheed and/or Perry more chances.
- WR Rasheed Shaheed had a season-high nine targets, but without his trademark efficiency. That'll happen.
- WR Chris Olave had all of his production with Winston at QB, after entering halftime without any catches.
- RB Alvin Kamara rebounded to 74% snap share, after dipping to half the snaps the week before. Granted, it was in extreme negative game script and with RB Kendre Miller inactive due to an ankle injury.
- The game script also meant less playing time and fewer touches for Taysom Hill, who previously scored double-digit fantasy points in four consecutive games.
Vikings Personnel: 11 — 67% / 12 — 25%
67 Plays — 35 DBs — 7.5 aDOT — 23-of-34 for 268 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|45%
|13
|37%
|2
|4
|1-6-0
|8-27-0
|9.4%
|1.7%
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|43%
|8
|23%
|14-42-1
|1.6%
|-0.5%
|RB
|Kene Nwangwu
|4%
|1
|3%
|2-9-0
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|15%
|4
|11%
|1.3%
|0.2%
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|67%
|29
|83%
|15
|127
|11-134-1
|25.6%
|23.9%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|42%
|5
|14%
|3.8%
|1.0%
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|19%
|2
|6%
|2
|-3
|2-8-0
|1.3%
|-0.3%
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|97%
|35
|100%
|7
|72
|4-69-0
|17.8%
|28.6%
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|93%
|32
|91%
|1
|4
|1-16-0
|0.3%
|0.1%
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|67%
|26
|74%
|5
|37
|4-35-0
|7.3%
|8.1%
- RB Alexander Mattison took 62% of snaps in the first half but then suffered a concussion in the third quarter.
- RB Ty Chandler played 75% of snaps in the fourth quarter, with Kene Nwagnwu taking 19%.
- Chandler got a decent chunk of work before Mattison's injury, including a two-yard TD run in the second quarter. Chandler could take on a large workload if Mattison is out for Week 11 at Denver.
- WR Jalen Nailor returned from IR and joined Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell as the regular grouping for three-wide sets, while Trishton Jackson barely played.
- WRs Justin Jefferson (IR - hamstring) and K.J. Osborn (concussion) weren't active.
- TE T.J. Hockenson had 10 catches, 100-plus yards and a TD in the first half alone. So much for being limited due to a rib injury; thanks Ed Werder!
- Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo are the only national NFL reporters with any level of credibility whatsoever. The others get played by team personnel and agents, often willingly so because they'll still get clicks even if they end up being wrong.
Stock ⬆️: RB Ty Chandler
Stock ⬇️: WR Michael Thomas (knee)
Saints Injuries 🚑: QB Derek Carr (shoulder/head) / WR Michael Thomas (knee) / CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle)
Vikings Injuries 🚑: RB Alexander Mattison (concussion) / LB Jordan Hicks (leg) / CB Akayleb Evans (calf)
Titans (6) at Buccaneers (20)
Titans Personnel: 11 — 66% / 12 — 27%
59 Plays — 43 DBs — 11.2 aDOT — 19-of-39 for 199 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|61%
|19
|44%
|5
|-14
|4-42-0
|5-18-0
|13.4%
|0.0%
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|41%
|11
|26%
|1
|-6
|1--4-0
|11-24-0
|8.4%
|-3.1%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|53%
|24
|56%
|6
|54
|3-27-0
|15.7%
|11.9%
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|46%
|15
|35%
|5
|51
|2-16-0
|3.8%
|4.1%
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|34%
|5
|12%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|WR
|Chris Moore
|83%
|36
|84%
|4
|50
|2-21-0
|5.7%
|10.9%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|80%
|37
|86%
|8
|156
|3-27-0
|27.2%
|40.7%
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|61%
|23
|54%
|4
|85
|1-9-0
|11.5%
|14.6%
|WR
|Kyle Philips
|37%
|20
|47%
|5
|39
|3-61-0
|6.1%
|5.8%
- RB Tyjae Spears played a season-high 61% of snaps, though he's often been in the 50s and still hasn't taken more than seven carries or 11 touches in any game.
- He could start getting more work with the Titans a loss or two away from falling out of the playoff race (they're basically out of it already but may not be ready to acknowledge that).
