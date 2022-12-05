Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Backfield Breakdown: Week 13 Running Back Usage & Week 14 Waivers Preview

Backfield Breakdown: Week 13 Running Back Usage & Week 14 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
December 5, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Highlights this week include D'Andre Swift returning to a lead role, finally, and Zonovan Knight handling a similar workload for the Jets. Plus, your favorite Ravens fan will explain why Lamar Jackson's injury could mean a return to fantasy relevance for Kenyan Drake the next couple weeks. And don't forget about Cam Akers!

RB Usage Share Leaderboard

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week  and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

 SnapsSnap %Sn SZNSn ΔCarrC ShCS SZNCS ΔTgtTgt ShTS SZNTS Δ
1Samaje Perine6083.3%40.1%43.2%2161.8%24%37.8%722.6%9.2%13.4%
2Cam Akers4671.9%29.5%42.4%1751.5%35.8%15.7%14%1.8%2.2%
3Tony Jones2334.3%3.1%31.2%731.8%2.4%29.4%410.8%1%9.8%
4DeeJay Dallas3247.8%16.6%31.2%1045.5%8.2%37.3%12.7%2.1%0.6%
5Travis Etienne4887.3%58.1%29.2%1368.4%46.5%21.9%39.1%8.4%0.7%
6R. Stevenson5398.1%70.6%27.5%1071.4%51.6%19.8%823.5%19%4.5%
7Joshua Kelley3343.4%16.6%26.8%731.8%11.8%20%12.2%2.8%-0.6%
8James Cook3242.7%19.1%23.6%1437.8%18.7%19.1%618.2%5.6%12.6%
9Ty Johnson2832.9%13.7%19.2%14.2%4.9%-0.7%712.7%4%8.7%
10Isiah Pacheco2545.5%26.7%18.8%1456%37.6%18.4%28.7%1.4%7.3%
11C. McCaffrey6982.1%63.3%18.8%1750%42.6%7.4%1025%19.4%5.6%
12AJ Dillon4467.7%49.3%18.4%1856.3%42.7%13.6%310.3%7.8%2.5%
13Latavius Murray3667.9%49.8%18.1%1760.7%52%8.7%419%8.3%10.7%
14Nyheim Hines2330.7%13.4%17.3%25.4%2.7%2.7%26.1%2.9%3.2%
15Kyren Williams1828.1%14.6%13.5%39.1%7.8%1.3%14%2.3%1.7%
16D. Ogunbowale1320.6%7.2%13.4%29.1%2.7%6.4%38.1%3.8%4.3%
17Jordan Mason1517.9%4.7%13.2%823.5%5.2%18.3%00%0%0%
18T. Williams1115.3%4%11.3%12.9%1.6%1.3%00%0.5%-0.5%
19D. Montgomery4076.9%66.1%10.8%1456%37.8%18.2%520%12.1%7.9%
20Boston Scott1723.3%12.9%10.4%625%9.2%15.8%12.6%1.2%1.4%
21Dontrell Hilliard2036.4%27.1%9.3%14.8%6.4%-1.6%28%9.1%-1.1%
22Kenyan Drake3447.2%38.5%8.7%725%25.1%-0.1%38.3%5.6%2.7%
23Dameon Pierce4673%64.5%8.5%1881.8%76.4%5.4%38.1%9.8%-1.7%
24Tyler Allgeier2851.9%43.5%8.4%1035.7%31.3%4.4%00%3.4%-3.4%
25Darrynton Evans1325%18.5%6.5%312%12.6%-0.6%00%1.5%-1.5%
26D'Andre Swift3951.3%44.9%6.4%1445.2%27.1%18.1%615.4%12.9%2.5%
27Saquon Barkley5887.9%82.2%5.7%1860%62.5%-2.5%517.9%16%1.9%
28Justin Jackson1621.1%15.7%5.4%13.2%8.8%-5.6%512.8%3.6%9.2%
29Brian Robinson4047.1%42%5.1%2158.3%48.5%9.8%25%3.5%1.5%
30Jonathan Taylor5983.1%78.2%4.9%2170%74.4%-4.4%411.4%11.5%-0.1%
31Ameer Abdullah1219.7%14.9%4.8%13.4%1.4%2%13.7%5.8%-2.1%
32Raheem Mostert2860.9%57%3.9%787.5%51.4%36.1%00%6.9%-6.9%
33Zonovan Knight4755.3%51.7%3.6%1562.5%51.8%10.7%59.1%9.6%-0.5%
34Jerick McKinnon2647.3%44.3%3%832%15.9%16.1%28.7%9.6%-0.9%
35Antonio Gibson4249.4%46.9%2.5%925%34.7%-9.7%410%12%-2%
36Dalvin Cook5175%73.1%1.9%2069%69.2%-0.2%39.1%9.7%-0.6%
37Josh Jacobs4675.4%74.1%1.3%2689.7%83.2%6.5%27.4%12.2%-4.8%
38Mike Boone1222.6%21.8%0.8%621.4%10%11.4%14.8%5.1%-0.3%
39Kenneth Gainwell2027.4%26.9%0.5%312.5%10.2%2.3%410.5%5.6%4.9%
40Najee Harris4366.2%66.1%0.1%1745.9%53%-7.1%13.7%9.1%-5.4%
41Ezekiel Elliott3755.2%55.8%-0.6%1750%50.8%-0.8%310%4.4%5.6%
42A. Mattison1725%25.9%-0.9%310.3%16.8%-6.5%26.1%3.7%2.4%
43Justice Hill1723.6%25.1%-1.5%13.6%11.2%-7.6%25.6%2.9%2.7%
44Nick Chubb3250.8%53.6%-2.8%1744.7%55.9%-11.2%14.8%6.5%-1.7%
45C. Patterson2546.3%49.9%-3.6%1139.3%38.4%0.9%00%7.5%-7.5%
46Austin Ekeler4559.2%63.6%-4.4%1045.5%50.7%-5.2%613.3%21%-7.7%
47Caleb Huntley59.3%15.2%-5.9%414.3%17.9%-3.6%00%0.7%-0.7%
48Miles Sanders3953.4%59.5%-6.1%1041.7%46.5%-4.8%25.3%5.9%-0.6%
49Jaylen Warren1320%26.3%-6.3%12.7%11.8%-9.1%27.4%4.9%2.5%
50Kareem Hunt2438.1%44.9%-6.8%923.7%26.3%-2.6%314.3%8.3%6%
51James Robinson910.6%17.9%-7.3%416.7%22.7%-6%00%1.9%-1.9%
52Gus Edwards1723.6%32.5%-8.9%621.4%35%-13.6%00%1.7%-1.7%
53Derrick Henry3054.5%64.2%-9.7%1152.4%74.6%-22.2%312%10.1%1.9%
54JaMycal Hasty35.5%15.2%-9.7%00%8%-8%00%3.7%-3.7%
55Tony Pollard2841.8%52.6%-10.8%1235.3%40.1%-4.8%310%9.9%0.1%
56Jamaal Williams2330.3%41.4%-11.1%1135.5%55.1%-19.6%00%3.1%-3.1%
57Jeff Wilson1737%54.1%-17.1%112.5%44.4%-31.9%25.9%9.7%-3.8%
58Aaron Jones2538.5%60.9%-22.4%928.1%49%-20.9%517.2%13.8%3.4%
59Devin Singletary3344%69.4%-25.4%1335.1%42.7%-7.6%26.1%9.8%-3.7%
60Kenneth Walker1420.9%50.7%-29.8%313.6%47.3%-33.7%12.7%6.8%-4.1%
61James Conner  48.7%   38.1%   7.7% 
62Rachaad White  37.3%   30%   7.5% 
63Leonard Fournette  67.6%   59.5%   12.1% 
64Damien Harris  31.2%   34.9%   6.2% 
65Alvin Kamara  59.8%   43.7%   16.9% 
66Joe Mixon  67%   64.2%   14.4% 
67D'Onta Foreman  55.6%   62.1%   6% 
68Michael Carter  51.1%   35.4%   10.3% 

