Backfield Breakdown: Week 13 Running Back Usage & Week 14 Waivers Preview

Highlights this week include D'Andre Swift returning to a lead role, finally, and Zonovan Knight handling a similar workload for the Jets. Plus, your favorite Ravens fan will explain why Lamar Jackson's injury could mean a return to fantasy relevance for Kenyan Drake the next couple weeks. And don't forget about Cam Akers!

RB Usage Share Leaderboard

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Doesn't include MNF. Shares only include games for a player's current team, and don't include any games he missed due to injury. Shares for the Panthers have been further adjusted to not include the first six weeks when Christian McCaffrey dominated snaps/touches.

Damien Harris (thigh)

Michael Carter (ankle)

Joe Mixon (concussion)

Travis Homer (knee/illness)

Hassan Haskins (hip)

Darrell Henderson (hip)

Rex Burkhead (concussion)

Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle)

J.K. Dobbins (IR/R - knee)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle)

Chase Edmonds (IR - ankle)

In-Game Injuries

Kenneth Walker injured his foot/ankle in the first half and missed the second half.

Aaron Jones (shin) missed a chunk of the game but returned in the fourth quarter.

D'Ernest Johnson

James Robinson

Darrell Henderson

Jaylen Warren

Eno Benjamin

Marlon Mack

Devin Singletary

Kyren Williams

Antonio Gibson (bye)

Gus Edwards

Bills (24) at Patriots (10) Bills (24) atPatriots (10)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Devin Singletary 33 44% 69.4% 13 35.1% 42.7% 2 6.1% 9.8% 51 1 1 2 James Cook 32 42.7% 19.1% 14 37.8% 18.7% 6 18.2% 5.6% 105 0 0 3 Nyheim Hines 23 30.7% 13.4% 2 5.4% 2.7% 2 6.1% 2.9% 18 0 1

Singletary played a season-low 44% of snaps, while Cook took a career-high 43% and Hines more than doubled his previous best of 10 snaps (15%) in a Bills uniform. Singletary saved his fantasy night with a one-yard TD early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 13-51-1 rushing and no catches on two targets. Cook had a 14-64-0 rushing line and caught each of his six targets for 41 yards. He's now averaging 5.4 YPC to Singletary's 4.4, though it doesn't really mean anything (unless it influences coaches) given that Cook has seen a lot of his work in garbage time and still only has 60 carries.

(15%) in a Bills uniform. Hines, unlike Cook, didn't do much with the increased playing time, losing three yards on two carries and catching one of two targets for 21 yards.

Singletary took 10 of 11 snaps in the fourth quarter , including five carries for 17 yards and a TD. Prior to the final quarter, Cook had played 48% of snaps while Singletary and Hines both were at 36% . Cook had 14 carries to Singletary's eight and also a 5-2 target lead.

, including five carries for 17 yards and a TD.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Rhamondre Stevenson 53 98.1% 70.6% 10 71.4% 51.6% 8 23.5% 19% 78 0 0 2 Kevin Harris 1 1.9% 1.8% 1 7.1% 1.3% 0 0% 0% -1 0 0

With Damien Harris (thigh) out again, Stevenson played every snap but one en route to 10-54-0 rushing and 6-24-0 receiving. Pierre Strong only played special teams, while fellow rookie Harris lost a yard on hsi lone carry.

en route to 10-54-0 rushing and 6-24-0 receiving.

Browns (27) at Texans (14) Browns (27) atTexans (14)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Nick Chubb 32 50.8% 53.6% 17 44.7% 55.9% 1 4.8% 6.5% 80 0 0 2 Kareem Hunt 24 38.1% 44.9% 9 23.7% 26.3% 3 14.3% 8.3% 74 0 0 3 Jerome Ford 7 11.1% 0.8% 3 7.9% 0.8% 0 0% 0% 3 0 0

Chubb finished with 17-80-0 and Hunt put up 9-56-0 and 2-18-0.