- WR Chris Moore got 84% route share but only four targets with Treylon Burks inactive due to a concussion.
- So much for QB Will Levis being a godsend for WR DeAndre Hopkins...
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 — 77% / 12 — 21%
61 Plays — 32 DBs — 12.1 aDOT — 18-of-29 for 278 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rachaad White
|72%
|18
|56%
|3
|1
|2-47-1
|20-51-0
|12.5%
|-1.2%
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|26%
|9
|28%
|1
|-6
|1--2-0
|4-9-0
|1.7%
|-0.6%
|RB
|Sean Tucker
|2%
|0.7%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Cade Otton
|95%
|27
|84%
|3
|22
|2-10-0
|13.9%
|10.1%
|TE
|Payne Durham
|18%
|5
|16%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|11%
|0
|0%
|1.0%
|1.8%
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|82%
|28
|88%
|4
|47
|2-21-0
|10.8%
|14.3%
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|75%
|28
|88%
|6
|70
|4-54-0
|23.1%
|24.8%
|WR
|Mike Evans
|74%
|27
|84%
|10
|180
|6-143-1
|23.7%
|39.9%
|WR
|Rakim Jarrett
|23%
|2
|6%
|2.4%
|4.0%
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|21%
|3
|9%
|2
|36
|1-5-0
|1-6-0
|6.8%
|5.8%
- QB Baker Mayfield was able to finish the game after hitting his thumb on a helmet late in the contest. He may be on the injury report for Week 11.
- I've lost track of how many consecutive games RB Rachaad White has with at least 15 PPR points. He did it again in this one, though it required a distance TD on a screen pass.
- Chase Edmonds' return the past few weeks did nothing to impact White's role.
- No repeat from TE Cade Otton, who had two TDs the week before and at least six targets in each of his previous three games. In this one he was targeted just thrice.
- WR Mike Evans continues to run circles around Chris Godwin in terms of production, though their target shares are nearly identical.
- WR Trey Palmer had more snaps and just as many routes as Godwin/ Evans again.
Stock ⬆️: RB Tyjae Spears
Stock ⬇️: QB Will Levis / TE Cade Otton
Buccaneers Injury 🚑: QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb)
Browns (33) at Ravens (31)
Browns Personnel: 11 — 77% / 12 — 8%
75 Plays — 39 DBs — 10.9 aDOT — 20-of-35 for 213 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|65%
|23
|59%
|1
|0
|1-2-0
|17-107-0
|9.9%
|1.7%
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|35%
|10
|26%
|10-32-1
|3.1%
|-0.7%
|TE
|David Njoku
|87%
|31
|80%
|9
|14
|6-58-0
|18.5%
|8.1%
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|32%
|7
|18%
|1
|0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|3.1%
|1.4%
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|7%
|1
|3%
|1
|5
|1-8-0
|3.8%
|1.5%
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|92%
|37
|95%
|9
|130
|6-98-0
|24.7%
|42.7%
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|84%
|35
|90%
|3
|58
|0-0-0
|2.4%
|4.2%
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|83%
|33
|85%
|7
|81
|5-44-1
|19.5%
|19.4%
|WR
|James Proche
|4%
|2
|5%
|1
|37
|0-0-0
|0.3%
|1.4%
- QB Deshaun Watson got up slow a few times and suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter, but the only pass attempt P.J. Walker subbed in for was a hail mary at the end of the first half.
- RB Jerome Ford had a couple long runs en route to over 100 rushing yards, but he lost another TD to Kareem Hunt despite being well over 50% share for both snaps and routes.
- WR Cedric Tillman was a near-every-down player for a second straight week, but again he had fewer targets and less production than Cooper/Moore/Njoku.