Doesn't include MNF. Shares only include games for a player's current team, and don't include any games he missed due to injury. Shares for the Panthers have been further adjusted to not include the first six weeks when Christian McCaffrey dominated snaps/touches.

      

Week 13 Injury Report

Inactives

Damien Harris (thigh)

Michael Carter (ankle)

Joe Mixon (concussion)

Travis Homer (knee/illness)

Hassan Haskins (hip)

Darrell Henderson (hip)

Rex Burkhead (concussion)

Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle)

J.K. Dobbins (IR/R - knee)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle)

Chase Edmonds (IR - ankle)

    

In-Game Injuries

Kenneth Walker injured his foot/ankle in the first half and missed the second half.

Aaron Jones (shin) missed a chunk of the game but returned in the fourth quarter.    

    

Week 14 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Zonovan Knight - 47% 
  2. James Cook - 24%
  3. Cam Akers - 46%
  4. Jerick McKinnon - 41%
  5. Kenyan Drake - 45% 
  6. Tony Jones - 0%
  7. DeeJay Dallas - 0%
  8. Jordan Mason - 15%
  9. Ty Johnson - 9%
  10. Chuba Hubbard - 18%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Alexander Mattison - 35%
  2. Khalil Herbert (IR - hip) - 39% 
  3. Zamir White - 5%
  4. Dontrell Hilliard - 14%
  5. Kenneth Gainwell - 14% 
  6. Joshua Kelley - 3% 
  7. Matt Breida -1%
  8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle) - 43%

     

Week 14 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

D'Ernest Johnson

James Robinson

Darrell Henderson

Jaylen Warren

Eno Benjamin

Marlon Mack

   

Bench'em

Devin Singletary

Kyren Williams

Antonio Gibson (bye)

Gus Edwards

       

