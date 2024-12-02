Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season. Bold lettering denotes especially strong marks relative to positional standards. Green lettering for the weekly stats denotes considerable increases in playing time and/or usage relative to past weeks. Red lettering denotes the opposite — a decreased role relative to prior games.
If you're looking for target and air-yard shares that only include active games, you can find those updated every Tuesday on RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page. For the players that have missed games this year, we can still get a good picture of their usage/role from the stat tables below by looking at snaps/routes per game in combination with TPRR (targets per route run) and YPRR (yards per route).
Bears (20) at Lions (23)
Bears Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 24%
59 Plays — 48 DBs — 11.3 aDOT — 20-of-39 for 256 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 4 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|100%
|4-39-0
|64.2
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|69%
|21-48%
|11-39-0
|2-35-0
|3
|12
|41.1
|22.0
|17%
|1.4
|-0.2
|RB
|Travis Homer
|27%
|7-16%
|11.5
|9.8
|0%
|0.0
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|98%
|37-84%
|3-26-0
|3
|22
|55.2
|32.4
|15%
|1.4
|7.1
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|25%
|1-2%
|13.4
|3.3
|9%
|0.2
|0.8
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|2%
The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season. Bold lettering denotes especially strong marks relative to positional standards. Green lettering for the weekly stats denotes considerable increases in playing time and/or usage relative to past weeks. Red lettering denotes the opposite — a decreased role relative to prior games.
If you're looking for target and air-yard shares that only include active games, you can find those updated every Tuesday on RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page. For the players that have missed games this year, we can still get a good picture of their usage/role from the stat tables below by looking at snaps/routes per game in combination with TPRR (targets per route run) and YPRR (yards per route).
Bears (20) at Lions (23)
Bears Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 24%
59 Plays — 48 DBs — 11.3 aDOT — 20-of-39 for 256 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 4 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|100%
|4-39-0
|64.2
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|69%
|21-48%
|11-39-0
|2-35-0
|3
|12
|41.1
|22.0
|17%
|1.4
|-0.2
|RB
|Travis Homer
|27%
|7-16%
|11.5
|9.8
|0%
|0.0
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|98%
|37-84%
|3-26-0
|3
|22
|55.2
|32.4
|15%
|1.4
|7.1
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|25%
|1-2%
|13.4
|3.3
|9%
|0.2
|0.8
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|2%
|16.8
|10.0
|11%
|0.3
|1.5
|WR
|DJ Moore
|98%
|42-95%
|8-97-1
|16
|160
|60.8
|37.7
|22%
|1.5
|8.7
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|95%
|40-91%
|5-73-2
|8
|105
|53.7
|33.9
|24%
|1.3
|10.0
|WR
|Rome Odunze
|76%
|40-91%
|2-25-0
|6
|109
|53.5
|35.3
|18%
|1.3
|13.8
- Backup RB Roschon Johnson left for concussion protocol after playing two snaps. Starter D'Andre Swift finished with 70% snap share (after back-to-back games in the mid-50s under new playcaller Thomas Brown) and all 14 of the RB opportunities, with Travis Homer subbing in for 27% of plays but not getting a carry or target.
- Homer took over some of Johnson's passing-down snaps but not all of Johnson's prior role.
- These were easily Swift's strongest workload shares under Brown, but in extreme negative game script and the massive asterisk of Johnson's injury.
- WR DJ Moore got 16 targets, twice as many as second-place Keenan Allen, who scored a pair of TDs. Rome Odunze drew just six targets, after getting 10 in each of the previous two games. Here are receiving shares in three games since Shane Waldron's firing:
- Allen: 27% TS (31 tgts), 30% AYS (289 AY) / 18-200-3
- Moore: 26% TS (30 tgts), 20% AYS (187 AY) / 22-265-2
- Odunze: 23% TS (26 tgts), 35% AYS (333 AY) / 13-129-0
- Kmet: 14% TS (16 tgts), 13% AYS (123 AY) / 13-132-0
- Swift: 8% TS (9 tgts), 2% AYS (23 AY) / 7-83-0
- Moore had 160 air yards (10.0 aDOT), after just 27 AY combined (1.9 aDOT) in the first two games under Brown.
- Moore went just 1-for-4 in the range of 10-19 yards downfield but caught his only deep target (20+) for a 31-yard TD. He had two targets behind the line of scrimmage and seven more within 10 yards of the LOS.
- Thomas Brown has been promoted again, this time to the interim head coach job after just three weeks running the offense. He may still call plays on offense, but there hasn't been confirmation one way or another yet.
Lions Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 30%
69 Plays — 36 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 21-of-34 for 221 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Jared Goff
|100%
|1-1-0
|60.9
|100%
|7.0
|4.5
|RB
|David Montgomery
|54%
|12-33%
|21-88-0
|3-36-0
|3
|-9
|26.9
|12.5
|24%
|2.3
|-0.3
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|46%
|18-50%
|9-87-0
|2-17-0
|4
|14
|33.1
|17.9
|20%
|1.6
|-0.4
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|94%
|31-86%
|3-6-2
|6
|55
|50.3
|26.3
|17%
|1.5
|6.9
|TE
|Brock Wright
|43%
|8-22%
|1-13-0
|1
|3
|33.8
|13.1
|14%
|1.0
|3.8
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94%
|35-97%
|5-73-0
|7
|90
|57.1
|29.1
|27%
|2.4
|8.1
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|78%
|27-75%
|2-18-0
|5-28-0
|7
|46
|52.3
|27.9
|20%
|2.3
|13.0
|WR
|Tim Patrick
|70%
|25-69%
|2-48-0
|3
|46
|35.4
|17.3
|14%
|1.6
|11.4
- RB David Montgomery had no limitations on account of his shoulder injury, taking 54% of the snaps (a bit more than usual) and 24 of the 37 RB opportunities.
- Jahmyr Gibbs lost a fumble on Detroit's final play before halftime, but he actually handled a larger snap share in the second half (55%) compared to the first (43%).
- With WR Kalif Raymond (foot) placed on IR last week, WR Tim Patrick handled 71% snap share and 77% route share. The route share was Patrick's largest of the year besides the two games when Jameson Williams was suspended.
- Williams has 84% route share in four games since serving his two-week suspension.
- TE Sam LaPorta topped 90% snap share and 80% route share for a second time in two games since missing a week with a shoulder injury. He has just 25 yards from 12 targets since returning, but he scored TDs of 3 and 1 yards in Thursday's game, giving him five TDs this season (all within the past seven games).
- LaPorta still hasn't gotten more than six targets in a game this year, but he had exactly six in each of his past three games (and four of the past five).
Stock ⬆️: WR DJ Moore
Stock ⬇️: WR Rome Odunze
Injuries 🚑: RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), RT Darnell Wright (knee)
Lions Injuries 🚑: DE Josh Paschal (knee), DT Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring)
Giants (20) at Cowboys (27)
Giants Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 15%
68 Plays — 41 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 21-of-32 for 178 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks, 3 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Drew Lock
|100%
|4-57-1
|24.0
|RB
|Tyrone Tracy
|71%
|20-53%
|9-32-1
|2-33-0
|3
|-1
|33.8
|19.4
|16%
|1.0
|-0.7
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|22%
|3-8%
|7-23-0
|0-0-0
|1
|-9
|28.5
|16.8
|17%
|0.9
|-2.8
|RB
|Eric Gray
|7%
|3-8%
|8.3
|5.3
|21%
|1.8
|-2.7
|TE
|Theo Johnson
|88%
|31-82%
|5-54-0
|5
|23
|53.7
|33.1
|13%
|1.0
|6.6
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|34%
|2-5%
|18.7
|7.1
|8%
|0.1
|6.7
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|7%
|10.8
|4.9
|7%
|0.7
|6.4
|WR
|Malik Nabers
|95%
|36-95%
|1-4-0
|8-69-0
|13
|78
|57.5
|35.8
|33%
|2.1
|9.8
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|76%
|33-87%
|2-6-0
|2
|2
|47.1
|31.8
|24%
|1.2
|4.3
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|68%
|27-71%
|2-8-0
|6
|109
|53.1
|32.5
|16%
|1.4
|13.2
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|29%
|13-34%
|2-8-0
|2
|2
|23.2
|14.5
|9%
|0.3
|17.8
- RB Tyrone Tracy got 71% of snaps but only 60% of RB opportunities (12 of 20), with Devin Singletary taking seven carries (just two fewer than Tracy) for 23 yards.