Ravens Personnel: 11 — 34% / 12 — 4% / 21 — 44% / 20 — 14%
50 Plays — 26 DBs — 1.0 aDOT — 13-of-23 for 223 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|54%
|11
|42%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|11-24-1
|2.9%
|0.3%
|RB
|Justice Hill
|26%
|4
|15%
|2-7-0
|5.8%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Keaton Mitchell
|22%
|4
|15%
|2
|10
|1-32-0
|3-34-1
|1.4%
|0.1%
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|60%
|8
|31%
|1
|7
|0-0-0
|1.8%
|0.7%
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|70%
|18
|69%
|4
|35
|2-44-0
|21.2%
|20.2%
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|14%
|0
|0%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|8%
|1
|4%
|1
|5
|1-5-0
|3.6%
|2.6%
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|86%
|24
|92%
|6
|95
|5-73-0
|24.5%
|25.3%
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|74%
|20
|77%
|4
|57
|2-25-0
|10.4%
|17.0%
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|46%
|14
|54%
|2
|29
|0-0-0
|9.0%
|13.8%
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|30%
|9
|35%
|2
|10
|1-40-1
|12.6%
|16.4%
- WR Rashod Bateman took on a far larger workload share than in previous weeks, getting 74% of snaps and 77% of routes while Odell Beckham was at just 40% and 35% respectively.
- Beckham took a slant for a 40-yard TD on his lone catch. Bateman was limited to 25 yards on four targets on a day where Zay Flowers was the only Raven with more than two catches.
- RB Keaton Mitchell had a 39-yard TD run and 32-yard reception on a screen in the first half, but for some reason he played only three snaps in the second half.
- Mitchell took eight snaps (32%) in the first half.
- RB Justice Hill dipped to 26% of snaps and two touches after getting 60% of snaps and double-digit carries the week before. He did have a TD wiped out by a penalty.
- RB Gus Edwards took 54% of snaps and 12 of the 19 RB opportunities.
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashod Bateman
Stock ⬇️: RB Justice Hill
Browns Injuries 🚑: QB Deshaun Watson (ankle) / CB Denzel Ward (neck) / S Juan Thornhill (calf)
Ravens Injuries 🚑: LT Ronnie Stanley (knee) / CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle)
49ers (34) at Jaguars (3)
49ers Personnel: 11 — 29% / 12 — 5% / 21 — 32% / 22 — 31%
59 Plays — 30 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 20-of-28 for 302 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|76%
|27
|90%
|10
|5
|6-47-0
|16-95-0
|19.4%
|2.0%
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|27%
|2
|7%
|8-23-0
|2.1%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|3%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|63%
|17
|57%
|3
|29
|2-26-1
|3.7%
|2.1%
|TE
|George Kittle
|73%
|26
|87%
|4
|72
|3-116-1
|19.4%
|24.0%
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|39%
|7
|23%
|TE
|Ross Dwelley
|24%
|3
|10%
|0.8%
|1.0%
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|68%
|25
|83%
|3
|57
|3-55-1
|22.7%
|41.0%
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|56%
|21
|70%
|4
|8
|4-30-0
|3-29-1
|14.9%
|13.4%
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|29%
|11
|37%
|2
|10
|1-8-0
|9.5%
|11.8%
|WR
|Willie Snead
|22%
|2
|7%
|0.4%
|0.3%
|WR
|Ronnie Bell
|20%
|4
|13%
|1
|19
|1-20-0
|2.1%
|2.3%
- Snap shares were significantly impacted by the game being a blowout. Before the fourth quarter, WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle took 98% of snaps, with RB Christian McCaffrey at 90% and WR Deebo Samuel at 78% (in his first game back from a shoulder injury).
- Samuel, Aiyuk and Kittle each had a TD and more than 50 yards on fewer than five targets. McCaffrey, meanwhile, was targeted 10 times and led the team with 142 total yards.
- RB Elijah Mitchell got seven of his eight carries on San Francisco's final drive. But then the Niners weirdly brought McCaffrey back into the game for three more carries with a 31-point lead and less than six minutes remaining.
- I get that Mitchell was tired, but it's entirely idiotic to put McCaffrey back in rather than using No. 3 RB Jordan Mason. Do the Niners really care that much about a touchdown streak? Do they really have so little regard for karma? (They went for a 4th-and-5 in FG range; McCaffrey gained 19 yards on the play but didn't get into the end zone.