Week 13 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Bills (24) at Patriots (10) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Devin Singletary3344%69.4%1335.1%42.7%26.1%9.8%5111
2James Cook3242.7%19.1%1437.8%18.7%618.2%5.6%10500
3Nyheim Hines2330.7%13.4%25.4%2.7%26.1%2.9%1801
  • Singletary played a season-low 44% of snaps, while Cook took a career-high 43% and Hines more than doubled his previous best of 10 snaps (15%) in a Bills uniform.
    • Singletary saved his fantasy night with a one-yard TD early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 13-51-1 rushing and no catches on two targets.
    • Cook had a 14-64-0 rushing line and caught each of his six targets for 41 yards. He's now averaging 5.4 YPC to Singletary's 4.4, though it doesn't really mean anything (unless it influences coaches) given that Cook has seen a lot of his work in garbage time and still only has 60 carries.
  • Hines, unlike Cook, didn't do much with the increased playing time, losing three yards on two carries and catching one of two targets for 21 yards.
  • Singletary took 10 of 11 snaps in the fourth quarter, including five carries for 17 yards and a TD.
    • Prior to the final quarter, Cook had played 48% of snaps while Singletary and Hines both were at 36%.
      • Cook had 14 carries to Singletary's eight and also a 5-2 target lead.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Rhamondre Stevenson5398.1%70.6%1071.4%51.6%823.5%19%7800
2Kevin Harris11.9%1.8%17.1%1.3%00%0%-100
  • With Damien Harris (thigh) out again, Stevenson played every snap but one en route to 10-54-0 rushing and 6-24-0 receiving.
    • Pierre Strong only played special teams, while fellow rookie Harris lost a yard on hsi lone carry.

         

Browns (27) at Texans (14) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Nick Chubb3250.8%53.6%1744.7%55.9%14.8%6.5%8000
2Kareem Hunt2438.1%44.9%923.7%26.3%314.3%8.3%7400
3Jerome Ford711.1%0.8%37.9%0.8%00%0%300
  • Chubb finished with 17-80-0 and Hunt put up 9-56-0 and 2-18-0. 
  • Ford got all his playing time and touches in the fourth quarter, while D'Ernest Johnson strictly played special teams. Take note if you're in a deep dynasty league.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Dameon Pierce4673%64.5%1881.8%76.4%38.1%9.8%9500
2Dare Ogunbowale1320.6%7.2%29.1%2.7%38.1%3.8%2101
3Eno Benjamin46.3%0.6%00%0%00%0%000
  • Pierce finished with 18-73-0 and 3-22-0, rebounding after back-to-back games with less than 20 total yards.
    • The rookie has gone five straight games without a TD.
  • Ogunbowale replaced Rex Burkhead (concussion) on passing downs again, though Pierce continued getting snaps in the fourth quarter with Houston down multiple scores.

         

Commanders (20) at Giants (20) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Antonio Gibson4249.4%46.9%925%34.7%410%12%5900
2Brian Robinson4047.1%42%2158.3%48.5%25%3.5%11100
3Jonathan Williams22.4%1.8%12.8%2.7%00%0%100
  • Robinson nearly doubled Gibson's touch count for a second straight week, though this time the latter played more snaps after the rookie got slightly more the week before.
    • Robinson finished with 21-96-0 and 2-15-0.
    • Gibson had 9-39-0 and 2-20-0 on four targets.
  • Robinson has started seven of his nine games and taken at least 13 carries for 44 or more yards in each of his starts. The two games he didn't start (Weeks 5, 8) are the only two games with single-digit carries.
  • Note that this game went 70 minutes and the Commanders ran 82 plays. 

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Saquon Barkley5887.9%82.2%1860%62.5%517.9%16%8110
2Matt Breida913.6%19.9%00%8.8%13.6%3.4%400
  • Barkley finished with 18-63-1 and 5-18-0, again getting by on volume and TDs rather than efficiency. He's averaging only 3.5 YPC and 4.3 YPR in four games since a Week 9 bye, after 4.8 and 6.8 prior to the bye (though his slump arguably started in October, in part due to O-line injuries).
    • The Giants had four of their starting five healthy on the O-line this past Sunday, and may soon be at/near full strength.

         

Jets (22) at Vikings (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Zonovan Knight4755.3%51.7%1562.5%51.8%59.1%9.6%11803
2Ty Johnson2832.9%13.7%14.2%4.9%712.7%4%4100
3James Robinson910.6%17.9%416.7%22.7%00%1.9%1000
  • With Michael Carter (ankle) out, Knight made his first NFL start and finished with 15-90-0 and 5-28-0, playing 55% of snaps overall and 67% in the fourth quarter.
    • Knight's 48-yard run midway through the fourth quarter was crucial to the comeback effort, but he went 0-for-3 inside the 5-yard line, including a crucial stop late in the fourth quarter from the 1-yard line.
  • Knight played 66% of snaps on first down, 66% on second down and 19% on third down.
    • Johnson took 14 of 21 snaps on third/fourth down (67%), compared to 22% on early downs.
      • Johnson got only one carry but had a 6-38-0 receiving line.
  • Robinson took four carries for 10 yards, spelling Knight on early downs occasionally. J-Rob could be a healthy scratch again once Carter returns.
  • The Jets ran 83 plays to Minnesota's 66 in this high-volume game. Don't expect 12 RB targets (on top of 20 carries) most weeks. Mike White attempted 58 passes in this one.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Dalvin Cook5175%73.1%2069%69.2%39.1%9.7%8311
2Alexander Mattison1725%25.9%310.3%16.8%26.1%3.7%1810
  • Cook finished with 20-86-1 rushing but lost three yards on two catches and had a TD vultured by Mattison from 14 yards out.
    • It was Mattison's third score of the year, and one of those came when Cook left a game early with a shoulder injury.