- TE Theo Johnson played 88% of snaps and caught each of his five targets for a career-high 53 yards, but Johnson suffered a foot injury late in the game and may miss the rest of his rookie season.
- The other TEs haven't played much recently. Blocking specialist Chris Manhertz has been ahead of Daniel Bellinger for the No. 2 role, but it's possible Bellinger takes a lot of the snaps/routes that Johnson has been getting.
- WR Malik Nabers played 95% of snaps and drew 13 targets on an afternoon when no other Giant had more than six.
- Nabers has six straight games with at least eight targets but no more than 71 yards. He's topped 7.1 YPT in just two games this season, both during September.
- He averages 1.8 targets per game 20-plus-yards downfield, which is in line with guys like Terry McLaurin and Calvin Ridley. The problem is that Nabers has just three catches (and one drop) on his 18 targets in that range. He's had better luck on intermediate throws, catching 19 of 30 for 270 yards and two TDs.
- Jalin Hyatt took a bunch of snaps from Darius Slayton for a second straight week. Slayton nonetheless got six targets but caught just two for eight yards. His 71% route share put him well behind Nabers (95%), Johnson (82%) and Wan'Dale Robinson (87%).
- Tommy DeVito (arm) was available only as the emergency No. 3 QB. Nothing Drew Lock did is likely to keep him ahead of DeVito if the latter is healthy in time for Week 14.
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 6% / 21 - 21%
59 Plays — 37 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 21-of-36 for 195 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 1 scramble
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Cooper Rush
|100%
|5-0-0
|37.1
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|71%
|20-56%
|22-112-1
|3-11-0
|3
|-10
|34.3
|19.6
|23%
|1.1
|-0.1
|RB
|Hunter Luepke
|43%
|13-36%
|3-4-0
|19.8
|14.2
|10%
|0.9
|2.2
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|13%
|3-8%
|1-4-0
|19.2
|12.2
|12%
|0.5
|-2.7
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|69%
|23-64%
|5-33-0
|6
|27
|24.1
|14.9
|24%
|1.5
|6.0
|TE
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|40%
|6-17%
|17.5
|10.2
|14%
|0.9
|6.5
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|71%
|27-75%
|2-41-0
|4
|57
|54.8
|37.2
|14%
|1.0
|12.4
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|66%
|29-81%
|2-39-0
|6
|43
|52.8
|35.7
|29%
|2.1
|8.0
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|40%
|20-56%
|3-16-1
|7
|109
|44.8
|30.4
|17%
|0.7
|13.7
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|31%
|8-22%
|1-2-0
|4
|62
|20.0
|11.7
|18%
|0.6
|9.8
|WR
|Jalen Brooks
|29%
|7-19%
|1-0-0
|1
|-2
|27.4
|17.6
|15%
|0.8
|13.3
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|21%
|10-28%
|1-2-0
|4-53-0
|5
|4
|15.5
|11.1
|28%
|2.5
|8.2
- RB Rico Dowdle had career highs for snap share (71%), carries (22) and rushing yards (112), taking 25 of the 29 RB opportunities.
- Two of Dowdle's three games above 53% snap share have come in the past two weeks; he was at 64% in Week 12 and 71% in Week 13.
- WR CeeDee Lamb injured his right shoulder for the second time in November. He played 97% of snaps in the first half but only 60% in the third and none in the fourth. Lamb may have aggravated the AC joint sprain he suffered Nov. 3.
- LT Tyler Guyton also left early, suffering a high-ankle sprain. He'll likely miss time.
- TE Luke Schoonmaker got 69% of snaps and 64% route share, up a bit from the week before, and at the expense of Brevyn Spann-Ford, who finished without a target on six routes.
- Schoonmaker's 64% route share was third on the team, ahead of Brandin Cooks (56%).
- Cooks handled 40% snap share and 56% route share in his first game back from IR, with a 3-16-1 receiving line on a team-high seven targets.
- Cooks didn't get more playing time once Lamb left; the Cowboys instead kept Cooks in his rotational role and used Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Brooks more.
Stock ⬆️: RB Rico Dowdle
Stock ⬇️: QB Drew Lock, WR Wan'Dale Robinson
Giants Injuries 🚑: DT Dexter Lawrence (elbow), TE Theo Johnson (foot), DT D.J. Davidson (shoulder), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (stinger)
Cowboys Injuries 🚑: WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), LT Tyler Guton (high ankle), S Juanyeh Thomas (knee), CB Josh Butler (knee)
Dolphins (17) at Packers (30)
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 12% / 21 - 25%
65 Plays — 52 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 37-of-46 for 365 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 1 scramble
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|100%
|2-6-0
|61.1
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|68%
|31-61%
|7-14-0
|8-56-1
|9
|11
|37.1
|21.8
|27%
|1.8
|-0.8
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|37%
|17-33%
|5-19-0
|2-15-0
|3
|15
|21.9
|13.1
|16%
|1.2
|1.2
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|25%
|8-16%
|2-15-0
|2
|2
|22.7
|7.7
|15%
|1.1
|2.1
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|72%
|41-80%
|10-113-0
|11
|70
|33.9
|25.6
|26%
|2.3
|5.4
|TE
|Julian Hill
|32%
|10-20%
|1-5-0
|1
|1
|29.7
|11.6
|18%
|0.9
|6.2
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|18%
|5-10%
|1-8-0
|1
|6
|22.2
|8.5
|15%
|0.5
|6.3
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|91%
|46-90%
|4-53-0
|4
|45
|51.2
|30.0
|17%
|1.7
|9.1
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|80%
|41-80%
|6-83-1
|9
|111
|50.6
|29.8
|24%
|1.9
|11.6
|WR
|Malik Washington
|40%
|23-45%
|2-8-0
|4
|13
|20.8
|11.9
|15%
|0.5
|3.4
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|20%
|13-25%
|1-9-0
|2
|26
|12.8
|11.6
|18%
|0.6
|7.9
- RB De'Von Achane took 68% of snaps and 16 of 24 RB opportunities, with an 8-56-1 receiving line making up for just 14 rushing yards.
- RB Raheem Mostert had his largest role in weeks, but it came at the expense of fellow backup Jaylen Wright (one snap, no touches) rather than Achane's.
- WR Tyreek Hill had a big second half for his best fantasy game since Week 1, highlighted by a lucky TD on a deflected pass that was intended for Jonnu Smith, who led the team in targets, catches and yards while handling 72% snap share and 80% route share.
Packers Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 19% / 21 - 13%
53 Plays — 28 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 21-of-28 for 274 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Jordan Love
|100%
|57.6
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|77%
|16-57%
|19-43-1
|4-74-0
|4
|2
|39.8
|18.9
|19%
|1.4
|-0.7
|RB
|Chris Brooks
|28%
|5-18%
|3-28-0
|2-1-0
|2
|-11
|12.4
|8.2
|29%
|1.7
|-2.3
|RB
|Emanuel Wilson
|8%
|1-4%
|2-20-0
|14.4
|7.3
|17%
|0.7
|-4.5
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|91%
|21-75%
|6-78-0
|7
|15
|52.3
|26.8
|17%
|1.6
|4.7
|TE
|Ben Sims
|28%
|4-14%
|14.7
|5.1
|11%
|1.1
|9.6
|WR
|Christian Watson
|94%
|27-96%
|2-67-0
|4
|93
|35.9
|18.0
|19%
|2.3
|18.6
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|89%
|23-82%
|4-30-0
|5
|32
|30.3
|16.2
|26%
|1.3
|12.9
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|66%
|21-75%
|1-23-0
|3-24-2
|6
|56
|38.9
|22.5
|22%
|2.6
|7.9
|WR
|Bo Melton
|17%
|6-21%
|14.2
|5.4
|23%
|1.4
|19.5
- RB Josh Jacobs took 77% of snaps and 23 of 30 RB opportunities, maintaining the dominant workload we've seen for the past month-plus.
- WR Dontayvion Wicks took on 89% snap share and 82% route share in the absence of Romeo Doubs, who missed Thursday's game in concussion protocol but reportedly practiced Sunday.
- Wicks didn't drop any passes but also didn't make big plays, catching four of five targets for 30 yards (32 air yards).
- WR Christian Watson also played more than usual, leading the skill-position players in snap share (94%) and route share (96%), with 2-67-0 on four targets (93 air yards).
