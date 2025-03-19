Jordan Fuller News: Joins Atlanta

Fuller agreed to a one-year contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old safety will remain in the NFC South after spending his 2024 campaign with the Panthers. Fuller struggled with injuries last season, appearing in just nine games due to a hamstring injury. However, he played 1,007 defensive snaps across 17 games with the Rams in 2023, logging 94 total tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. Fuller is now expected to start alongside Jessie Bates in the Atlanta secondary.