Ford got all his playing time and touches in the fourth quarter, while D'Ernest Johnson strictly played special teams. Take note if you're in a deep dynasty league.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Dameon Pierce 46 73% 64.5% 18 81.8% 76.4% 3 8.1% 9.8% 95 0 0 2 Dare Ogunbowale 13 20.6% 7.2% 2 9.1% 2.7% 3 8.1% 3.8% 21 0 1 3 Eno Benjamin 4 6.3% 0.6% 0 0% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0 0

Pierce finished with 18-73-0 and 3-22-0, rebounding after back-to-back games with less than 20 total yards . The rookie has gone five straight games without a TD.

. Ogunbowale replaced Rex Burkhead (concussion) on passing downs again, though Pierce continued getting snaps in the fourth quarter with Houston down multiple scores.

Commanders (20) at Giants (20) Commanders (20) atGiants (20)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Antonio Gibson 42 49.4% 46.9% 9 25% 34.7% 4 10% 12% 59 0 0 2 Brian Robinson 40 47.1% 42% 21 58.3% 48.5% 2 5% 3.5% 111 0 0 3 Jonathan Williams 2 2.4% 1.8% 1 2.8% 2.7% 0 0% 0% 1 0 0

Robinson nearly doubled Gibson's touch count for a second straight week , though this time the latter played more snaps after the rookie got slightly more the week before. Robinson finished with 21-96-0 and 2-15-0. Gibson had 9-39-0 and 2-20-0 on four targets.

, though this time the latter played more snaps after the rookie got slightly more the week before. Robinson has started seven of his nine games and taken at least 13 carries for 44 or more yards in each of his starts. The two games he didn't start (Weeks 5, 8) are the only two games with single-digit carries.

Note that this game went 70 minutes and the Commanders ran 82 plays.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Saquon Barkley 58 87.9% 82.2% 18 60% 62.5% 5 17.9% 16% 81 1 0 2 Matt Breida 9 13.6% 19.9% 0 0% 8.8% 1 3.6% 3.4% 4 0 0

Barkley finished with 18-63-1 and 5-18-0, again getting by on volume and TDs rather than efficiency. He's averaging only 3.5 YPC and 4.3 YPR in four games since a Week 9 bye, after 4.8 and 6.8 prior to the bye (though his slump arguably started in October, in part due to O-line injuries). The Giants had four of their starting five healthy on the O-line this past Sunday, and may soon be at/near full strength.



The Giants are expected to start Nick Gates at left guard vs. #Commanders w/Ben Bredeson (knee) not being activated from IR, per sources. Gates started at center last week but Jon Feliciano (neck) is expected to return. Gates has played guard before including last yr vs Wash. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 3, 2022

Jets (22) at Vikings (27) Jets (22) atVikings (27)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Zonovan Knight 47 55.3% 51.7% 15 62.5% 51.8% 5 9.1% 9.6% 118 0 3 2 Ty Johnson 28 32.9% 13.7% 1 4.2% 4.9% 7 12.7% 4% 41 0 0 3 James Robinson 9 10.6% 17.9% 4 16.7% 22.7% 0 0% 1.9% 10 0 0

With Michael Carter (ankle) out, Knight made his first NFL start and finished with 15-90-0 and 5-28-0, playing 55% of snaps overall and 67% in the fourth quarter. Knight's 48-yard run midway through the fourth quarter was crucial to the comeback effort, but he went 0-for-3 inside the 5-yard line, including a crucial stop late in the fourth quarter from the 1-yard line.

and 67% in the fourth quarter. Knight played 66% of snaps on first down, 66% on second down and 19% on third down . Johnson took 14 of 21 snaps on third/fourth down (67%), compared to 22% on early downs. Johnson got only one carry but had a 6-38-0 receiving line.

. Robinson took four carries for 10 yards, spelling Knight on early downs occasionally. J-Rob could be a healthy scratch again once Carter returns.