Stock ⬆️: TE Jonnu Smith
Stock ⬇️: RB Jaylen Wright
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: CB Kader Kohou (back), CB Cam Smith (shoulder), RT Kendall Lamb (elbow), DT Benito Jones (back)
Packers Injuries 🚑: DT Arron Mosby (head), CB Corey Ballentine (knee)
Raiders (17) at Chiefs (19)
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 41% / 6OL - 10%
63 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 23-of-35 for 340 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Aidan O'Connell
|100%
|1-0-0
|34.4
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|62%
|22-58%
|10-39-0
|2-14-0
|2
|2
|25.9
|22.0
|15%
|0.7
|-1.1
|RB
|Sincere McCormick
|38%
|7-18%
|12-64-0
|2-1-0
|2
|-10
|16.0
|6.0
|22%
|0.1
|-4.9
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|89%
|34-89%
|1-2-0
|10-140-1
|14
|101
|51.0
|34.7
|30%
|2.3
|5.5
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|62%
|10-26%
|1-5-0
|2
|7
|34.3
|20.8
|15%
|0.4
|4.1
|TE
|Justin Shorter
|2%
|1-3%
|3.8
|2.3
|0%
|0.0
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|97%
|37-97%
|1-11-0
|1-58-1
|1
|37
|53.8
|37.0
|13%
|1.0
|10.8
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|92%
|34-89%
|6-97-0
|11
|131
|56.4
|38.2
|23%
|1.8
|8.9
|WR
|DJ Turner
|24%
|7-18%
|1-25-0
|1
|-6
|28.5
|19.5
|13%
|0.7
|7.9
|WR
|Terrace Marshall
|24%
|11-29%
|0-0-0
|1
|3
|11.0
|7.5
|7%
|0.0
|3.4
- RB Ameer Abdullah dropped to 62% of snaps (89% the previous week) and 12 of 26 RB opportunities (14 of 19 the previous week), with Sincere McCormick taking 38% of snaps and leading the team in carries (12) and rushing yards (64).
- McCormick had five carries for 33 yards on 11% snap share the week before, in the first game with both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) inactive. Mattison practiced some last week, suggesting he could return as soon as Week 14.
- TE Brock Bowers had double-digit caches and a TD for a second time in the past three weeks.
- He and WR Jakobi Meyers accounted for 25 targets, while no other Raider got more than two. The Raiders' passing game has been one of the most concentrated in the league without Davante Adams, sending over half the targets to Bowers and Meyers most weeks.
- WR Tre Tucker ran a team-high 37 routes and scored a 58-yard TD, but that was his only target of the game.
- No. 3 receiver DJ Turner suffered a knee injury in the second half and was replaced by Terrace Marshall, who got one incomplete target on 11 routes.
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 42% / 12 - 46%
67 Plays — 52 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 26-of-46 for 306 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 1 scramble
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|100%
|2-4-0
|65.8
|-4.0
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|40%
|19-37%
|7-15-0
|2-0-0
|4
|-15
|38.4
|18.7
|17%
|0.9
|-2.1
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|33%
|11-22%
|7-44-0
|1-5-0
|1
|-5
|34.3
|18.7
|18%
|1.2
|-2.8
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|27%
|12-24%
|1-15-0
|1
|-2
|17.5
|13.7
|20%
|1.6
|0.1
|RB
|Carson Steele
|4%
|13.2
|6.4
|15%
|0.4
|-0.5
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|90%
|42-82%
|7-68-0
|13
|71
|55.0
|34.7
|26%
|1.6
|6.5
|TE
|Noah Gray
|63%
|25-49%
|4-58-0
|6
|60
|40.6
|20.7
|17%
|1.7
|7.2
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|57%
|28-55%
|1-10-0
|1
|5
|27.0
|16.2
|11%
|1.2
|4.9
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|57%
|33-65%
|5-54-0
|7
|67
|41.3
|28.7
|18%
|1.2
|11.3
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|57%
|34-67%
|4-90-0
|9
|124
|33.7
|24.2
|24%
|2.1
|10.7
|WR
|Justin Watson
|48%
|21-41%
|1-6-1
|3
|71
|41.2
|23.5
|9%
|0.8
|12.1
- RBs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt split carries evenly, and Samaje Perine still had a role on passing downs. Pacheco took just 33% of snaps and eight of 20 RB opportunities in his first game since Week 2.
- Pacheco's workload will grow in the coming weeks, but it won't necessarily get back to what we saw Weeks 1-2 before he fractured his fibula. There's a chance he returns to that level, just no guarantee.
- WR DeAndre Hopkins took 57% of snaps and 67% route share, following back-to-back weeks below 50% snaps and 55% routes. He got nine targets and 124 air yards, catching four passes for 90 yards.
- TE Noah Gray had another productive game but without any growth in snap share (63%) or route share (49%). He's still not taking many snaps from Travis Kelce, instead relying on multi-TE formations for the bulk of his playing time.
Stock ⬆️: RB Sincere McCormick / WR DeAndre Hopkins
Stock ⬇️: RB Ameer Abdullah
Raiders Injuries 🚑: WR DJ Turner (knee)
Texans (23) at Jaguars (20)
Texans Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 34% / 13 - 10%
61 Plays — 38 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 22-of-34 for 242 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|C.J. Stroud
|100%
|5-7-0
|63.2
|100%
|0.0
|19.6
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|75%
|23-64%
|20-101-1
|4-18-0
|6
|5
|42.8
|19.9
|22%
|1.4
|-0.3
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|13%
|4-11%
|18.5
|15.2
|15%
|1.2
|1.6
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|11%
|5-14%
|1-1-0
|1
|-2
|8.0
|4.3
|8%
|0.1
|-1.8
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|70%
|25-69%
|5-61-1
|7
|30
|50.8
|32.5
|18%
|1.2
|7.9
|TE
|Cade Stover
|57%
|14-39%
|1-4-0
|1
|4
|25.2
|10.7
|18%
|1.2
|4.8
|TE
|Irv Smith
|26%
|1-3%
|16.0
|3.0
|0%
|0.0
|WR
|Tank Dell
|69%
|31-86%
|1-23-0
|4
|113
|45.7
|31.1
|19%
|1.5
|12.2
|WR
|Nico Collins
|69%
|29-81%
|8-119-0
|11
|82
|43.0
|29.3
|31%
|3.6
|11.5
|WR
|John Metchie
|51%
|21-58%
|2-16-0
|2
|15
|27.0
|18.1
|13%
|1.0
|8.7
|WR
|Robert Woods
|31%
|8-22%
|0-0-0
|1
|28
|21.1
|10.5
|15%
|1.0
|9.3
|WR
|Jared Wayne
|26%
|6-17%
|16.0
|6.0
|0%
|0.0
- RB Joe Mixon got 75% of snaps and 26 of the 27 RB opportunities, ending his brief "slump" and scoring 21.9 PPR points.
- WR Nico Collins and TE Dalton Schultz accounted for three-fourths of the receiving yardage and 18 of the 33 targets. It was Schultz's first game of the season with double-digit PPR points or a touchdown.
- Collins took 69% of snaps and 81% route share, both in his normal range for a second straight week (after being more limited his first game back from injury).
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 31%
67 Plays — 45 DBs — 10.7 aDOT — 24-of-42 for 276 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks, 3 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Mac Jones
|72%
|3-6-0
|30.8
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|28%
|1-6-0
|51.7
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|52%
|16-38%
|13-46-0
|3-12-0
|3
|-3
|30.0
|18.7
|23%
|0.8
|0.6
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|46%
|21-50%
|7-28-0
|1-7-0
|1
|-1
|22.5
|10.0
|7%
|0.5
|-2.4
|TE
|Evan Engram
|72%
|36-86%
|7-41-0
|9
|30
|38.9
|26.1
|29%
|1.7
|5.6
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|42%
|10-24%
|1-14-0
|2
|11
|28.6
|15.2
|21%
|1.6
|7.2
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|28%
|5-12%
|0-0-0
|1
|3
|19.8
|7.5
|24%
|1.0
|4.8
|WR
|Brian Thomas
|87%
|37-88%
|1-11-0
|4-76-1
|10
|206
|42.6
|27.1
|23%
|2.4
|13.0
|WR
|Parker Washington
|81%
|38-90%
|6-103-1
|12
|146
|24.0
|16.3
|15%
|1.1
|11.9
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|58%
|26-62%
|2-23-0
|4
|57
|11.7
|9.2
|13%
|0.4
|14.6
|WR
|Tim Jones
|24%
|7-17%
|9.7
|4.8
|9%
|0.6
|6.4
- QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion in the first half. He was playing through a left shoulder injury that may eventually require surgery.
