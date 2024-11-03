Gameday Injuries: Week 9

The Saints' Derek Carr is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week following a three-game absence due to an oblique injury. Carr will return to a more depleted receiving corps than the one he last worked with, however, as Rashid Shaheed (IR, knee) is out for the season and rookie

The bye weeks are back Sunday, as both the Steelers and 49ers are idle. There are plenty of injury concerns spread among the remainder of the teams in action, and the receiver position is once again among the busiest. However, we're also set for some returns to the field to balance out the more worrisome news, so let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Saints' Derek Carr is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week following a three-game absence due to an oblique injury. Carr will return to a more depleted receiving corps than the one he last worked with, however, as Rashid Shaheed (IR, knee) is out for the season and rookie Bub Means (IR, ankle) will be sidelined the next four games.

The Patriots' Drake Maye has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday's game against the Titans. Maye put in limited practices throughout the week after exiting the Week 8 win over the Jets in the second quarter with the head injury.

The Panthers' Andy Dalton is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in full all week following a Week 8 absence due to a thumb injury. Even though Dalton will be available, Bryce Young will make a second consecutive start versus New Orleans after showing some improvement in Week 8 against the Broncos.

The Titans' Will Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Levis manages to garner active status despite his Grade 2 AC joint sprain, early Sunday reports confirm Mason Rudolph will remain the starter for a third consecutive game versus New England while Trevor Siemian, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, serves as Rudolph's backup.

RUNNING BACKS

The Packers' Josh Jacobs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Jacobs is expected to play. If there were to be any change for the worse in that outlook, Emanuel Wilson would move into the No. 1 role in Green Bay's ground attack.

The Titans' Tony Pollard (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Pollard is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Julius Chestnut would be the last man standing in Tennessee's backfield, considering Tyjae Spears (hamstring) is already ruled out.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Robinson is expected to play. If there were to be any setback, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols would be set to handle Washington's non-Jayden Daniels rush attempts.

The Jaguars' Travis Etienne (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Etienne is expected to play. In his likely return, Etienne will have to contend with backfield mate Tank Bigsby (ankle) for touches and could find himself in a near even timeshare, considering the latter has rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns at 4.5 yards per carry in the last two games.

The Jaguars' Tank Bigsby (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Bigsby is expected to play. With backfield mate Travis Etienne (hamstring) also trending toward suiting up, it remains to be seen how close of a timeshare both players will operate in.

The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs and only managed a limited Saturday practice this past week. If Irving can't suit up, Sean Tucker will operate as Rachaad White's primary backup versus Kansas City.

The Raiders' Zamir White (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but finished the week with a full practice after following a limited session Wednesday with a Thursday absence. If White can't play, Alexander Mattison will handle a true lead-back role while Ameer Abdullah sees a bump in work as his primary backup.

The Bengals' Zack Moss (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice Friday. In Moss's likely absence, Chase Brown should handle a true lead-back role versus Las Vegas, while Trayveon Williams is likely to operate as the No. 2 back.

The Browns' Jerome Ford is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 8 absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Ford projects to slot into a complementary role alongside Nick Chubb, with D'Onta Foreman likely sliding into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart in the process.

The Cowboys' Rico Dowdle is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after being scratched late due to illness before the Week 8 Sunday night matchup against the 49ers. Dowdle practiced in full all week, and with Ezekiel Elliott not having made the trip to Atlanta due to a disciplinary action issued by the team, the former's main competition for touches in Week 9 will be Dalvin Cook, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (personal) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons as a result of team disciplinary action. With Elliott not making the trip to Atlanta, Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook will serve as Dallas' top two backs Sunday.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing the last two practices of the week. In his continued absence, Julius Chestnut is expected to serve as the backup to Tony Pollard, who's listed as questionable in his own right due to a foot injury but expected to play.

The Panthers' Jonathon Brooks (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Saints but managed to practice in full all week. In Brooks' ongoing absence, Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear will continue to serve as the backups to Chuba Hubbard versus New Orleans.