Jaguars Personnel: 11 — 74% / 12 — 24%
54 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 18-of-32 for 190 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|63%
|18
|49%
|4
|13
|2-9-0
|9-35-0
|13.0%
|-1.3%
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|20%
|7
|19%
|2
|-8
|2-28-0
|3-12-0
|1.7%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|17%
|5
|14%
|1
|-5
|0-0-0
|3-5-0
|1.3%
|-0.3%
|TE
|Evan Engram
|85%
|33
|89%
|7
|9
|4-12-0
|22.7%
|11.0%
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|26%
|6
|16%
|1
|11
|0-0-0
|2.3%
|2.4%
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|17%
|4
|11%
|1.7%
|0.4%
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|91%
|34
|92%
|3
|32
|2-20-0
|20.3%
|37.8%
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|89%
|34
|92%
|11
|172
|6-104-0
|23.7%
|31.0%
|WR
|Tim Jones
|56%
|16
|43%
|2
|10
|2-17-0
|2.7%
|2.1%
|WR
|Elijah Cooks
|31%
|12
|32%
- This really shouldn't happen in a home game after a bye week, even against the 49ers.
- Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks split the No. 3 WR role, while Jamal Agnew left early due to a shoulder injury.
- WR Calvin Ridley didn't catch any passes in the first half and finished with only three targets.
- RB Travis Etienne took 70% of snaps before the fourth quarter. Tank Bigsby's share benefitted some from garbage time.
Stock ⬆️: WR Deebo Samuel
Stock ⬇️: WR Calvin Ridley
Jaguars Injury 🚑: WR /RS Jamal Agnew (shoulder) / CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring)
Falcons (23) at Cardinals (25)
Falcons Personnel: 11 — 11% / 12 — 26% / 21 — 26% / 22 — 35%
65 Plays — 24 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 12-of-21 for 94 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|77%
|20
|83%
|2
|1
|1-11-0
|22-95-1
|14.1%
|0.0%
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|29%
|9
|38%
|2
|-4
|2-7-0
|3-13-0
|1.6%
|0.0%
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|26%
|4
|17%
|1
|0
|1-7-0
|9-31-0
|5.6%
|-0.2%
|FB
|Keith Smith
|29%
|2
|8%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|71%
|16
|67%
|5
|29
|3-30-0
|19.0%
|24.7%
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|43%
|2
|8%
|2.3%
|1.3%
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|43%
|15
|63%
|2
|14
|1-1-0
|14.4%
|11.0%
|TE
|John FitzPatrick
|8%
|WR
|Drake London
|77%
|20
|83%
|4
|57
|3-36-0
|20.0%
|25.1%
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|38%
|8
|33%
|1
|42
|0-0-0
|5.0%
|10.4%
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|37%
|9
|38%
|4.9%
|9.4%
|WR
|Scott Miller
|22%
|4
|17%
|1
|4
|1-2-1
|2.6%
|2.8%
- QB Taylor Heinicke left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, having completed just eight of 15 passes for 55 yards and TD prior to his exit (he did have four carries for 34 yards).
- The Falcons have a Week 11 bye, and it's not clear who will be under center come Week 12.
- RB Bijan Robinson got 77% of snaps, his most since Week 3, plus a season-high 22 carries.
- It was his first time with more than 14 carries since Week 2.
- Robinson had 24 of the 39 RB opportunities, so still not a totally dominant share.
- WR Drake London got 77% of snaps and a team-high 83% route share after missing the previous game with a groin injury.
- TE Jonnu Smith dipped to 43% snap share but his route share (63%) was about the usual. Atlanta used blocking TE MyCole Pruitt more than usual instead of Smith.
Cardinals Personnel: 11 — 60% / 12 — 25% / 13 — 10%
60 Plays — 34 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 19-of-32 for 249 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|James Conner
|63%
|13
|38%
|16-73-0
|3.2%
|-0.8%
|RB
|Keaontay Ingram
|20%
|6
|18%
|2-2-0
|1.3%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Tony Jones
|12%
|2
|6%
|1-13-0
|1%
|0%
|TE
|Trey McBride
|80%
|26
|77%
|9
|77
|8-131-0
|15.9%
|14.6%
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|50%
|13
|38%
|2
|7
|2-13-0
|1.9%
|0.8%
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|17%
|4
|12%
|1
|17
|0-0-0
|0.6%
|0.7%
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|100%
|34
|100%
|4
|62
|1-28-0
|26.3%
|39.0%
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|88%
|31
|91%
|6
|71
|3-34-0
|12.3%
|21.1%
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|63%
|25
|74%
|8
|60
|5-43-0
|13.3%
|5.5%
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|5%
|2
|6%
|1
|12
|0-0-0
|3.6%
|4.2%
- QB Kyler Murray threw for nearly 8.0 YPA in his season debut and added 6-33-1 on the ground. He's much better than Joshua Dobbs, to say nothing of Clayton Tune.