- QB Mac Jones looked much better than in his previous appearances, rallying the Jags late in the game and peppering Brian Thomas and Parker Washington with targets.
- Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that no decisions have been made yet on if/when Lawrence will return this season.
- RB Travis Etienne got 52% of snaps and 16 of 24 RB opportunities, with Tank Bigsby taking 46% of snaps and the other eight opportunities.
- Etienne had a 3-1 advantage in targets, but Bigsby actually took more snaps on pass plays and ran more routes (21-16), which is surprising. Etienne had a 13-7 advantage in carries despite playing only a few more snaps than Bigsby. Neither had a ton of success, with Etienne taking 16 touches for 58 yards while Bigsby took eight for 35 yards.
- Thomas made a couple big plays and narrowly missed on a few others, getting separation downfield for some near-misses.
- Thomas had a league-high 206 air yards, putting up 4-76-1 on 10 targets and also taking a carry for 11 yards.
- Washington had 6-103-1 on 12 targets, his first time in the NFL with more than six targets or 61 yards in a game. He took a season-high 39 perimeter snaps, per PFF, and also got 17 snaps in the slot.
- No. 3 receiver Devin Duvernay took about half his snaps inside and half outside. Thomas had 23 snaps in the slot and 37 on the perimeter, per PFF.
Stock ⬆️: WR Parker Washington
Stock ⬇️: WR Tank Dell
Texans Injuries 🚑: S Jimmie Ward (head), S Eric Murray (hand)
Jaguars Injuries 🚑: QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion), CB Tyson Campbell (thigh), S Darnell Savage (ankle)
Titans (19) at Commanders (42)
Titans Personnel: 11 - 88% / 12 - 8%
50 Plays — 39 DBs — 11.1 aDOT — 18-of-37 for 212 yards — 2 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Will Levis
|100%
|2--3-0
|51.2
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|72%
|20-51%
|8-35-0
|4-33-0
|6
|21
|44.2
|24.5
|22%
|0.9
|0.0
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|26%
|8-21%
|1-3-0
|20.3
|13.0
|26%
|1.3
|-1.3
|RB
|Julius Chestnut
|2%
|6.0
|3.2
|15%
|0.8
|-1.8
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|66%
|25-64%
|3-27-0
|6
|51
|36.6
|22.8
|16%
|1.2
|5.7
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|22%
|10-26%
|1-3-0
|3
|44
|21.4
|11.5
|19%
|1.3
|4.8
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|20%
|3-8%
|1-6-0
|1
|-3
|23.0
|8.8
|21%
|1.4
|2.0
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|100%
|39-100%
|2-45-0
|7
|156
|49.6
|30.6
|24%
|1.9
|16.3
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|100%
|39-100%
|3-61-2
|8
|99
|36.4
|20.9
|15%
|1.5
|12.9
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|84%
|35-90%
|3-37-0
|4
|37
|37.2
|25.3
|15%
|1.1
|6.6
- RB Tyjae Spears cleared concussion protocol and played but got only 26% of snaps and one touch, with Tony Pollard taking 72% snap share and 14 of the 15 RB opportunities.
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine did it again, twice. He has eight TDs on 20 catches while playing in one of the NFL's worst offenses. All eight were scored within the last eight games.
- WR Calvin Ridley had his worst game in a month, catching just two of seven targets while getting 156 air yards.
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 43% / 13 - 10%
77 Plays — 37 DBs — 5.6 aDOT — 25-of-30 for 206 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 5 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|100%
|9-34-1
|59.1
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|45%
|12-38%
|16-103-1
|1-6-0
|1
|-5
|31.9
|13.1
|15%
|1.0
|-1.9
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|30%
|5-16%
|13-94-1
|15.7
|4.0
|0%
|0.0
|RB
|Jeremy McNichols
|25%
|7-22%
|6-32-0
|14.9
|8.3
|4%
|0.1
|-2.0
|TE
|John Bates
|68%
|11-34%
|28.8
|9.6
|10%
|0.7
|2.6
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|65%
|26-81%
|3-35-1
|6
|46
|43.3
|26.2
|23%
|1.5
|7.7
|TE
|Ben Sinnott
|31%
|5-16%
|1-3-0
|1
|2
|18.3
|6.1
|6%
|0.3
|1.4
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|78%
|28-88%
|8-73-2
|8
|56
|49.5
|26.3
|24%
|2.7
|13.9
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|52%
|16-50%
|1-4-0
|4-35-0
|5
|34
|25.1
|12.1
|17%
|1.3
|7.4
|WR
|Noah Brown
|44%
|16-50%
|3-27-0
|4
|36
|40.6
|22.8
|22%
|1.8
|11.6
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|34%
|12-38%
|3-14-0
|3
|1
|22.4
|12.3
|24%
|1.7
|5.0
|WR
|Luke McCaffrey
|29%
|8-25%
|2-13-0
|2
|-2
|26.1
|14.0
|11%
|0.9
|7.0
- With RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) on injured reserve, Brian Robinson took 61% of snaps and 16 of 23 RB opportunities through three quarters, with Jeremy McNichols getting 36% of snaps and six opportunities (3% snaps and one touch for Chris Rodriguez).
- Rodriguez then took over in the fourth quarter with Washington nursing a big lead. He got 91% of snaps and 12 carries for 90 yards in the final frame, after just two snaps and one carry through the first three quarters.
- In other words, Robinson has 20+ touch upside in closer games while Ekeler is out.
- WR Noah Brown suffered a rib injury in the third quarter and missed the rest of the game.
- Dyami Brown took 78% of snaps in the second half, while Olamide Zaccheaus (38%) and Luke McCaffrey (28%) continued with their normal roles.
- WR Terry McLaurin broke out of a slump with 8-73-2 on a team-high eight targets.
Stock ⬆️: RB Brian Robinson
Stock ⬇️: RB Jeremy McNichols
Titans Injuries 🚑: CB Roger McCreary (shoulder)
Commanders Injuries 🚑: WR Noah Brown (ribs)
Chargers (17) at Falcons (13)
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 4% / 21 - 17% / 22 - 13%
46 Plays — 29 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 17-of-24 for 160 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|100%
|5-1-0
|57.5
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|53%
|10-36%
|6-32-0
|1-1-0
|1
|2
|18.4
|6.6
|7%
|0.1
|-1.7
|RB
|Kimani Vidal
|27%
|5-18%
|4-20-0
|13.6
|8.2
|10%
|1.7
|7.1
|RB
|Hassan Haskins
|13%
|2-7%
|1-0-0
|6.0
|4.9
|0%
|0.0
|FB
|Scott Matlock
|33%
|2-7%
|1-2-0
|1
|2
|19.9
|5.3
|13%
|0.6
|2.0
|TE
|Will Dissly
|62%
|19-68%
|0-0-0
|1
|13
|34.7
|19.5
|26%
|2.0
|4.8
|TE
|Tucker Fisk
|44%
|7-25%
|1-1-0
|1
|-1
|20.5
|6.5
|20%
|0.7
|2.7
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|16%
|4-14%
|1-3-0
|2
|12
|5.9
|3.4
|21%
|1.8
|10.7
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|67%
|21-75%
|2-12-0
|4
|28
|39.4
|22.5
|20%
|1.6
|12.3
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|62%
|19-68%
|1-11-0
|1
|12
|38.5
|23.5
|16%
|1.6
|15.7
|WR
|Ladd McConkey
|62%
|25-89%
|9-117-0
|12
|103
|41.4
|26.7
|26%
|2.6
|10.2
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|29%
|7-25%
|16.3
|9.9
|16%
|1.4
|14.2
|WR
|Derius Davis
|27%
|7-25%
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|1
|-8
|8.4
|4.3
|24%
|1.4
|-0.2
- RB Gus Edwards took 53% of snaps and seven of 12 RB opportunities. He was the lead back, but with a smaller role than a healthy J.K. Dobbins (on a day when the Chargers ran just 46 plays). Dobbins is on IR, out through at least Week 16.
- Kimani Vidal got twice as many snaps and three more carries than Hassan Haskins, but Vidal ran just five routes (18% share).
- Haskins got four snaps on 3rd-and-medium/long, with Edwards and Vidal taking just one apiece. Haskins played just one snap on first/second downs, with Edwards taking 62% (six carries, one target) and Vidal getting 29% (four carries, no targets).
- WR Ladd McConkey went over 100 yards before halftime but then caught just one pass in the second half, held back by the Chargers' lack of play volume and later a knee injury.
