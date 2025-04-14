John FitzPatrick News: Returns to Green Bay
The Packers signed FitzPatrick to a contract on Monday, NFL.com reports.
FitzPatrick entered the offseason as a restricted free agent but wasn't tendered by Green Bay, and he now re-signs with the team. Across nine regular-season appearances with the Packers in 2024, the tight end secured his only target for two yards. He contributed as a blocker on the majority of his 69 offensive snaps.