- TE Trey McBride topped 20 PPR points for a second time in the past three weeks and now has five straight games with at least five targets. He's a solid TE1 now, and the Cardinals would be wise to keep his snap/route share in the 80% range even when Zach Ertz returns from IR in December (unless they need to lose games for better draft position).
- WR Rondale Moore saw a season-high eight targets, but he finished with 43 yards, didn't have any carries and was only the No. 3 WR in terms of snaps/routes.
- WR Michael Wilson got 91% route share and put up 3-34-0 on six looks.
- RB James Conner took 63% of snaps and 16 of the 19 RB opportunities (all carries) in his first game back from injured reserve.
Stock ⬆️: QB Desmond Ridder + RB Bijan Robinson / TE Trey McBride
Stock ⬇️: RB Tyler Allgeier + QB Taylor Heinicke
Falcons Injury 🚑: QB Taylor Heinicke (hamstring)
Lions (41) at Chargers (38)
Lions Personnel: 11 — 63% / 12 — 19%
64 Plays — 33 DBs — 6.9 aDOT — 23-of-33 for 333 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|58%
|21
|64%
|5
|3
|3-35-0
|14-77-2
|12.4%
|0.9%
|RB
|David Montgomery
|38%
|9
|27%
|12-116-1
|3.3%
|-0.8%
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|5%
|1.6%
|-0.7%
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|80%
|24
|73%
|5
|36
|4-40-0
|20.8%
|21.1%
|TE
|Brock Wright
|52%
|11
|33%
|3
|11
|2-23-1
|3.3%
|1.3%
|TE
|James Mitchell
|11%
|1
|3%
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|92%
|31
|94%
|9
|109
|8-156-1
|2-9-0
|28.3%
|32.0%
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|70%
|26
|79%
|4
|38
|2-15-0
|11.4%
|20.6%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|52%
|18
|55%
|2
|14
|2-18-0
|5.5%
|11.4%
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|25%
|11
|33%
|4
|10
|2-46-0
|8.8%
|10.2%
- RB David Montgomery had a strong stat line in his first game back from a rib injury, but he played only 38% of snaps and got 12 opportunities to Jahmyr Gibbs' 19.
- Gibbs scored a pair of TDs in the first half and handled 58% snap share and 64% route share.
- WR Jameson Williams got 52% snap and 55% route shares but was targeted just twice.
- Trade-deadline acquisition Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) was inactive.
Chargers Personnel: 11 — 81% / 12 — 10%
68 Plays — 40 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 27-of-40 for 323 yards — 4 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|LAC
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|71%
|22
|55%
|7
|-19
|4-48-0
|19-67-1
|11.1%
|-1.8%
|LAC
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|29%
|9
|23%
|5-16-0
|1.9%
|0.7%
|LAC
|TE
|Donald Parham
|43%
|13
|33%
|2
|4
|2-18-0
|7.3%
|7.0%
|LAC
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|35%
|17
|43%
|2
|17
|0-0-0
|8.6%
|4.1%
|LAC
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|31%
|12
|30%
|3
|44
|0-0-0
|2.2%
|3.3%
|LAC
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|16%
|1
|3%
|LAC
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|84%
|34
|85%
|4
|32
|4-34-1
|8.9%
|14.1%
|LAC
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|78%
|35
|88%
|14
|127
|11-175-2
|30.9%
|37.7%
|LAC
|WR
|Jalen Guyton
|78%
|34
|85%
|6
|57
|4-41-1
|2.5%
|3.4%
|LAC
|WR
|Derius Davis
|22%
|9
|23%
|2
|-8
|2-7-0
|3.5%
|-1.2%
- WRs Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton all topped 80% route share and scored touchdowns, though Allen was the only one with big catch/yardage stats.
- Guyton took 57% of snaps the week before in his 2023 debut, with no catches on two targets. He still won't see many targets but has immediately returned to a top-three role after being out for 13 months following an ACL tear.