The Jets ran 83 plays to Minnesota's 66 in this high-volume game. Don't expect 12 RB targets (on top of 20 carries) most weeks. Mike White attempted 58 passes in this one.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Dalvin Cook 51 75% 73.1% 20 69% 69.2% 3 9.1% 9.7% 83 1 1 2 Alexander Mattison 17 25% 25.9% 3 10.3% 16.8% 2 6.1% 3.7% 18 1 0

Cook finished with 20-86-1 rushing but lost three yards on two catches and had a TD vultured by Mattison from 14 yards out. It was Mattison's third score of the year, and one of those came when Cook left a game early with a shoulder injury.



Steelers (19) at Falcons (16) Steelers (19) atFalcons (16)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Najee Harris 43 66.2% 66.1% 17 45.9% 53% 1 3.7% 9.1% 92 0 0 2 Jaylen Warren 13 20% 26.3% 1 2.7% 11.8% 2 7.4% 4.9% 19 0 0 3 Benny Snell 9 13.8% 4.9% 6 16.2% 5.5% 1 3.7% 0.5% 35 0 0

Harris played almost two-thirds of the snaps and took 17 carries for 86 yards one week after exiting early with an abdomen injury. Harris' three best totals for rushing yardage this season (99, 90, 86) have come in the past four games. He's averaged 16.8 carries for 77.5 yards (4.6 YPC) in that stretch, which includes the game he left early.

one week after exiting early with an abdomen injury. Warren returned from a hamstring injury but split backup work with Snell , who did well the week before when both Harris and Warren were unavailable. Warren got seven snaps on third down (58%) and only six snaps on early downs (11%).

, who did well the week before when both Harris and Warren were unavailable.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Tyler Allgeier 28 51.9% 43.5% 10 35.7% 31.3% 0 0% 3.4% 52 0 0 2 Cordarrelle Patterson 25 46.3% 49.9% 11 39.3% 38.4% 0 0% 7.5% 60 0 0 3 Caleb Huntley 5 9.3% 15.2% 4 14.3% 17.9% 0 0% 0.7% 17 0 0

Patterson dropped back to 46% snap share after 58% the week before, taking 11 carries for 60 yards without seeing a target. Allgeier got a few more snaps and took 10 carries for 52 yards.

This was the fifth game since Patterson missed time with a knee injury. He and Allgeier have played the exact same number of snaps (133, 46%) the past five games. Their stats over the five-game stretch: Patterson has a 50-226-2 rushing line and 7-37-0 receiving line. Allgeier has a 47-280-0 rushing line and 5-16-0 receiving line. Huntley has a 18-99-0 rushing line and 2-3-0 receiving line.



Titans (10) at Eagles (35) Titans (10) atEagles (35)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Derrick Henry 30 54.5% 64.2% 11 52.4% 74.6% 3 12% 10.1% 38 0 0 2 Dontrell Hilliard 20 36.4% 27.1% 1 4.8% 6.4% 2 8% 9.1% 16 0 0 3 Julius Chestnut 7 12.7% 1% 5 23.8% 1.4% 0 0% 0% 13 0 0

Henry played only five snaps in the fourth quarter of this blowout, allowing undrafted rookie Julius Chestnut to get his first work on offense all year (No. 3 RB Hassan Haskins was inactive due to a hip injury).

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Miles Sanders 39 53.4% 59.5% 10 41.7% 46.5% 2 5.3% 5.9% 38 1 1 2 Kenneth Gainwell 20 27.4% 26.9% 3 12.5% 10.2% 4 10.5% 5.6% 53 0 0 3 Boston Scott 17 23.3% 12.9% 6 25% 9.2% 1 2.6% 1.2% 21 0 0

Sanders finished with 10-24-1 and 2-14-0, nearly posting a fantasy dud until a penalty on a field-goal attempt set him up for a three-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Sanders played 61% of snaps up until his touchdown. After that, the Eagles pulled a bunch of players and Scott got most of the playing time. Sanders has still played at least 52% of snaps in every game this year. Scott got five of his six carries after the Eagles were up 25. Gainwell got two of his three carries then, but also had four targets earlier in the game.

