Josh Jones News: Lands with Seattle

The Seahawks agreed to terms with Jones on a one-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, seeing just 46 snaps on offense and 87 on special teams. The 27-year-old will be joining his fourth team in as many seasons and has 24 games of starting experience under his belt. The Seahawks badly need help along the offensive line, so there's a chance Jones could win a starting job. He has experience at both guard and tackle.