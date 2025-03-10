Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Jones headshot

Josh Jones News: Lands with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Seahawks agreed to terms with Jones on a one-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, seeing just 46 snaps on offense and 87 on special teams. The 27-year-old will be joining his fourth team in as many seasons and has 24 games of starting experience under his belt. The Seahawks badly need help along the offensive line, so there's a chance Jones could win a starting job. He has experience at both guard and tackle.

Josh Jones
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now