Prior to the clinching touchdown, Gainwell played 18 snaps to Scott's 10 and had four touches for 51 yards compared to Scott's two for nine yards.

Packers (28) at Bears (19) Packers (28) atBears (19)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 AJ Dillon 44 67.7% 49.3% 18 56.3% 42.7% 3 10.3% 7.8% 119 1 0 2 Aaron Jones 25 38.5% 60.9% 9 28.1% 49% 5 17.2% 13.8% 50 0 0 3 Patrick Taylor 6 9.2% 0.8% 1 3.1% 0.3% 0 0% 0% 6 0 0

Jones hurt his shin in the second quarter and played only five snaps after halftime (all in the fourth quarter).

(all in the fourth quarter). Dillon played 79% of snaps in the second half , taking 11 touches for 66 yards and a touchdown. The big man also had a good first half with Jones healthy, taking 58% of snaps en route to 10 touches for 53 yards.

, taking 11 touches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Jones had a 7-21-0 rushing line and 5-24-0 receiving line on 56% of snaps in the first half.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 David Montgomery 40 76.9% 66.1% 14 56% 37.8% 5 20% 12.1% 67 1 0 2 Darrynton Evans 13 25% 18.5% 3 12% 12.6% 0 0% 1.5% 21 0 0 3 Trestan Ebner 1 1.9% 8.3% 0 0% 5.3% 0 0% 1.9% 0 0 0

Montgomery has seen 14-17 carries and 4-5 targets in three straight games since Khalil Herbert (hip) was placed on IR, playing more than three-fourth of snaps apart from the fourth quarter of a Week 12 blowout loss to the Jets. Evans got backup work ahead of Ebner for a second straight week. Herbert won't be eligible right after the Week 14 bye; he can come back Week 16-18 though.

playing more than three-fourth of snaps apart from the fourth quarter of a Week 12 blowout loss to the Jets.

Broncos (9) at Ravens (10) Broncos (9) atRavens (10)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Latavius Murray 36 67.9% 49.8% 17 60.7% 52% 4 19% 8.3% 61 0 0 2 Mike Boone 12 22.6% 21.8% 6 21.4% 10% 1 4.8% 5.1% 26 0 0 3 Marlon Mack 5 9.4% 1.4% 2 7.1% 1.3% 1 4.8% 0.5% 9 0 0

Murray played 73% of snaps through three quarters, after hitting 80% snap share the week before. Murray got only 54% in the fourth quarter, with Boone taking 46%

Boone came back from IR and got more work than Mack, though Murray still took a majority of snaps on all downs.

Murray got 65% of snaps on first down, 78% on second down and 58% on third down. He finished with 17-47-0 and 4-14-0, doing little with his 21 touches (more than double Boone and Mack's combined total).



Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Kenyan Drake 34 47.2% 38.5% 7 25% 25.1% 3 8.3% 5.6% 46 0 0 2 Gus Edwards 17 23.6% 32.5% 6 21.4% 35% 0 0% 1.7% 12 0 0 3 Justice Hill 17 23.6% 25.1% 1 3.6% 11.2% 2 5.6% 2.9% 6 0 0

Edwards took six of 10 snaps in the first quarter but only 17% afterward.

Drake played 52% of snaps after the first quarter, handling seven of the 11 RB carries and three of the five targets . Edwards and FB Patrick Ricard played less once Lamar Jackson left with a knee injury. Tyler Huntley is a rushing threat, but not quite to the extent of Jackson where the offense is almost entirely based around the QB rushing threat. With Huntley in, the Ravens used lighter personnel and threw more short passes, which favored having Drake in the game over Edwards. Of course, team-wide efficiency (including RB YPC) will tend to take a hit with Jackson replaced by a backup Even Hill played more than Gus the Bus after the first quarter.