The Saints' Jamaal Williams (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence and that of Kendre Miller (IR, hamstring), Jordan Mims, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Alvin Kamara's backup versus Carolina.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In yet another string of absences for the oft-injured Miller and with Jamaal Williams (groin) out for at least Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jordan Mims is expected to see a larger role behind Alvin Kamara.

The Ravens' Keaton Mitchell (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos despite practicing in full all week. With the second-year back out at least one more game, Justice Hill will remain Derrick Henry's unquestioned backup.

The Dolphins' Alec Ingold (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Ingold can't play, Miami will likely operate without a true fullback, and an extra target or two out of the backfield could be available for De'Von Achane or Raheem Mostert.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In Metcalf's ongoing absence, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett should continue operating as Seattle's top two receivers versus Los Angeles and could see even more opportunity than Week 8, when also factoring in the absence of tight end Noah Fant (groin).

The Rams' Puka Nacua (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after logging a limited practice Thursday and missing Friday's session altogether. As per early Sunday reports, Nacua is expected to try and suit up. If he were to reverse course and sit out, Cooper Kupp would be in line for even more work than usual as the No. 1 wideout for Matthew Stafford, while Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Whittington (questionable, shoulder) would all project for more work as well.

The Bills' Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Cooper can't play, Khalil Shakir and rookie Keon Coleman will be set to operate as the Bills' top two receivers versus Miami.

The Jaguars' Brian Thomas (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Thomas is expected to play. With Christian Kirk (collarbone) now on injured reserve and Gabe Davis (shoulder) reportedly trending toward an absence, Thomas could have an even bigger role than usual versus Philadelphia.

The Jaguars' Gabe Davis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Davis is leaning toward not being available. If he does indeed sit out, Parker Washington would be in line to serve as the No. 2 wideout alongside Brian Thomas (chest), who is expected to play per Sunday morning reports.

The Jaguars' Christian Kirk (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Tim Jones and Parker Washington will bump up a spot on the depth chart, and the two could be in for even bigger roles in Sunday's game against the Eagles with Gabe Davis (shoulder) trending toward not being available.

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Chris Godwin (IR, ankle), rookie Jalen McMillan (questionable, hamstring) and Trey Palmer are in line to serve as the top two receivers for Tampa Bay, while running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton (20 targets in last two games) will also be projected for an increase in pass-catching work.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In Higgins' second straight absence, second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas should once again fill the No. 2 role, although tight end Mike Gesicki, who's been consistently more involved during each of Higgins' three absences to date, could also be due for another busy afternoon.

The Lions' Jameson Williams (suspension) remains out for Sunday's game against the Packers as he serves the second and final game of his league-imposed ban. In Williams' absence, veterans Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond should once again each bump up a spot on the depth chart behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, but tight end Sam LaPorta should also see an increase in targets as was the case in Week 8 versus the Titans.

The Titans' Tyler Boyd (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Boyd is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie sixth-round pick Jha'Quan Jackson would be in line to slot into the No. 3 receiver role.

The Ravens' Diontae Johnson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in full all week following a Week 8 absence due to a rib injury while he was still a member of the Panthers. With Johnson having gotten three days of practice with his new team following his early-week trade, it remains to be seen if he'll fill at least a solid complementary role versus Denver.

The Chargers' Quentin Johnston is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two full practices following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. Johnston's return should see him slot back into one of the Chargers' top three receiver spots, although D.J. Chark's potential season debut could cut into some of Johnston's downfield work.

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) remains out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In Smith-Schuster's absence, DeAndre Hopkins could be busier than in his Chiefs debut in Week 8 following another week of practice, while Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson could also see a potential increase in opportunity.

The Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with a limited Saturday practice. If McMillan were unable to play, Trey Palmer would move into the de facto No. 1 receiver role for Tampa Bay while both Rachaad White and Cade Otton would be in line for even more pass-catching work.

The Panthers' Adam Thielen (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints despite once again putting in limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday. With the veteran wideout sidelined at least one more week and Diontae Johnson having been traded to the Ravens earlier in the week, Xavier Legette (questionable, toe) will be set to operate as the No. 1 receiver if he's able to play through his own injury.