      

Steelers (19) at Falcons (16) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Najee Harris4366.2%66.1%1745.9%53%13.7%9.1%9200
2Jaylen Warren1320%26.3%12.7%11.8%27.4%4.9%1900
3Benny Snell913.8%4.9%616.2%5.5%13.7%0.5%3500
  • Harris played almost two-thirds of the snaps and took 17 carries for 86 yards one week after exiting early with an abdomen injury.
    • Harris' three best totals for rushing yardage this season (99, 90, 86) have come in the past four games. He's averaged 16.8 carries for 77.5 yards (4.6 YPC) in that stretch, which includes the game he left early.
  • Warren returned from a hamstring injury but split backup work with Snell, who did well the week before when both Harris and Warren were unavailable.
    • Warren got seven snaps on third down (58%) and only six snaps on early downs (11%).

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Tyler Allgeier2851.9%43.5%1035.7%31.3%00%3.4%5200
2Cordarrelle Patterson2546.3%49.9%1139.3%38.4%00%7.5%6000
3Caleb Huntley59.3%15.2%414.3%17.9%00%0.7%1700
  • Patterson dropped back to 46% snap share after 58% the week before, taking 11 carries for 60 yards without seeing a target.
    • Allgeier got a few more snaps and took 10 carries for 52 yards.
  • This was the fifth game since Patterson missed time with a knee injury. He and Allgeier have played the exact same number of snaps (133, 46%) the past five games. Their stats over the five-game stretch:
    • Patterson has a 50-226-2 rushing line and 7-37-0 receiving line.
    • Allgeier has a 47-280-0 rushing line and 5-16-0 receiving line.
    • Huntley has a 18-99-0 rushing line and 2-3-0 receiving line.

         

Titans (10) at Eagles (35) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Derrick Henry3054.5%64.2%1152.4%74.6%312%10.1%3800
2Dontrell Hilliard2036.4%27.1%14.8%6.4%28%9.1%1600
3Julius Chestnut712.7%1%523.8%1.4%00%0%1300
  • Henry played only five snaps in the fourth quarter of this blowout, allowing undrafted rookie Julius Chestnut to get his first work on offense all year (No. 3 RB Hassan Haskins was inactive due to a hip injury).

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Miles Sanders3953.4%59.5%1041.7%46.5%25.3%5.9%3811
2Kenneth Gainwell2027.4%26.9%312.5%10.2%410.5%5.6%5300
3Boston Scott1723.3%12.9%625%9.2%12.6%1.2%2100
  • Sanders finished with 10-24-1 and 2-14-0, nearly posting a fantasy dud until a penalty on a field-goal attempt set him up for a three-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
  • Sanders played 61% of snaps up until his touchdown. After that, the Eagles pulled a bunch of players and Scott got most of the playing time.
    • Sanders has still played at least 52% of snaps in every game this year. 
    • Scott got five of his six carries after the Eagles were up 25. Gainwell got two of his three carries then, but also had four targets earlier in the game.
  • Prior to the clinching touchdown, Gainwell played 18 snaps to Scott's 10 and had four touches for 51 yards compared to Scott's two for nine yards.

         

Packers (28) at Bears (19) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1AJ Dillon4467.7%49.3%1856.3%42.7%310.3%7.8%11910
2Aaron Jones2538.5%60.9%928.1%49%517.2%13.8%5000
3Patrick Taylor69.2%0.8%13.1%0.3%00%0%600
  • Jones hurt his shin in the second quarter and played only five snaps after halftime (all in the fourth quarter).
  • Dillon played 79% of snaps in the second half, taking 11 touches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
    • The big man also had a good first half with Jones healthy, taking 58% of snaps en route to 10 touches for 53 yards.
  • Jones had a 7-21-0 rushing line and 5-24-0 receiving line on 56% of snaps in the first half.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1David Montgomery4076.9%66.1%1456%37.8%520%12.1%6710
2Darrynton Evans1325%18.5%312%12.6%00%1.5%2100
3Trestan Ebner11.9%8.3%00%5.3%00%1.9%000
  • Montgomery has seen 14-17 carries and 4-5 targets in three straight games since Khalil Herbert (hip) was placed on IR, playing more than three-fourth of snaps apart from the fourth quarter of a Week 12 blowout loss to the Jets.
    • Evans got backup work ahead of Ebner for a second straight week. 
    • Herbert won't be eligible right after the Week 14 bye; he can come back Week 16-18 though.