- RB Austin Ekeler got 71% of snaps and 23 of the 28 RB opportunities, flashing his workload upside for close games.
- TE Gerald Everett played 69% of snaps before halftime but then missed the second half with a back injury.
- TE Donald Parham got 55% of snaps in the second half, with Stone Smartt at 39% and Nick Vannett at 24%.
Stock ⬆️: RB Jahmyr Gibbs / WR Jalen Guyton
Stock ⬇️:
Chargers Injuries 🚑: TE Gerald Everett (back) / CB Chris Rumph (foot)
Giants (17) at Cowboys (49)
Giants Personnel: 11 — 67% / 12 — 22%
55 Plays — 32 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 14-of-27 for 86 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|62%
|13
|41%
|3
|-7
|1--5-0
|13-66-0
|11.3%
|-0.5%
|RB
|Jashaun Corbin
|25%
|8
|25%
|3
|0
|3-12-0
|1-1-0
|1.1%
|0.0%
|RB
|Matt Breida
|22%
|3
|9%
|1-3-0
|5.3%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|80%
|17
|53%
|3
|7
|2-34-0
|3.9%
|2.0%
|TE
|Lawrence Cager
|24%
|9
|28%
|2
|17
|1-10-1
|1.4%
|0.9%
|TE
|Tyree Jackson
|22%
|5
|16%
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|80%
|24
|75%
|4
|30
|3-21-0
|16.0%
|28.4%
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|58%
|19
|59%
|2
|14
|0-0-0
|7.4%
|8.0%
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|49%
|18
|56%
|3
|12
|2-6-0
|1-0-0
|12.8%
|7.0%
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|31%
|11
|34%
|1
|43
|0-0-0
|7.1%
|25.7%
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|29%
|9
|28%
|1
|1
|1-6-0
|9.2%
|4.5%
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|18%
|8
|25%
|4
|49
|1-2-1
|3.5%
|4.2%
- RB Saquon Barkley had 44 of his 66 rushing yards on a single third-quarter TD drive.
- Barkley played 89% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with Jashaun Corbin then taking 74% in the fourth.
- QB Tommy DeVito had more than half his passing yards on the final drive of the game, capped off with a two-yard TD to player-coach Sterling Shepard (who has otherwise barely played this season).
- WR Jalin Hyatt suffered a concussion, allowing Isaiah Hodgins to play 70% of snaps in the second half (after only 41% in the first half).
- Darius Slayton was the team's only WR above 41% snap share before halftime.
- Parris Campbell took some of the work that had been going to Wan'Dale Robinson.
- TE Daniel Bellinger played 100% of snaps (22 of 22) in the first half.
Cowboys Personnel: 11 — 69% / 12 — 16%
77 Plays — 44 DBs — 11.0 aDOT — 33-of-44 for 472 yards — 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|69%
|25
|57%
|15-55-0
|11.2%
|0.1%
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|29%
|7
|16%
|12-79-1
|2.6%
|-0.7%
|RB
|Deuce Vaughn
|6%
|1
|2%
|1
|1
|1-11-0
|1--2-0
|1.9%
|-0.3%
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|6%
|1
|2%
|1.0%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|66%
|30
|68%
|7
|50
|4-26-1
|16.0%
|11.7%
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|36%
|11
|25%
|1
|0
|0-0-0
|2.9%
|2.1%
|TE
|Sean McKeon
|17%
|6
|14%
|0.6%
|0.2%
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|77%
|35
|80%
|14
|165
|11-151-1
|1-14-1
|27.6%
|36.0%
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|62%
|28
|64%
|5
|50
|2-2-0
|6.4%
|10.0%
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|52%
|23
|52%
|10
|136
|9-173-1
|12.2%
|18.8%
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|47%
|20
|46%
|2
|67
|2-70-1
|12.8%
|18.0%
|WR
|Jalen Brooks
|31%
|12
|27%
|4
|14
|4-39-0
|1.3%
|0.5%
- WR Brandin Cooks broke out of his two-year "slump" with 9-173-1 on only 23 routes (52%).
- Cooks took 76% of snaps in the first half, way ahead of both Jalen Tolbert (45%) and Michael Gallup (43%). The blowout flattened those shares out.
- Gallup got in on the fun with a 41-yard TD, but he again shared the No. 3 role with Tolbert.
