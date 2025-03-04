Juanyeh Thomas News: Signs new deal with Dallas

Thomas was signed to a one-year, $1.03 million contract by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was tendered by Dallas as an exclusive rights free agent and he'll return to the team in 2025 for his third year with the Cowboys. The 24-year-old recorded 14 total tackles (10 solo), a forced fumble and a passed defensed while also compiling 187 yards and a touchdown as a kick returner over 13 games in 2024.