         

Broncos (9) at Ravens (10) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Latavius Murray3667.9%49.8%1760.7%52%419%8.3%6100
2Mike Boone1222.6%21.8%621.4%10%14.8%5.1%2600
3Marlon Mack59.4%1.4%27.1%1.3%14.8%0.5%900
  • Murray played 73% of snaps through three quarters, after hitting 80% snap share the week before.
    • Murray got only 54% in the fourth quarter, with Boone taking 46%
  • Boone came back from IR and got more work than Mack, though Murray still took a majority of snaps on all downs.
  • Murray got 65% of snaps on first down, 78% on second down and 58% on third down.
    • He finished with 17-47-0 and 4-14-0, doing little with his 21 touches (more than double Boone and Mack's combined total).

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Kenyan Drake3447.2%38.5%725%25.1%38.3%5.6%4600
2Gus Edwards1723.6%32.5%621.4%35%00%1.7%1200
3Justice Hill1723.6%25.1%13.6%11.2%25.6%2.9%600
  • Edwards took six of 10 snaps in the first quarter but only 17% afterward.
  • Drake played 52% of snaps after the first quarter, handling seven of the 11 RB carries and three of the five targets.
    • Edwards and FB Patrick Ricard played less once Lamar Jackson left with a knee injury. Tyler Huntley is a rushing threat, but not quite to the extent of Jackson where the offense is almost entirely based around the QB rushing threat. With Huntley in, the Ravens used lighter personnel and threw more short passes, which favored having Drake in the game over Edwards. Of course, team-wide efficiency (including RB YPC) will tend to take a hit with Jackson replaced by a backup
    • Even Hill played more than Gus the Bus after the first quarter.
  • Drake finished with 50% of snaps on first down, 62% on second down and 42% on third down.

   

Jaguars (14) at Lions (40) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Travis Etienne4887.3%58.1%1368.4%46.5%39.1%8.4%6600
2Snoop Conner47.3%2%15.3%1.3%00%0%600
3JaMycal Hasty35.5%15.2%00%8%00%3.7%000
  • Etienne played a career-high 87% of snaps one week after exiting early with a foot sprain. He's apparently fine, though he didn't have his best game with 15 touches for 66 yards and a lost fumble.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1D'Andre Swift3951.3%44.9%1445.2%27.1%615.4%12.9%11111
2Jamaal Williams2330.3%41.4%1135.5%55.1%00%3.1%3512
3Justin Jackson1621.1%15.7%13.2%8.8%512.8%3.6%2300
  • Swift played more than half of offensive snaps for the first time since Week 8 and led the Lions in carries for the first time since Week 1.
    • Dan Campbell caught the scent of a wild-card race, folks! Let's just hope these late-lunging Lions keep stacking prey/wins.
    • Swift finished with 14-62-1 and 4-49-0, while Williams put up 11-35-1 with yet another goal-line touchdown.
  • Jackson saw five targets but played only one snap on third down.
  • Williams 30% snap share was a season low. He has 14 TDs in 12 games now.
  • Swift played at least 47% of snaps in every quarter and had more touches than Williams in every quarter after the first.

         

Dolphins (17) at 49ers (33) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Raheem Mostert2860.9%57%787.5%51.4%00%6.9%3000
2Jeff Wilson1737%54.1%112.5%44.4%25.9%9.7%300
  • Mostert came back from a knee injury and leapfrogged Wilson for the lead role even with the Dolphins trailing by at least six points throughout the second half.
  • Wilson didn't get a single touch after the first quarter and played only 11 snaps (31%).
    • Mostert played 69% of snaps after the first quarter, taking six carries for 26 yards.
  • The Dolphins ran only 45 plays in this game, including only eight rush attempts.
    • The 49ers had 79 plays, including 34 rush attempts.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Christian McCaffrey6982.1%63.3%1750%42.6%1025%19.4%14613
2Jordan Mason1517.9%4.7%823.5%5.2%00%0%5100
  • McCaffrey went off for 17-66-0 and 8-80-1 on a team-high-tying 10 targets.
    • Deebo Samuel also saw 10 targets (6-58-0) and took four carries for five yards.
  • McCaffrey played at least 74% of snaps in each quarter. 
    • Mason took eight carries for 51 yards, but largely as a product of San Francisco dominating the game and dominating possession... in terms of playing time the rookie's role was less than what Elijah Mitchell's was prior to the knee injury.
    • McCaffrey got a look inside the 5-yard line on three straight plays at the end of the second quarter, finally catching a TD pass.

         

Seahawks (27) at Rams (23) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1DeeJay Dallas3247.8%16.6%1045.5%8.2%12.7%2.1%3700
2Tony Jones2334.3%3.1%731.8%2.4%410.8%1%3200
3Kenneth Walker1420.9%50.7%313.6%47.3%12.7%6.8%3601
  • Walker injured his foot and missed the second half.
  • In the first half, Dallas rotated in behind Walker while Jones (the former Saint) played a single snap.
    • In the second half, Jones played 54% of snaps and took seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 18 yards (on four targets). 
      • Inefficient, but it's more work than Dallas got (5-20-0 rushing, no catches) on 46% of snaps.
      • Dallas played three of four snaps on third downs in the second half.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Cam Akers4671.9%29.5%1751.5%35.8%14%1.8%6021
2Kyren Williams1828.1%14.6%39.1%7.8%14%2.3%900
  • Akers made his second straight start and actually returned to the lead role this time, taking 17 carries for 60 yards and a pair of TDs while playing 72% of snaps.
    • Williams played eight of 16 snaps in the second quarter but only 10 of 48 otherwise (21%), finishing with nine yards on four looks.
  • Williams got 10 of 13 snaps on third down (77%)
  • Akers played 42 of 49 snaps (86%) on first/second down.

