IDP Analysis: Week 3 Review

Pitre wasted no time becoming a force in Houston's defense, and he made a statement in Week 3 against the Bears, as he recorded eight tackles (two for a loss), two interceptions, two pass breakups and a sack. He's now up to 23 stops through three games.

Werner was already producing at a high level, as he generated 21 tackles through the first two games. However, he played just 82 percent of the snaps. It was unclear when he would be unleashed, but it happened in Week 3 when he handled a 96 percent snap share and totaled 11 tackles. There should no longer be any doubt about Werner's upside as long as this snap count holds.

While many believed that third-round rookie Leo Chenal would be the next man up after Willie Gay was suspended for six games, Harris ended up playing 62 of 71 defensive snaps. He led the Chiefs with 13 tackles (seven solo). It wouldn't be surprising if the Chiefs increase Chenal's workload eventually, but Harris' performance against the Colts should make him a safe fantasy option in Week 4 against the Buccaneers.

With Week 3 nearly in the books, it's time to look at some players who are on the move on the defensive side of the football. Injuries are stacking up and playing a major factor in whose value is changing, but there are some merit-based changes that fantasy managers should be aware of, too.

RISING

Darius Harris, LB

Pete Werner, LB

Jalen Pitre, S

Alex Highsmith, LB

The Steelers need Highsmith to step up in T.J. Watt's (pectoral) absence, and he answered the call in Week 3 with eight tackles (six solo) and 1.5 sacks against the Browns. His high tackle count keeps his fantasy value afloat, and his sacks are simply icing on the cake. Highsmith has an intriguing opportunity in Week 4 against the Jets, as QB Joe Flacco was sacked nine times through the first three games.

Greg Rousseau, DE

After recording just one sack in the final 14 games last year, including the playoffs, Rousseau is off to a red-hot start with 3.5 sacks through the first three games. He's instrumental to Buffalo's dominant front seven. Facing QB Lamar Jackson in Week 4 isn't an easy test, but the start of the 2022 season is vindicating for those that invested in Rousseau this year.

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB

Rodriguez isn't a standout athlete by any means and is actually a bit undersized for a linebacker, but his quick instincts have made him productive immediately as a rookie. He should only get better as he looks to build on the 22 tackles (17 solo) that he has put up so far. Rodriguez is an excellent redraft IDP option, but he is risky in dynasty until he proves he can perform like this over an extended period. After all, sixth-round draft picks have limited job security.

Josh Jones, S

Jones looks like the safety to roster after Jamal Adams (quad/knee) was ruled out for the season. He was already productive before Adams' injury, and now he is playing every snap at strong safety. Jones racked up seven tackles (six solo) in the Week 3 loss to the Falcons. While he doesn't retain the weekly upside that Adams could produce as a pass-rusher, Jones should be a steady streaming option to fill in when necessary.

FALLING

Jessie Bates, S

Bates stacked up 109 tackles in the 2020 season and 88 stops in the 2021 campaign, but he has produced just eight tackles through the first three games this season. The Bengals' defensive scheme dictates that Vonn Bell is far more likely to put up a big performance than Bates. At this point, it's difficult to trust Bates in your lineup.

Nick Cross, S

Even though fellow safety Julian Blackmon left in the first half of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an ankle injury, Cross ended up playing just one defensive snap. Instead, rookie seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas handled an 81 percent snap share. Cross is a rookie, so there will be ups and downs, but this is a significant demotion considering that he was the starting strong safety in Week 1. He can't be started.

Darrick Forrest, S

We knew that Forrest was going back to a limited role once Kamren Curl returned to the lineup. That happened in Week 3, and Forrest handled just 32 percent of the snaps. He still managed to post four tackles, but he won't be a dependable fantasy safety as long as Curl is in the fold.