Jon Feliciano Injury: Calls it a career

Feliciano (knee) announced Thursday via his personal social media that he is retiring from the NFL.

Feliciano says "realized I had to leave the game" in his statement, due to the fact that the knee injury which kept him out the entire 2024 campaign would prohibit him from suiting up for a full season in the future. The veteran guard did, however, state that he'd be open to returning for a playoff run in the future with either the 49ers or Bills, both teams he's previously played for. Since joining the league in 2015, Feliciano has also seen action with the Raiders and Giants.