The Panthers' Xavier Legette (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Legette is expected to play and will be in line to serve as Carolina's No. 1 wideout. If he were to reverse course, Jalen Coker would move into the de facto No. 1 receiver role versus New Orleans while David Moore and Jonathan Mingo would also bump up a spot on the depth chart.

The Chargers' DJ Chark (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two full practices. If Chark is able to suit up, he'll slot into one of the top four receiver roles for Los Angeles alongside Ladd McConkey, the returning Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer.

The Rams' Jordan Whittington (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Whittington can't suit up, Tyler Johnson would bump up a notch on the depth chart.

The Patriots' Ja'Lynn Polk is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 8 absence due to a concussion. Polk should slot back into a No. 4 receiver role in his return, although he could share snaps with the likes of Kendrick Bourne and Kayshon Boutte as New England continues to spread targets out behind No. 1 wideout DeMario Douglas.

The Bills' Curtis Samuel (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, Jalen Virgil should move into the No. 5 receiver role versus Miami.

The Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after only logging a limited Saturday practice this week. If Shepard can't suit up, Ryan Miller and Rakim Jarrett could end up splitting No. 2 receiver snaps.

The Saints' Bub Means (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Cedrick Wilson (questionable, hip) will likely see larger reserve roles beginning with Sunday's divisional clash against the Panthers.

The Saints' Cedrick Wilson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Wilson can't suit up, veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling is likely to operate as New Orleans' No. 3 receiver versus Carolina.

The Steelers' Roman Wilson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Wilson's absence, Scotty Miller will remain in the No. 4 receiver role he's already been filling.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Grant Calcaterra is expected to once again operate as Philadelphia's No. 1 tight end.

The Vikings' T.J. Hockenson (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Colts after practicing in full all week. Hockenson had his practice window opened in early October after completing his recovery from an ACL and MCL tear suffered in a Week 16 Christmas Eve loss to the Lions last December, and he should play without any snap limitation versus Indianapolis while relegating Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt back to reserve roles.

The Seahawks' Noah Fant (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing the last two practices of the week. In the veteran's absence, rookie fourth-round pick AJ Barner is slated to serve as Seattle's top tight end versus Los Angeles.

The Chargers' Hayden Hurst is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two full practices following a two-game absence due to a groin injury. In his return, Hurst should slide back into his usual No. 2 role behind Will Dissly.

The Titans' Josh Whyle (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after being added to the injury report on Saturday. If Whyle can't suit up, Nick Vannett will move into the No. 2 tight end role behind Chigoziem Okonkwo.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but had progressed to a full practice by Friday after starting the week with a Wednesday absence. If Tremble were to sit out, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas will be in line to serve as Carolina's top two tight ends.

KICKERS

The Giants' Greg Joseph (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. With Graham Gano (hamstring) still on IR as well, Jude McAtmney, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as New York's placekicker against the Eagles on Sunday.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Bills' Christian Benford (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Chargers' Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Ravens' Nate Wiggins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after a Week 8 absence due to a shoulder injury and an illness.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears after a Week 8 absence due to a neck injury.

Safeties

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Bengals' Geno Stone (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Rams' Kamren Curl (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Panthers' Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Broncos' P.J. Locke (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Packers' Evan Williams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Falcons' Justin Simmons is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after a Week 8 absence due to a hamstring.

The Buccaneers' Tykee Smith (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

Defensive Linemen

The Chiefs' Mike Danna (pectoral) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings.

The Bears' Montez Sweat (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Dolphins' Zach Sieler (eye) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Vikings' Blake Cashman (toe) is out for Sunday night's game against the Colts.

The Patriots' Christian Elliss (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Seahawks' Ernest Jones (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Raiders' Robert Spillane (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Falcons' Troy Andersen (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Titans' Jerome Baker is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing Week 8 following his trade from the Seahawks.

The Cowboys' Eric Kendricks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. As per early Sunday reports, Kendricks is expected to play.

The Browns' Jordan Hicks (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.