- WR Quentin Johnston stayed cold, with four targets and 12 yards on 21 routes.
- It's unclear if McConkey's knee injury is significant. The Chargers ran only two plays, both kneel-downs, after McConkey's final snap of the game.
- TE Will Dissly drew just one target but topped 60% for route and snap shares again.
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 95% / 12 - 0%
77 Plays — 40 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 24-of-39 for 245 yards — 0 TD, 4 INTs, 1 sack, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|100%
|1-3-0
|61.4
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|74%
|27-68%
|26-102-1
|6-33-0
|6
|-7
|45.2
|27.9
|21%
|1.5
|-1.3
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|31%
|12-30%
|8-16-0
|1-6-0
|1
|-3
|17.2
|7.8
|14%
|0.8
|-0.8
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|60%
|8-20%
|1-5-0
|1
|3
|23.9
|7.3
|10%
|0.4
|2.0
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|39%
|26-65%
|0-0-0
|2
|18
|41.2
|29.0
|17%
|1.5
|8.5
|WR
|Drake London
|99%
|39-98%
|1--3-0
|9-86-0
|16
|189
|56.0
|32.7
|28%
|2.1
|10.4
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|95%
|39-98%
|3-20-0
|6
|47
|58.5
|33.8
|22%
|1.8
|12.2
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|95%
|35-88%
|1--2-0
|4-95-0
|6
|40
|57.3
|34.5
|15%
|1.2
|6.9
- RB Bijan Robinson took 74% of snaps and 32 of 41 RB opportunities, including more than tripling Tyler Allgeier's carry total (26 to 8).
- TE Kyle Pitts got 65% route share but season-low 39% snap share, and his two targets on 26 routes didn't yield any catches.
- WR Drake London drew 10 more targets than Darnell Mooney and is now six percentage points ahead of Mooney for target rate per route (28% vs. 22%), i.e., closer to what was expected pre-season, after Mooney held even with London for the first 10 weeks or so.
Stock ⬆️: RB Bijan Robinson
Stock ⬇️: TE Kyle Pitts
Chargers Injuries 🚑: WR Ladd McConkey (knee)
Steelers (44) at Bengals (38)
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 50% / 12 - 33% / 13 - 11%
66 Plays — 41 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 29-of-38 for 414 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 1 scramble
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|97%
|3-3-0
|66.5
|QB
|Justin Fields
|3%
|1-7-0
|42.8
|RB
|Najee Harris
|50%
|14-35%
|16-75-1
|6-54-0
|6
|-15
|35.8
|14.8
|25%
|1.7
|-1.7
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|38%
|12-30%
|3-9-0
|4-55-0
|4
|1
|26.8
|15.9
|24%
|1.7
|0.2
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|15%
|5-13%
|3-16-0
|3-37-0
|3
|16
|10.0
|5.0
|32%
|2.1
|3.5
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|67%
|27-68%
|6-68-1
|7
|45
|45.8
|25.6
|16%
|1.5
|5.4
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|48%
|8-20%
|1-10-0
|1
|0
|36.1
|14.0
|21%
|1.7
|4.2
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|38%
|13-33%
|2-21-0
|3
|5
|27.4
|8.6
|16%
|0.9
|4.4
|WR
|George Pickens
|91%
|37-93%
|3-74-1
|6
|69
|51.3
|28.1
|27%
|2.5
|13.5
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|62%
|23-58%
|1-43-0
|3
|20
|40.8
|20.7
|12%
|0.9
|11.8
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|33%
|9-23%
|1-23-0
|1
|13
|10.8
|4.4
|9%
|1.2
|8.4
|WR
|Mike Williams
|24%
|12-30%
|16.8
|11.0
|9%
|0.8
|14.2
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|23%
|14-35%
|2-29-1
|2
|31
|31.3
|19.2
|17%
|1.7
|12.9
- QB Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards, with 146 going to RBs, 99 to TEs and 169 to WRs.
- This was the first time all season WR George Pickens didn't lead the team or tie for the lead in targets. His six tied Najee Harris for second on the team, one behind Pat Freiermuth, who had his best game of the year with 6-68-1 on seven targets.
- TE Darnell Washington dropped to 20% route share, compared to Freiermuth's 68%. Washington was around 40% in recent weeks, although mostly playing in two-TE sets rather than replacing Freiermuth in single-TE formations.
- Harris took only 50% snap share and 35% route share but got 16 of 22 RB carries and six of the 13 targets, gaining 129 total yards and scoring a TD. He left with an injury late in the first quarter but returned not long after and finished with his usual volume.
- The RBs combined for 13 targets on 31 routes. Jaylen Warren continued his run of respectable stat lines, benefiting from Wilson's tendency to check down, even though Cordarrelle Patterson had a larger role relative to recent weeks.
- Warren's snap and route shares both dropped below 40%, after topping 50% the previous week. He lost more of the backup work to Patterson in this one.
- WR Calvin Austin scored another TD but then suffered a concussion, which led to Ben Skowronek playing 48% of snaps in the second half while Mike Williams (no targets on 12 routes) was still just the No. 4 receiver (23% snaps post-halftime).
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 28%
57 Plays — 44 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 28-of-38 for 309 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks, 2 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|100%
|2-9-0
|61.3
|RB
|Chase Brown
|82%
|24-57%
|12-70-1
|3-30-0
|3
|-5
|34.3
|20.2
|24%
|1.2
|0.2
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|9%
|3-7%
|1-14-0
|3.7
|2.3
|13%
|0.3
|-1.0
|TE
|Drew Sample
|60%
|14-33%
|2-8-0
|2
|1
|32.7
|16.2
|11%
|0.5
|1.6
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|47%
|21-50%
|5-53-0
|5
|33
|28.8
|23.4
|19%
|1.6
|8.9
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|19%
|10-24%
|4-28-0
|4
|4
|11.4
|8.8
|31%
|1.8
|3.6
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|98%
|42-100%
|6-86-1
|9
|80
|56.4
|38.7
|23%
|2.5
|9.5
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|93%
|41-98%
|5-69-1
|10
|94
|49.6
|35.1
|28%
|2.3
|10.7
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|65%
|29-69%
|3-35-1
|4
|42
|48.0
|31.4
|11%
|0.8
|12.4
- RB Khalil Herbert became the first RB besides Chase Brown to get a touch in the past three games, but just the one (a 14-yard gain). Brown took 82% of snaps and 15 of the 16 RB opportunities en route to another strong fantasy performance (19.0 PPR).
- Each of the starting WRs scored a TD, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 19 of the 37 targets and half of Joe Burrow's yards.
- This was TE Mike Gesicki's best game (5-53-0) with Higgins active. Gesicki otherwise had all his useful stat lines in the games Higgins missed.
Stock ⬆️: TE Pat Freiermuth
Steelers Injuries 🚑: WR Calvin Austin (concussion)
Seahawks (26) at Jets (21)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 26%
57 Plays — 35 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 20-of-31 for 206 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 1 scramble
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Geno Smith
|100%
|2-2-0
|62.3
|0%
|0.0
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|61%
|11-32%
|16-49-0
|2--3-0
|3
|-13
|40.1
|22.7
|23%
|1.4
|-1.4
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|44%
|12-35%
|4-28-1
|2-13-0
|3
|2
|29.0
|20.4
|21%
|1.2
|-1.0
|TE
|Noah Fant
|68%
|24-71%
|3-26-0
|4
|15
|39.4
|29.2
|15%
|1.3
|5.0
|TE
|AJ Barner
|40%
|8-24%
|2-14-1
|2
|-3
|30.8
|15.9
|16%
|1.1
|3.3
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|39%
|6-18%
|0-0-0
|1
|5
|17.9
|7.5
|15%
|0.7
|4.1
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|77%
|27-79%
|1-5-0
|4-74-0
|4
|58
|52.0
|36.6
|22%
|1.9
|9.4
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|74%
|29-85%
|4-66-0
|9
|113
|53.1
|37.3
|23%
|2.1
|13.7
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|47%
|22-65%
|3-16-0
|3
|15
|43.9
|32.8
|16%
|1.3
|10.8
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|32%
|5-15%
|19.0
|9.1
|13%
|0.8
|9.1
- RB Kenneth Walker got 61% of snaps and 18 of 25 RB opportunities (72%) but yielded the TD to Zach Charbonnet, who scored a go-ahead, eight-yard TD on a 3rd-and-1 carry with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.
- WR DK Metcalf briefly left the game after he "tweaked his knee" but missed just two snaps before returning. (He missed Weeks 8 and 9 with an MCL sprain.)