         

Chargers (20) at Raiders (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Austin Ekeler4559.2%63.6%1045.5%50.7%613.3%21%10200
2Joshua Kelley3343.4%16.6%731.8%11.8%12.2%2.8%3000
  • Kelley took seven carries for 30 yards while playing a season-high 43% of snaps.
  • Ekeler didn't have one of his better days, losing a fumble and finishing with 10-35-0 rushing and 5-67-0 receiving.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Josh Jacobs4675.4%74.1%2689.7%83.2%27.4%12.2%15010
2Ameer Abdullah1219.7%14.9%13.4%1.4%13.7%5.8%400
3Zamir White46.6%4.1%26.9%4.1%00%0%600
  • Jacobs had no apparent issues with the calf injury, though he did lose a fumble early in the game. He bounced back strong with 26-144-1 and a couple catches for six yards, improving his league-leading marks for rushing yards (1,303), scrimmage yards (1,634), touches (284) and rushing yards per game (108.6).
    • Jacobs took 86% of snaps on first/second down, plus 27% on third/fourth.

         

Chiefs (24) at Bengals (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Jerick McKinnon2647.3%44.3%832%15.9%28.7%9.6%6013
2Isiah Pacheco2545.5%26.7%1456%37.6%28.7%1.4%8210
3Ronald Jones35.5%1.7%00%1.4%00%0.2%000
  • McKinnon took 79% of snaps on third/fourth down, though Pacheco's rushing TD came on a 3rd-and-four from the 8-yard line.
    • McKinnon had scored earlier, also on third down, left wide open for a two-yard TD.
  • Pacheco finished with 14-66-1 rushing and 2-16-0 receiving.
    • The 14 carries were actually his fewest since Week 9, while this was just the second time he's seen multiple targets (never more than two in a game).
  • Pacheco now has four straight starts with at least 40% snap share and 15 touches, averaging 16.8 carries for 81 yards and 0.5 TDs in that stretch, plus 0.75 catches for 8.3 yards.
    • In the same four-game stretch, McKinnon has averaged 3.8 carries for 19.3 yards and 3 catches for 22.8 yards on 4.3 targets (with the one TD this past Sunday).

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Samaje Perine6083.3%40.1%2161.8%24%722.6%9.2%15501
2Trayveon Williams1115.3%4%12.9%1.6%00%0.5%300
3Chris Evans22.8%2.2%00%0%13.2%0.9%810
  • Perine made it back-to-back games above 80 percent snap share sans Joe Mixon, who remains in concussion protocol.
    • Perine put up 21-106-0 and 6-49-0, after 17-58-1 and 4-35-0 the week before.
    • Including the Week 11 game Mixon left early, Perine has been the lead back for three weeks now, averaging 16.3 carries for 64.7 yards and 4.7 catches for 45.3 yards, with four TDs... high-end RB1 stuff, basically.

         

Colts (19) at Cowboys (54) 

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Jonathan Taylor5983.1%78.2%2170%74.4%411.4%11.5%10300
2Deon Jackson79.9%19.4%26.7%13.7%12.9%4.8%600
3Zack Moss57%1.2%310%2.2%00%0%1800
  • Taylor played at least three-fourths of snaps for a fourth straight game, and for the third week in a row finished with 20-22 carries for 82-86 yards and three catches on four targets. But in this one he didn't score a TD, unlike the previous three weeks.
  • Moss got four of his five snaps in the fourth quarter, i.e., garbage time.

     

 SnapsSnap %Sn. SZNCarrCarr Sh.CS SZNTgtTgt ShTS SZNYardsTDGLL
1Ezekiel Elliott3755.2%55.8%1750%50.8%310%4.4%9112
2Tony Pollard2841.8%52.6%1235.3%40.1%310%9.9%10621
3Malik Davis34.5%5.8%38.8%6.2%00%1.4%2910
  • The Cowboys only led 21-19 entering the final quarter, then finished on a 33-0 spree that saw Zeke, Pollard and Davis all score touchdowns.
  • Pollard scored from 30 and 2 yards out, with Zeke hitting paydirt from 4 out.
  • Elliott took nine more snaps than Pollard, with five more carries and the same number of targets (but fewer yards and TDs).
  • Zeke finished at 17-77-1 and 3-14-0; Pollard did 12-91-2 and 2-15-0.
  • The 42% snap share for Pollard was actually his lowest since Week 6, fwiw
    • Elliott's 56% was his largest since Week 6.