. Drake finished with 50% of snaps on first down, 62% on second down and 42% on third down.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is "week-to-week" with a knee injury, per John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said Jackson is less likely to play this week. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 5, 2022

Jaguars (14) at Lions (40) Jaguars (14) atLions (40)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Travis Etienne 48 87.3% 58.1% 13 68.4% 46.5% 3 9.1% 8.4% 66 0 0 2 Snoop Conner 4 7.3% 2% 1 5.3% 1.3% 0 0% 0% 6 0 0 3 JaMycal Hasty 3 5.5% 15.2% 0 0% 8% 0 0% 3.7% 0 0 0

Etienne played a career-high 87% of snaps one week after exiting early with a foot sprain. He's apparently fine, though he didn't have his best game with 15 touches for 66 yards and a lost fumble.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 D'Andre Swift 39 51.3% 44.9% 14 45.2% 27.1% 6 15.4% 12.9% 111 1 1 2 Jamaal Williams 23 30.3% 41.4% 11 35.5% 55.1% 0 0% 3.1% 35 1 2 3 Justin Jackson 16 21.1% 15.7% 1 3.2% 8.8% 5 12.8% 3.6% 23 0 0

Swift played more than half of offensive snaps for the first time since Week 8 and led the Lions in carries for the first time since Week 1 . Dan Campbell caught the scent of a wild-card race, folks! Let's just hope these late-lunging Lions keep stacking prey/wins. Swift finished with 14-62-1 and 4-49-0, while Williams put up 11-35-1 with yet another goal-line touchdown.

. Jackson saw five targets but played only one snap on third down.

Williams 30% snap share was a season low. He has 14 TDs in 12 games now.

Swift played at least 47% of snaps in every quarter and had more touches than Williams in every quarter after the first.

Dolphins (17) at 49ers (33) Dolphins (17) at49ers (33)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Raheem Mostert 28 60.9% 57% 7 87.5% 51.4% 0 0% 6.9% 30 0 0 2 Jeff Wilson 17 37% 54.1% 1 12.5% 44.4% 2 5.9% 9.7% 3 0 0

Mostert came back from a knee injury and leapfrogged Wilson for the lead role even with the Dolphins trailing by at least six points throughout the second half.

even with the Dolphins trailing by at least six points throughout the second half. Wilson didn't get a single touch after the first quarter and played only 11 snaps (31%). Mostert played 69% of snaps after the first quarter, taking six carries for 26 yards.

and played only 11 snaps (31%). The Dolphins ran only 45 plays in this game, including only eight rush attempts. The 49ers had 79 plays, including 34 rush attempts.



Has there been a single Dolphins game this year where both teams ran 50 plays? Feels like nearly every week their game has one team with like 78 plays and the other at 44 — MondayIsForNFLGamePassAndSpreadSheetsTilEyesBleed (@JerryDonabedian) December 5, 2022

Jeff Wilson Jr. found Raheem Mostert in the pregame tunnel and the two shared a word right before they took the field. Seems apparent that they're using a revenge chance against the 49ers as at least some motivation pic.twitter.com/2qBMc8n2xO — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 4, 2022

Jeff Wilson Jr. had led the Dolphins backfield for consecutive games coming into Week 13. However, we could have a hot-hand approach now in Miami. 37% snaps

11% rushing attempts

28% route participation

33% short yardage

25% long-down distance Mostert was solidly the No. 1. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) December 5, 2022

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Christian McCaffrey 69 82.1% 63.3% 17 50% 42.6% 10 25% 19.4% 146 1 3 2 Jordan Mason 15 17.9% 4.7% 8 23.5% 5.2% 0 0% 0% 51 0 0

McCaffrey went off for 17-66-0 and 8-80-1 on a team-high-tying 10 targets. Deebo Samuel also saw 10 targets (6-58-0) and took four carries for five yards.