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was efficient with his targets again but drew just four of them on 27 routes. Metcalf ran two more routes despite the brief injury scare.
- TE Noah Fant returned to his normal role, getting 68% of snaps and 71% of routes. AJ Barner scored a TD but dropped to 24% route share with Fant back from injury.
Jets Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 10%
62 Plays — 42 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 21-of-39 for 185 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 1 scramble
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|100%
|2-6-0
|58.3
|RB
|Breece Hall
|61%
|22-54%
|12-60-0
|0-0-0
|1
|4
|45.1
|29.6
|22%
|1.4
|0.5
|RB
|Braelon Allen
|29%
|11-27%
|5-11-0
|2-16-0
|2
|-12
|15.2
|8.3
|22%
|1.2
|-0.8
|RB
|Isaiah Davis
|18%
|8-20%
|1-4-0
|3-28-1
|3
|0
|4.0
|5.5
|44%
|4.2
|0.8
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|84%
|33-80%
|4-32-0
|5
|25
|50.3
|33.0
|14%
|0.8
|5.2
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|23%
|6-15%
|1-3-0
|2
|17
|21.2
|9.9
|22%
|0.8
|2.7
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|97%
|39-95%
|5-41-0
|10
|108
|57.1
|37.3
|26%
|1.7
|8.9
|WR
|Davante Adams
|97%
|41-100%
|5-66-1
|12
|151
|52.0
|34.3
|26%
|1.7
|8.7
|WR
|Malachi Corley
|61%
|24-59%
|1-8-0
|0-0-0
|2
|30
|11.4
|11.3
|14%
|0.4
|8.3
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|27%
|13-32%
|1--1-0
|1
|-3
|12.9
|9.6
|9%
|0.3
|10.9
- RB Isaiah Davis was introduced to the offense, taking 18% of snaps and four touches for 32 yards, including a receiving TD. Braelon Allen also still got backup work (29% snaps, seven touches for 27 yards), which meant Breece Hall lost a bunch of playing time (61% snaps) and touches (13 of the 24 RB opportunities).
- That's obviously bad news for Hall's fantasy value, but it was unlucky that he got only one of the six RB targets while handling 54% route share (he drew one target on 22 routes, while the other RBs combined for five targets on just 19 routes).
- WR Malachi Corley drew just two targets on 24 routes as the No. 3 receiver, ahead of Xavier Gipson (one target on 13 routes).
Stock ⬆️: RB Isaiah Davis
Stock ⬇️: RB Breece Hall
Seahawks Injuries 🚑: WR DK Metcalf (knee), P Michael Dickson (back)
Jets Injuries 🚑: CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring), RT Morgan Moses (shoulder)
Colts (25) at Patriots (24)
Colts Personnel: 11 - 34% / 12 - 60%
58 Plays — 26 DBs — 15.4 aDOT — 12-of-24 for 109 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 0 sacks, 2 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Anthony Richardson
|100%
|9-48-1
|51.1
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|88%
|13-54%
|25-96-0
|1-7-1
|1
|4
|45.7
|21.8
|13%
|0.7
|-1.6
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|9%
|3-13%
|14.5
|9.5
|15%
|0.9
|-0.9
|RB
|Tyler Goodson
|2%
|10.0
|9.7
|21%
|0.9
|1.0
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|59%
|10-42%
|2-15-0
|2
|10
|26.3
|12.5
|17%
|1.3
|9.2
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|53%
|5-21%
|1-22-0
|2
|48
|22.2
|8.7
|16%
|1.2
|9.2
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|52%
|15-63%
|0-0-0
|3
|101
|23.5
|13.8
|12%
|0.6
|13.5
|TE
|Will Mallory
|7%
|3-13%
|1-7-0
|1
|7
|8.6
|7.1
|13%
|0.5
|9.5
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|91%
|21-88%
|5-42-0
|7
|38
|50.0
|27.3
|24%
|1.7
|11.1
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|69%
|21-88%
|2-16-1
|6
|127
|47.1
|26.3
|16%
|1.9
|21.7
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|59%
|14-58%
|0-0-0
|2
|35
|19.6
|12.1
|29%
|1.6
|14.0
- RB Jonathan Taylor again took nearly all the RB work, getting 88% of snaps and all 26 opportunities in a close game.
- WR Adonai Mitchell got 59% snap share and 58% route share with Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) both inactive).
- Mitchell got open for a 30+ yard pass on 3rd-and-2 just inside the two-minute warning, but the pass was slightly underthrown and he failed to make a contested catch.
- Mitchell, Michael Pitman and Alec Pierce all took most of their snaps on the perimeter. There wasn't a designated slot receiver with Downs and Dulin out.
- QB Anthony Richardson had a 15+ aDOT for the second time this year. He played better than his passing stats suggest, again, but still with his fair share of mistakes/misfires.
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 31%
65 Plays — 39 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 24-of-30 for 238 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks, 5 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Drake Maye
|98%
|5-59-0
|52.9
|0%
|0.0
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|2%
|46.4
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|77%
|24-71%
|18-73-0
|3-21-0
|3
|0
|39.8
|21.8
|18%
|0.7
|-0.7
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|23%
|5-15%
|7-62-1
|16.7
|9.3
|20%
|1.7
|-0.7
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|78%
|30-88%
|7-75-0
|9
|61
|50.8
|30.4
|23%
|1.7
|7.5
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|49%
|12-35%
|4-42-1
|4
|33
|31.1
|15.0
|23%
|1.9
|6.8
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|100%
|34-100%
|3-41-0
|6
|50
|48.0
|28.2
|14%
|1.1
|14.5
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|66%
|25-74%
|1-6-0
|3-39-0
|3
|29
|36.9
|22.8
|15%
|1.2
|9.5
|WR
|DeMario Douglas
|63%
|27-79%
|4-20-0
|4
|10
|36.5
|24.2
|23%
|1.6
|5.7
|WR
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|28%
|5-15%
|0-0-0
|1
|5
|31.4
|18.3
|14%
|0.4
|11.8
- RB Antonio Gibson had a decent-sized role for the second straight week and took his seven carries for 62 yards and a TD, but Rhamondre Stevenson was still the clear workload leader, taking 77% of snaps and 21 of 28 RB opportunities (75%), both numbers being up from Week 12 and closer to his October/November norms. Stevenson dropped to 40% snap share and 10 of 21 RB opportunities Week 12.
- JaMycal Hasty barely played, after taking 17% of snaps and three touches the previous week.
- WR Kayshon Boutte played every snap and had his best game in a few weeks, although still with low target rates and at least a couple low-probability downfield heaves most weeks.
- Kendrick Bourne played a little more and Ja'Lynn Polk a little less, relative to Weeks 10-11.
Stock ⬆️: WR Kendrick Bourne
Stock ⬇️: WR Adonai Mitchell
Cardinals (22) at Vikings (23)
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 29% / 13 - 19%
77 Plays — 51 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 31-of-45 for 260 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 1 sack, 5 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|100%
|7-48-0
|57.5
|RB
|James Conner
|60%
|20-43%
|17-68-0
|3-13-0
|4
|-5
|37.7
|19.2
|21%
|1.6
|-2.0
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|26%
|11-24%
|3-12-0
|1-3-0
|2
|-5
|12.5
|9.1
|21%
|1.2
|1.7
|RB
|Trey Benson
|16%
|3-7%
|3-20-0
|10.1
|4.3
|14%
|1.5
|-3.3
|TE
|Trey McBride
|94%
|41-89%
|12-96-0
|12
|43
|52.5
|29.0
|30%
|2.5
|6.8
|TE
|Tip Reiman
|43%
|9-20%
|1-9-0
|1
|5
|25.5
|8.9
|5%
|0.2
|2.0
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|32%
|8-17%
|2-23-0
|2
|20
|24.3
|9.9
|17%
|1.3
|5.1
|WR
|Marvin Harrison
|87%
|42-91%
|5-60-1
|12
|177
|46.1
|27.5
|24%
|1.8
|14.0
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|81%
|43-93%
|5-55-0
|7
|83
|46.1
|27.3
|17%
|1.3
|11.5
|WR
|Zay Jones
|39%
|21-46%
|18.0
|12.0
|3%
|0.0
|4.5
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|22%
|7-15%
|1-6-0
|2-1-0
|3
|-3
|24.8
|15.9
|20%
|1.0
|5.6
- RB James Conner got 60% of snaps and 21 of 29 RB opportunities (72%).