         

Saints () at Buccaneers () 

MNF - posted Tuesday

  •  

     

  •  

   

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 13 (IT5)

 Snap %SnapsCarr ShCarrRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Zonovan Knight100%860%300%00
2Jerick McKinnon100%666.7%2050%11
3Ezekiel Elliott75%366.7%210%00
4Jamaal Williams50%266.7%210%00
5Tony Pollard25%133.3%110%00
6Miles Sanders100%333.3%110%00
7Kenneth Walker33.3%1100%100%00
8Dare Ogunbowale25%1100%100%00
9Christian McCaffrey100%4100%1066.7%21
10D'Andre Swift50%233.3%110%00
11Cam Akers100%1100%110%00
12Devin Singletary50%150%110%00
13Nyheim Hines50%150%100%00
14Dalvin Cook100%1100%110%00
15Tony Jones33.3%10%000%00
16DeeJay Dallas66.7%20%000%00
17Justice Hill100%10%000%00
18Samaje Perine100%40%00100%10
19Travis Etienne100%20%000%00
20Dameon Pierce75%30%000%00
21Najee Harris100%10%000%00
22Antonio Gibson100%20%000%00

      

2022

 Snap %SnapsCarr ShCarrRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs86.4%19100%730%00
2Kenneth Walker75%9100%520%00
3Jamaal Williams66.7%3682.8%24110%00
4AJ Dillon66.7%1080%410%00
5Leonard Fournette75%2176.9%10318.2%22
6Derrick Henry88.9%1673.3%11833.3%10
7Jonathan Taylor82.8%2464.3%939.1%10
8Nick Chubb75%2461.1%1160%00
9Dalvin Cook81.6%3161.1%1156.7%10
10Rhamondre Stevenson76%1960%9212.5%11
11Antonio Gibson64.3%1860%930%00
12Joe Mixon86%3760%15512.5%20
13Ezekiel Elliott59.3%1658.8%1060%00
14Dameon Pierce80%1658.3%7214.3%11
15Melvin Gordon40%1057.1%820%00
16Saquon Barkley71.9%2352.4%1160%00
17Devin Singletary89.2%3350%9412.5%21
18Najee Harris80%2046.7%7212.5%11
19D'Onta Foreman50%744.4%420%00
20Travis Etienne53.7%2240%836.7%10
21Austin Ekeler76%1937.5%3218.8%33
22James Conner43.8%1436.8%738.3%10
23Breece Hall45.2%1436.8%720%00
24Tony Pollard55.6%1535.3%620%00
25Cordarrelle Patterson46.7%1433.3%5310%10
26Khalil Herbert33.3%1133.3%820%00
27Isiah Pacheco15.4%831.8%720%00
28Miles Sanders52.4%2230.3%1060%00
29Darrell Henderson50%1330%320%00
30Cam Akers15.4%430%310%00
31Malcolm Brown26.9%730%300%00
32Raheem Mostert42.3%1130%310%00
33Alvin Kamara64.7%1128.6%210%00
34Kareem Hunt28.1%927.8%5210%11
35Brian Robinson21.4%626.7%420%00
36Christian McCaffrey33.3%1325%6216.7%21
37Sony Michel16%425%200%00
38James Robinson39%1625%506.7%11
39Jeff Wilson Jr.35.9%1425%610%00
40Rachaad White25%723.1%310%00
41Jerick McKinnon59.6%3122.7%508.3%21
42Raheem Blackshear21.4%322.2%210%00
43Latavius Murray20%521.4%330%00
44Michael Carter38.7%1221.1%420%00
45Aaron Jones33.3%520%1020%21
46J.K. Dobbins15.6%520%317.1%11
47Caleb Huntley23.3%720%310%00
48Damien Harris20%520%3312.5%10
49Tyler Allgeier26.7%820%310%00
50Jeff Wilson Jr.26.9%720%210%00
51Kenyan Drake28.1%920%327.1%11
52Clyde Edwards-Helaire26.9%1418.2%4216.7%43
53Dare Ogunbowale10%216.7%210%00
54David Montgomery57.6%1916.7%420%00
55Zonovan Knight25.8%815.8%300%00
56Javonte Williams40%1014.3%2020%20
57D'Andre Swift20.4%1113.8%424.8%10

    

Red Zone

Week 13 (RZ)