- WR CeeDee Lamb and RB Tony Pollard both played 95% of snaps before halftime. TE Jake Ferguson took 86%.
- Lamb had a walk-in, 14-yard rushing TD on top of his 11-151-1 receiving line. He's now at 975 receiving yards through nine games, making him the latest WR to have a shot at the yardage record (JJ looked ready to make a run at it before his hamstring injury, and A.J. Brown was on pace to do it before the Cowboys "limited" him to 7-66-1 in Week 9).
Stock ⬆️: WR Brandin Cooks
Stock ⬇️: WR Wan'Dale Robinson
Giants Injuries 🚑: WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion) / LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion) / CB Deonte Banks (ankle) / CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder)
Commanders (26) at Seahawks (29)
Commanders Personnel: 11 — 72% / 12 — 16%
61 Plays — 47 DBs — 4.4 aDOT — 29-of-44 for 312 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|51%
|19
|40%
|6
|4
|6-119-1
|8-38-0
|6.4%
|-1.0%
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|48%
|22
|47%
|6
|4
|5-42-1
|4-13-0
|9.4%
|0.0%
|FB
|Alex Armah
|10%
|3
|6%
|1
|-4
|1-3-0
|0.5%
|-0.3%
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|74%
|39
|83%
|5
|15
|5-40-0
|13.4%
|11.1%
|TE
|John Bates
|41%
|14
|30%
|3
|0
|3-21-0
|4.6%
|3.8%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|95%
|44
|94%
|2
|10
|0-0-0
|15.8%
|20.7%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|87%
|42
|89%
|8
|68
|4-33-0
|21.2%
|29.5%
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|51%
|25
|53%
|6
|28
|2-6-0
|13.1%
|11.3%
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|18%
|10
|21%
|2
|22
|2-41-1
|4.6%
|9.8%
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|16%
|8
|17%
|2
|24
|1-7-0
|3.5%
|7.1%
|WR
|Jamison Crowder
|10%
|2
|4%
|1
|10
|0-0-0
|4.3%
|4.5%
- WR Jahan Dotson had no catches and two targets on a team-high 44 routes, following back-to-back games with more than 60 yards and a TD.
- Dotson and Terry McLaurin combining for 33 yards in a game that saw QB Sam Howell throw for 300-plus.... incredible! Commanders fans probably aren't minding OC Eric Bieniemy, but he's been a pain in the butt for fantasy.
- RBs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson both scored TDs and combined for about half of the team's receiving yards.
- Gibson's three most active games of the year in terms of touches have been the past three weeks. You still won't feel great about starting him but he's at least back on the FLEX map and would probably be a strong play if Robinson were to miss time.
- WR Curtis Samuel returned from a toe injury but played a bit less than usual, which helped Dyami Brown score a distance TD (though he handled only 21% route share).
Seahawks Personnel: 11 — 65% / 12 — 27%
74 Plays — 48 DBs — 6.2 aDOT — 31-of-47 for 369 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|53%
|26
|54%
|5
|-1
|4-18-0
|6-44-0
|6.0%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|47%
|13
|27%
|2
|-4
|1-64-1
|19-63-0
|7.7%
|-1.0%
|TE
|Noah Fant
|58%
|26
|54%
|3
|12
|2-6-0
|7.0%
|6.3%
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|43%
|14
|29%
|1
|2
|1-3-0
|6.7%
|6.3%
|TE
|Will Dissly
|42%
|11
|23%
|2
|1
|2-22-0
|3.2%
|0.9%
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|88%
|44
|92%
|12
|143
|7-98-0
|21.8%
|38.2%
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|77%
|39
|81%
|10
|104
|8-92-1
|23.5%
|34.5%
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|59%
|31
|65%
|5
|-5
|4-53-0
|16.8%
|9.2%
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|30%
|12
|25%
|2
|10
|2-13-0
|5.3%
|6.2%
- This was the third consecutive game with RB Zach Charbonnet played slightly more snaps but RB Kenneth Walker leading the team in carries. And Walker had a 64-yard receiving TD to make up for another mediocre/poor rushing line.
- Walker got only 47% of snaps but 20 of the 31 RB opportunities.
- Seems like it'd been a long time since WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett had strong receiving lines in the same game, no?