- WR Marvin Harrison tied TE Trey McBride for the team target lead (12) and had 177 air yards, but the rookie caught only five of those targets (for 60 yards and a TD).
- McBride has back-to-back games with a dozen receptions. His 78 catches this year are eighth most in the league and third most among TEs.
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 18%
51 Plays — 39 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 21-of-31 for 235 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 3 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Sam Darnold
|100%
|4-22-0
|60.7
|0%
|0.0
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|51%
|14-39%
|5-22-0
|3-6-1
|4
|12
|38.6
|19.5
|22%
|1.6
|0.9
|RB
|Cam Akers
|31%
|8-22%
|4-22-0
|18.2
|10.4
|16%
|0.6
|-0.9
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|10%
|2-6%
|2-2-0
|14.7
|7.9
|11%
|0.8
|-3.0
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|27%
|6-17%
|14.8
|6.5
|6%
|0.2
|-0.2
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|65%
|23-64%
|3-28-0
|6
|42
|35.2
|26.2
|25%
|2.0
|8.3
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|41%
|10-28%
|2-22-1
|2
|3
|29.8
|15.3
|16%
|0.8
|4.3
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|96%
|35-97%
|7-99-0
|9
|67
|56.5
|32.3
|26%
|2.7
|11.4
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|94%
|35-97%
|4-54-0
|6
|92
|48.8
|29.4
|19%
|2.0
|14.6
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|59%
|25-69%
|1-18-0
|2
|38
|31.6
|20.7
|12%
|1.1
|12.5
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|6%
|2-6%
|1-8-0
|1
|5
|14.4
|8.4
|9%
|0.6
|10.1
- RB Aaron Jones fumbled on two of his first four carries and got just one more carry the rest of the game, but he still played 51% of snaps and scored the go-ahead TD on a short reception.
- Cam Akers and Ty Chandler combined for six carries but no targets, with Jones getting five carries and four targets (60% of the opportunities).
- WR Justin Jefferson emerged from his min-slump with 7-99-0, drawing three more targets than both Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
- Hockenson was in the mid-60s for snap share for a second straight game, but his route share dropped from 84% in Week 12 to 64% in Week 13.
Stock ⬆️: TE Trey McBride
Stock ⬇️: RB Aaron Jones
Vikings Injuries 🚑: CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)
Rams (21) at Saints (14)
Rams Personnel: 11 - 91% / 12 - 5%
55 Plays — 26 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 14-of-24 for 183 yards — 2 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|100%
|4-3-0
|61.1
|0%
|0.0
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|67%
|12-46%
|15-104-1
|1-9-0
|1
|6
|52.9
|32.8
|12%
|0.6
|-1.4
|RB
|Blake Corum
|33%
|5-19%
|8-42-0
|7.8
|4.0
|24%
|1.8
|-1.7
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|35%
|7-27%
|1-13-0
|1
|2
|36.8
|22.8
|17%
|1.1
|5.8
|TE
|Hunter Long
|35%
|5-19%
|0-0-0
|1
|-2
|15.9
|6.0
|13%
|0.9
|3.4
|TE
|Davis Allen
|33%
|5-19%
|24.1
|14.2
|11%
|0.4
|3.5
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|91%
|23-88%
|3-17-0
|6
|50
|50.5
|33.3
|32%
|2.2
|7.2
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|78%
|21-81%
|1-7-0
|5-56-1
|8
|40
|38.3
|25.3
|35%
|3.2
|9.3
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|62%
|19-73%
|2-49-1
|3
|43
|51.3
|31.5
|14%
|1.1
|15.5
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|38%
|10-38%
|1-0-0
|2-39-0
|2
|40
|24.7
|15.5
|25%
|2.5
|12.6
|WR
|Tyler Johnson
|15%
|5-19%
|0-0-0
|1
|19
|23.0
|13.5
|22%
|1.7
|6.7
- RB Kyren Williams dropped to 67% of snaps and 67% of RB opportunities (16 of 24), although five of Blake Corum's eight carries came on a single drive early in the second quarter (and Williams re-entered the game toward the end of that drive after Corum piled up carries/yardage.
- Williams had a good afternoon apart from sharing a few more snaps/carries than usual. He didn't fumble, and took his 16 touches for 113 yards and a TD (with Corum added 42 yards on eight carries).
- TE Davis Allen lost a chunk of snaps/routes for a second straight week, falling behind Hunter Long as well as Colby Parkinson in what's now a three-way timeshare. (Tyler Higbee is practicing and may play at some point in December).
- WR Cooper Kupp had his first non-injury dud of the year. He'd previously scored at least 15 PPR points in every game he'd completed this season.
Saints Personnel: 11 - 10% / 12 - 54% / 13 - 15%
68 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 24-of-37 for 184 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 2 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Derek Carr
|100%
|2-12-0
|57.3
|0%
|0.0
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|85%
|28-76%
|23-112-0
|4-7-0
|6
|1
|44.9
|24.3
|31%
|1.7
|0.2
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|6%
|3-8%
|1-7-0
|1
|2
|11.3
|6.8
|17%
|0.7
|0.1
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|18%
|1-3%
|17.1
|5.0
|6%
|0.0
|2.0
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|71%
|32-86%
|5-36-0
|7
|61
|36.9
|22.3
|16%
|1.3
|7.9
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|65%
|16-43%
|2-6-0
|4
|43
|43.2
|19.5
|14%
|1.3
|12.0
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|60%
|23-62%
|5-10-0
|5-37-0
|7
|32
|27.4
|14.0
|29%
|1.7
|3.5
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|75%
|30-81%
|2-36-1
|3
|63
|37.3
|22.3
|14%
|1.8
|19.7
|WR
|Kevin Austin
|63%
|22-59%
|1-9-0
|3-31-0
|3
|24
|35.7
|17.7
|14%
|1.7
|9.1
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|32%
|12-32%
|1-19-0
|1
|16
|23.3
|11.5
|13%
|1.2
|8.3
|WR
|Dante Pettis
|19%
|7-19%
|1-5-0
|2
|5
|9.0
|4.0
|33%
|1.8
|2.0
- RB Alvin Kamara took 85% of snaps and 29 of 30 RB opportunities.
- TE Taysom Hill suffered an ACL tear in the second half, after another game with a huge role both catching passes and running the ball.
- The injury has a huge impact on the Saints offense, improving the TD projections for Kamara and increasing volume outlooks for the tight ends.
- Juwan Johnson drew a season-high seven targets on season-high 86% route share.
Stock ⬆️: RB Alvin Kamara, TE Juwan Johnson
Stock ⬇️: TE Davis Allen
Rams Injuries 🚑: WR Demarcus Robinson (hand)
Saints Injuries 🚑: TE Taysom Hill (ACL), S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder), G Nick Saldiveri (knee)
Buccaneers (26) at Panthers (23) - OT
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 34%
77 Plays — 40 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 22-of-34 for 240 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks, 2 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|97%
|3-8-0
|62.9
|RB
|Bucky Irving
|53%
|12-32%
|25-152-1
|3-33-0
|3
|-13
|27.7
|14.7
|25%
|1.9
|-3.0
|RB
|Rachaad White
|52%
|20-53%
|11-76-0
|1-2-0
|1
|-7
|36.8
|22.8
|22%
|1.6
|-2.4
|TE
|Cade Otton
|94%
|33-87%
|4-20-0
|7
|7
|58.1
|35.1
|21%
|1.4
|4.6
|TE
|Payne Durham
|40%
|5-13%
|17.4
|5.5
|5%
|0.8
|10.6
|WR
|Mike Evans
|83%
|34-89%
|8-118-1
|12
|139
|43.1
|26.0
|27%
|2.2
|11.7
|WR
|Jalen McMillan
|75%
|33-87%
|2-25-0
|3
|28
|43.1
|26.0
|13%
|0.7
|13.3
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|43%
|27-71%
|4-42-0
|7
|44
|35.6
|23.9
|16%
|0.9
|9.2
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|19%
|5-13%
|0-0-0
|1
|21
|22.9
|14.3
|13%
|1.0
|12.6
- RB Bucky Irving took 53% of snaps and 28 of 39 RB opportunities, gaining 185 total yards and a TD despite suffering a hip injury and briefly exiting at one point.
- Irving has topped 50% snap share in consecutive games since a Week 11 bye, with 18 touches for 151 total yards and now 28 touches for 185 yards.
- Sean Tucker didn't play on offense, so Rachaad White was also able to top 50% snap share and got a dozen opportunities. White is still in play as a FLEX, but he's clearly fallen behind Irving in terms of touch volume.