McCaffrey played at least 74% of snaps in each quarter. Mason took eight carries for 51 yards, but largely as a product of San Francisco dominating the game and dominating possession... in terms of playing time the rookie's role was less than what Elijah Mitchell's was prior to the knee injury. McCaffrey got a look inside the 5-yard line on three straight plays at the end of the second quarter, finally catching a TD pass.



Seahawks (27) at Rams (23) Seahawks (27) atRams (23)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 DeeJay Dallas 32 47.8% 16.6% 10 45.5% 8.2% 1 2.7% 2.1% 37 0 0 2 Tony Jones 23 34.3% 3.1% 7 31.8% 2.4% 4 10.8% 1% 32 0 0 3 Kenneth Walker 14 20.9% 50.7% 3 13.6% 47.3% 1 2.7% 6.8% 36 0 1

Walker injured his foot and missed the second half .

. In the first half, Dallas rotated in behind Walker while Jones (the former Saint) played a single snap. In the second half, Jones played 54% of snaps and took seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 18 yards (on four targets). Inefficient, but it's more work than Dallas got (5-20-0 rushing, no catches) on 46% of snaps. Dallas played three of four snaps on third downs in the second half.



Pete Carroll on @SeattleSports said Kenneth Walker III has a strain in his foot/inside of his ankle. Calls it an unusual injury. Says it's possible Walker could play this weekend but they don't know yet. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 5, 2022

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Cam Akers 46 71.9% 29.5% 17 51.5% 35.8% 1 4% 1.8% 60 2 1 2 Kyren Williams 18 28.1% 14.6% 3 9.1% 7.8% 1 4% 2.3% 9 0 0

Akers made his second straight start and actually returned to the lead role this time, taking 17 carries for 60 yards and a pair of TDs while playing 72% of snaps. Williams played eight of 16 snaps in the second quarter but only 10 of 48 otherwise (21%), finishing with nine yards on four looks.

this time, taking 17 carries for 60 yards and a pair of TDs while playing 72% of snaps. Williams got 10 of 13 snaps on third down (77%)

Akers played 42 of 49 snaps (86%) on first/second down.

Chargers (20) at Raiders (27) Chargers (20) atRaiders (27)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Austin Ekeler 45 59.2% 63.6% 10 45.5% 50.7% 6 13.3% 21% 102 0 0 2 Joshua Kelley 33 43.4% 16.6% 7 31.8% 11.8% 1 2.2% 2.8% 30 0 0

Kelley took seven carries for 30 yards while playing a season-high 43% of snaps . Isaiah Spiller was active but didn't play, while Sony Michel was a healthy scratch for the third week in a row.

. Ekeler didn't have one of his better days, losing a fumble and finishing with 10-35-0 rushing and 5-67-0 receiving.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Josh Jacobs 46 75.4% 74.1% 26 89.7% 83.2% 2 7.4% 12.2% 150 1 0 2 Ameer Abdullah 12 19.7% 14.9% 1 3.4% 1.4% 1 3.7% 5.8% 4 0 0 3 Zamir White 4 6.6% 4.1% 2 6.9% 4.1% 0 0% 0% 6 0 0

Jacobs had no apparent issues with the calf injury , though he did lose a fumble early in the game. He bounced back strong with 26-144-1 and a couple catches for six yards, improving his league-leading marks for rushing yards (1,303), scrimmage yards (1,634), touches (284) and rushing yards per game (108.6). Jacobs took 86% of snaps on first/second down , plus 27% on third/fourth.

, though he did lose a fumble early in the game. He bounced back strong with 26-144-1 and a couple catches for six yards, improving his league-leading marks for rushing yards (1,303), scrimmage yards (1,634), touches (284) and rushing yards per game (108.6).