 Snap %SnapsCarr ShCarrRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Christian McCaffrey100%10100%4050%21
2Brian Robinson20%1100%100%00
3Travis Etienne100%7100%200%00
4David Montgomery100%3100%210%00
5Cordarrelle Patterson100%4100%100%00
6Josh Jacobs100%3100%200%00
7Julius Chestnut28.6%2100%100%00
8Jonathan Taylor88.9%880%4025%10
9Aaron Jones60%680%4025%10
10Ezekiel Elliott62.5%575%310%00
11Cam Akers87.5%775%320%00
12D'Andre Swift66.7%871.4%5120%10
13Dalvin Cook83.3%566.7%210%00
14DeeJay Dallas75%966.7%200%00
15Jerick McKinnon78.6%1162.5%5033.3%11
16Zonovan Knight72%1857.1%4011.8%20
17Benny Snell25%150%100%00
18Dameon Pierce50%550%200%00
19Dare Ogunbowale40%450%200%00
20Saquon Barkley100%850%210%00
21Samaje Perine94.1%1650%5016.7%10
22James Cook50%744.4%400%00
23Miles Sanders87.5%742.9%310%00
24Kenneth Walker III16.7%233.3%100%00
25Alexander Mattison16.7%133.3%110%00
26Jamaal Williams33.3%428.6%210%00
27Tony Pollard37.5%325%110%00
28Isiah Pacheco14.3%225%210%00
29Kenyan Drake85.7%625%1033.3%10
30Nyheim Hines64.3%922.2%200%00
31Devin Singletary28.6%411.1%110%00
32Austin Ekeler100%40%0050%10
33Dontrell Hilliard42.9%30%0020%10
34Nick Chubb100%10%000%00
35Antonio Gibson80%40%0033.3%10
36Najee Harris75%30%000%00
37Derrick Henry28.6%20%0020%10
38Jakob Johnson100%30%000%00
39Rhamondre Stevenson100%40%000%00
40A.J. Dillon50%50%000%00
41Raheem Mostert50%10%000%00

     

2022 (RZ)

 Snap %SnapsCarr ShCarrRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs68.9%6287.5%2876%30
2Derrick Henry60.7%5478.4%2999.1%40
3Dameon Pierce61.1%5875.7%2824.3%21
4Kenneth Walker III65.1%6973.9%3472.1%10
5Jonathan Taylor68.8%7570.5%3136.4%30
6Jamaal Williams47.8%6465.1%41131.8%10
7Austin Ekeler75.9%8863.2%24526.9%185
8Dalvin Cook78.6%9962.8%27510%71
9Aaron Jones50%4658.3%2129.6%52
10Leonard Fournette69.4%7555.9%1938.2%53
11Najee Harris67.8%5952.5%2148.3%32
12Rhamondre Stevenson76.9%7051.2%22315.6%51
13Saquon Barkley74%7150%2974%10
14Nick Chubb51.8%5950%3090%00
15Melvin Gordon37%2748.3%1425.4%20
16D'Onta Foreman38%2747.6%2044.3%10
17Joe Mixon67.4%8946.2%30615.8%92
18Travis Etienne52.3%6944.4%2847%40
19Antonio Gibson59.3%6443.4%23314.3%62
20Devin Singletary70.4%9542.2%27411.7%71
21Alvin Kamara67.8%6141.9%13115.7%81
22Ezekiel Elliott44.9%4041%1682.2%10
23Tony Pollard55.1%4938.5%1558.7%40
24Raheem Mostert44.2%4637.5%1527.7%41
25Cam Akers28%2637.5%1232%10
26David Montgomery64.6%7336%2743.3%10
27Isiah Pacheco20.2%3535.4%2330%00
28Miles Sanders51.1%6733.7%2990%00
29A.J. Dillon55.4%5133.3%1215.8%30
30James Conner49.1%5633.3%1947.7%41
31Kareem Hunt43.9%5031.7%19213.3%61
32Michael Carter44.1%5231.4%1639.3%50
33Breece Hall31.4%3729.4%1529.3%51
34Brian Robinson24.1%2628.3%1522.4%11
35Darrell Henderson40.9%3828.1%934%20
36Cordarrelle Patterson42%5026.3%2056.1%20
37Jerick McKinnon55.5%9626.2%17011%92
38James Robinson34.1%4525.4%1613.5%21
39Khalil Herbert29.2%3325.3%1940%00
40Caleb Huntley22.7%2725%1910%00
41Tyler Allgeier30.3%3625%1910%00
42Christian McCaffrey35.9%4224.2%15210.4%52
43Latavius Murray21.9%1624.1%730%00
44D'Andre Swift32.8%4423.8%15414%81
45Kenyan Drake43.4%5623.4%1527.4%41
46Jeff Wilson Jr.27.9%2922.5%913.8%21
47Damien Harris18.7%1720.9%9315.6%50
48Rachaad White31.5%3420.6%718.2%50
49Alexander Mattison21.4%2718.6%837.1%51
50Samaje Perine31.1%4118.5%1218.8%53
51Elijah Mitchell16.2%1916.1%1002.1%10
52James Cook21.5%2915.6%1006.7%40
53Gus Edwards11.6%1514.1%930%00
54Joshua Kelley12.9%1513.2%511.5%10
55Chase Edmonds24%2512.5%527.7%41
56Kenneth Gainwell29.8%3910.5%948.3%30
57Justin Jackson11.2%154.8%305.3%31
58Ameer Abdullah14.4%133.1%108%41
59Rex Burkhead26.3%252.7%1010.9%51
60Dontrell Hilliard34.8%310%0015.9%73

             

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Monday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Saints at Buccaneers
Monday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Saints at Buccaneers
Week 14: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
Week 14: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks
Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks
Monday Night Football Picks: Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
Monday Night Football Picks: Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 13
NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 13
Sunday Night Football Picks: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Bets and Predictions
Sunday Night Football Picks: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Bets and Predictions