John FitzPatrick headshot

John FitzPatrick News: Returns to Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

The Packers signed FitzPatrick to a contract on Monday, NFL.com reports.

FitzPatrick entered the offseason as a restricted free agent but wasn't tendered by Green Bay, and he now re-signs with the team. Across nine regular-season appearances with the Packers in 2024, the tight end secured his only target for two yards. He contributed as a blocker on the majority of his 69 offensive snaps.