Chiefs (24) at Bengals (27) Chiefs (24) atBengals (27)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Jerick McKinnon 26 47.3% 44.3% 8 32% 15.9% 2 8.7% 9.6% 60 1 3 2 Isiah Pacheco 25 45.5% 26.7% 14 56% 37.6% 2 8.7% 1.4% 82 1 0 3 Ronald Jones 3 5.5% 1.7% 0 0% 1.4% 0 0% 0.2% 0 0 0

McKinnon took 79% of snaps on third/fourth down, though Pacheco's rushing TD came on a 3rd-and-four from the 8-yard line. McKinnon had scored earlier, also on third down, left wide open for a two-yard TD.

Pacheco finished with 14-66-1 rushing and 2-16-0 receiving. The 14 carries were actually his fewest since Week 9, while this was just the second time he's seen multiple targets (never more than two in a game).

Pacheco now has four straight starts with at least 40% snap share and 15 touches , averaging 16.8 carries for 81 yards and 0.5 TDs in that stretch, plus 0.75 catches for 8.3 yards. In the same four-game stretch, McKinnon has averaged 3.8 carries for 19.3 yards and 3 catches for 22.8 yards on 4.3 targets (with the one TD this past Sunday).

, averaging 16.8 carries for 81 yards and 0.5 TDs in that stretch, plus 0.75 catches for 8.3 yards.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Samaje Perine 60 83.3% 40.1% 21 61.8% 24% 7 22.6% 9.2% 155 0 1 2 Trayveon Williams 11 15.3% 4% 1 2.9% 1.6% 0 0% 0.5% 3 0 0 3 Chris Evans 2 2.8% 2.2% 0 0% 0% 1 3.2% 0.9% 8 1 0

Perine made it back-to-back games above 80 percent snap share sans Joe Mixon , who remains in concussion protocol . Perine put up 21-106-0 and 6-49-0, after 17-58-1 and 4-35-0 the week before. Including the Week 11 game Mixon left early, Perine has been the lead back for three weeks now, averaging 16.3 carries for 64.7 yards and 4.7 catches for 45.3 yards, with four TDs... high-end RB1 stuff, basically.

.

Colts (19) at Cowboys (54) Colts (19) atCowboys (54)

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Jonathan Taylor 59 83.1% 78.2% 21 70% 74.4% 4 11.4% 11.5% 103 0 0 2 Deon Jackson 7 9.9% 19.4% 2 6.7% 13.7% 1 2.9% 4.8% 6 0 0 3 Zack Moss 5 7% 1.2% 3 10% 2.2% 0 0% 0% 18 0 0

Taylor played at least three-fourths of snaps for a fourth straight game, and for the third week in a row finished with 20-22 carries for 82-86 yards and three catches on four targets. But in this one he didn't score a TD, unlike the previous three weeks.

Moss got four of his five snaps in the fourth quarter, i.e., garbage time.

Snaps Snap % Sn. SZN Carr Carr Sh. CS SZN Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN Yards TD GLL 1 Ezekiel Elliott 37 55.2% 55.8% 17 50% 50.8% 3 10% 4.4% 91 1 2 2 Tony Pollard 28 41.8% 52.6% 12 35.3% 40.1% 3 10% 9.9% 106 2 1 3 Malik Davis 3 4.5% 5.8% 3 8.8% 6.2% 0 0% 1.4% 29 1 0

The Cowboys only led 21-19 entering the final quarter, then finished on a 33-0 spree that saw Zeke, Pollard and Davis all score touchdowns.

Pollard scored from 30 and 2 yards out, with Zeke hitting paydirt from 4 out.

Elliott took nine more snaps than Pollard, with five more carries and the same number of targets (but fewer yards and TDs).

Zeke finished at 17-77-1 and 3-14-0; Pollard did 12-91-2 and 2-15-0.

The 42% snap share for Pollard was actually his lowest since Week 6, fwiw Elliott's 56% was his largest since Week 6.



Saints () at Buccaneers () Saints () atBuccaneers ()