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba also had a decent game, with the only incompletion on five targets being a drop.
- However, JSN's 65% route share was suboptimal, especially after signs in recent weeks that he might be catching up to Metcalf/Lockett
Stock ⬆️: RB Antonio Gibson
Stock ⬇️: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba / WR Jamison Crowder
Commanders Injuries 🚑: FB Alex Armah (hamstring) / DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring
Jets (12) at Raiders (16)
Jets Personnel: 11 — 78% / 12 — 16%
63 Plays — 42 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 23-of-40 for 263 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Breece Hall
|70%
|27
|64%
|3
|-8
|3-47-0
|13-28-0
|11.8%
|-0.6%
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|16%
|3
|7%
|1
|0
|0-0-0
|4-26-0
|4.2%
|-1.2%
|RB
|Michael Carter
|13%
|6
|14%
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|6.9%
|0.9%
|FB
|Nick Bawden
|6%
|1
|2%
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|65%
|25
|60%
|7
|40
|7-70-0
|14.6%
|13.4%
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|33%
|9
|21%
|1
|2
|1-6-0
|4.2%
|2.8%
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|21%
|4
|10%
|2.1%
|1.8%
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|95%
|38
|91%
|14
|106
|9-93-0
|33.0%
|47.8%
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|89%
|36
|86%
|5
|53
|1-17-0
|13.9%
|22.3%
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|70%
|30
|71%
|3
|56
|1-24-0
|2.4%
|3.9%
|WR
|Malik Taylor
|16%
|9
|21%
|2
|42
|1-6-0
|1.4%
|4.0%
- QB Zach Wilson wasn't actually that bad until a fourth-quarter INT deep in Raiders territory essentially buried the Jets. He also wasn't especially good, and I still find it baffling that the Jets never bothered trading for a better QB like Davis Mills or Jameis Winston or Jacoby Brissett.
- The Raiders shut down RB Breece Hall, who got 16 of 20 RB opportunities for the Jets.
- TE Tyler Conklin had a nice night until he knocked down a hail mary that Garrett Wilson otherwise might've caught.
- Conklin has caught 13 of 13 targets for 136 yards the past two games, but he took a zero the game before that.
- He's averaging 3.7 catches for 40.3 yards, but the YPT (8.6) is unlikely to be maintained and he still hasn't scored a TD.
Raiders Personnel: 11 — 68% / 12 — 26%
62 Plays — 30 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 16-of-27 for 153 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|82%
|16
|53%
|2
|-7
|2-11-0
|27-116-0
|14.7%
|2.5%
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|16%
|9
|30%
|1
|-3
|1-4-0
|4.9%
|1.5%
|RB
|Zamir White
|2%
|1-5-0
|2.0%
|0.4%
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|87%
|18
|60%
|5
|20
|3-19-1
|7.8%
|7.3%
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|42%
|8
|27%
|1
|4
|1-7-0
|4.9%
|2.2%
|WR
|Davante Adams
|97%
|30
|100%
|13
|160
|6-86-0
|32.0%
|44.5%
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|90%
|26
|87%
|2
|12
|2-21-0
|20.9%
|27.6%
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|44%
|15
|50%
|1
|-3
|1-5-0
|6.5%
|5.2%
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|23%
|11
|37%
|1-9-0
|3.3%
|8.2%
|WR
|DeAndre Carter
|11%
|1
|3%
|1-15-0
|2.0%
|0.4%
- Much like the Jets, the Raiders entirely ran their offense through RB1 and WR1, with TE1 also contributing.
- TE Michael Mayer scored his second TD of the season, but he once again lost some routes to pass-blocking and some other routes to Austin Hooper in clear passing situations, which left Mayer's route share (60%) well south of his snap share (87%). That's been a consistent theme since Mayer's midseason promotion to the TE1 role.
- RB Josh Jacobs got 29 of the 31 RB opportunities on 82% of snaps. He rarely leaves the field apart from Abdullah taking third-and-medium/long snaps.
- WRs Hunter Renfrow and Tre Tucker split the No. 3 role and each got just one touch.
Stock ⬆️: TE Tyler Conklin
Stock ⬇️: WR Jakobi Meyers
Raiders Injury 🚑: CB Amik Robertson (concussion)