- QB Baker Mayfield was cleated on the leg and may have limitations in practice this week but is expected to play against the Raiders on Sunday.
- WR Mike Evans returned to his full role in his second game back from a hamstring injury, taking on 84% snap share and 89% route share while catching eight of 12 targets for 118 yards and a TD.
- TE Cade Otton drew seven targets but finished with less than 40 yards for a third straight game. All of his big games came with Evans unavailable due to injury.
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 24%
68 Plays — 50 DBs — 9.8 aDOT — 26-of-46 for 298 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack, 3 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Bryce Young
|100%
|3-17-1
|44.6
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|79%
|29-62%
|12-43-0
|42.8
|23.9
|17%
|0.5
|-1.4
|RB
|Jonathon Brooks
|21%
|7-15%
|6-18-0
|3-23-0
|3
|-11
|9.5
|5.0
|38%
|2.9
|-3.7
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|100%
|45-96%
|5-77-0
|8
|46
|44.0
|26.4
|14%
|1.0
|5.7
|TE
|Feleipe Franks
|16%
|6-13%
|0-0-0
|1
|17
|5.1
|4.0
|15%
|0.0
|17.6
|WR
|Xavier Legette
|96%
|44-94%
|4-53-0
|8
|104
|42.8
|25.9
|19%
|1.3
|11.7
|WR
|David Moore
|91%
|42-89%
|5-40-0
|9
|115
|28.9
|17.1
|20%
|1.2
|11.2
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|74%
|37-79%
|8-99-1
|10
|106
|37.8
|26.2
|20%
|2.0
|9.9
|WR
|Dan Chisena
|3%
|2-4%
|1-6-0
|1
|5
|1.5
|1.5
|33%
|2.0
|5.3
- RB Jonathon Brooks took on a larger role in his second game, getting 21% of snaps and nine touches for 41 yards. The usage was similar to what we saw from Miles Sanders in the No. 2 RB role at the beginning of the season.
- RB Chuba Hubbard still got 79% of snaps but only 12 of 21 RB opportunities. That's partially because Brooks had a bigger role in the gameplan and partially because Hubbard went without a target on 29 routes (62% share), with the latter being notably fluky.
- WR Adam Thielen has 170 yards on 14 targets in two games since returning from IR. He was one of three Carolina wide receivers to top 100 air yards in this one, with Xavier Legette and David Moore also getting plenty of volume for a second straight week.
Stock ⬆️: RB Bucky Irving / WR Adam Thielen
Stock ⬇️: RB Rachaad White, RB Sean Tucker / RB Chuba Hubbard
Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: RB Bucky Irving (hip), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), LB K.J. Britt (ankle)
Panthers Injuries 🚑: TE Stephen Sullivan (knee)
Eagles (24) at Ravens (19)
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 31% / 6OL - 17%
54 Plays — 21 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 11-of-19 for 118 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 0 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|100%
|9-29-1
|62.8
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|87%
|13-62%
|23-107-1
|2-10-0
|4
|10
|48.3
|20.7
|18%
|1.3
|1.8
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|13%
|3-14%
|15.3
|8.1
|19%
|0.8
|-0.4
|RB
|Will Shipley
|2%
|1-4-0
|4.1
|1.5
|0%
|0.0
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|70%
|19-90%
|3-35-1
|4
|23
|46.0
|22.3
|24%
|2.3
|6.7
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|50%
|3-14%
|39.8
|13.8
|14%
|1.5
|6.5
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|35%
|4-19%
|12.7
|3.0
|0%
|0.0
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|96%
|21-100%
|5-66-0
|6
|84
|54.4
|23.8
|29%
|3.7
|13.2
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|65%
|19-90%
|1-7-0
|1
|7
|37.8
|20.7
|8%
|0.5
|10.1
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|50%
|12-57%
|0-0-0
|1
|6
|27.0
|14.8
|11%
|0.4
|5.2
|WR
|Britain Covey
|13%
|4-19%
|0-0-0
|1
|4
|9.2
|5.4
|30%
|1.3
|1.2
- The Ravens did a decent job against RB Saquon Barkley, until he came through with his usual strong finish and scored a 25-yard TD with eight minutes remaining to give the Eagles a two-score lead.
- TE Dallas Goedert limped off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. The Eagles are optimistic it isn't a major injury, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
- With DeVonta Smith and Johnny Wilson both sidelined by hamstring injuries, Parris Campbell filled in as the No. 3 receiver and got one incomplete target on 12 routes (57%).
- No. 2 receiver Jahan Dotson drew one target on 19 routes. There were just three targets for Philadelphia that didn't go to Barkley, Goedert or AJ Brown.
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 25% / 21 - 15%
71 Plays — 44 DBs — 9.0 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 237 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 5 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|100%
|8-79-0
|61.1
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|52%
|12-31%
|19-82-0
|3-29-0
|3
|2
|34.2
|11.5
|13%
|1.1
|-2.4
|RB
|Justice Hill
|49%
|20-51%
|3-6-0
|4-15-0
|6
|-20
|27.8
|19.2
|25%
|1.8
|-0.8
|RB
|Patrick Ricard
|27%
|4-10%
|24.1
|6.8
|7%
|0.1
|1.7
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|73%
|24-62%
|1-2-0
|6-67-1
|7
|69
|36.5
|20.5
|22%
|2.1
|9.4
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|51%
|21-54%
|5-38-1
|8
|78
|36.2
|19.0
|22%
|1.8
|8.7
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|94%
|37-95%
|1--3-0
|3-74-0
|7
|128
|48.7
|28.0
|26%
|2.4
|10.5
|WR
|Tylan Wallace
|56%
|23-59%
|2-14-0
|2
|7
|12.0
|5.1
|16%
|3.3
|6.7
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|55%
|21-54%
|0-0-0
|2
|51
|28.8
|14.5
|15%
|1.1
|12.8
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|39%
|18-46%
|42.6
|25.5
|17%
|1.8
|14.6
- RB Derrick Henry got 52% of snaps and 22 of 31 RB opportunities, staying involved until the last drive.
- WR Rashod Bateman played 73% of snaps before halftime but then injured his knee in the third quarter and missed the rest of the game.
- Tylan Wallace and Nelson Agholor both picked up more playing time but combined for just four targets and 14 yards on 44 routes against a tough Eagles secondary. Diontae Johnson didn't get any snaps on offense even after Bateman left.
- TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely combined for 15 targets on 45 routes.
Stock ⬆️: TE Mark Andrews
Stock ⬇️: WR Rashod Bateman
Eagles Injuries 🚑: TE Dallas Goedert (knee), S Reed Blankenship (concussion)
Ravens Injuries 🚑: WR Rashod Bateman (knee), S Sanoussi Kane (hamstring)
49ers (35) at Bills (10)
49ers Personnel: 11 - 51% / 12 - 4% / 21 - 45%
47 Plays — 22 DBs — 5.0 aDOT — 11-of-18 for 94 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Brock Purdy
|100%
|2-4-0
|60.9
|0%
|0.0
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|51%
|10-50%
|13-78-0
|29.9
|16.1
|10%
|0.6
|3.3
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|26%
|4-20%
|7-53-0
|2-14-0
|3
|-5
|39.3
|23.5
|26%
|2.0
|3.1
|RB
|Isaac Guerendo
|23%
|5-25%
|4-19-1
|1--3-0
|1
|-5
|9.6
|4.4
|15%
|0.5
|0.2
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|45%
|6-30%
|1--1-0
|31.5
|15.1
|13%
|0.8
|4.9
|TE
|George Kittle
|100%
|16-80%
|1-7-0
|2
|4
|53.0
|29.1
|24%
|2.5
|8.2
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|96%
|18-90%
|3-56-0
|5
|65
|42.2
|24.6
|29%
|2.8
|10.4
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|74%
|15-75%
|4-20-0
|5
|2
|42.3
|24.3
|23%
|2.0
|7.2
|WR
|Ricky Pearsall
|72%
|14-70%
|0-0-0
|1
|24
|36.2
|21.5
|14%
|1.0
|9.7
- RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during the first half.
- Jordan Mason took 51% of snaps and 13 carries, with Isaac Guerendo taking 23% snap share and four carries (plus one target).
- Mason finished at 50% route share, with Guerendo at 25%. Mason got all the backup work Week 12 at Green Bay, but he shared it with the rookie in a few games before that (after CMC's return). Mason and Guerendo both should be rostered in all leagues after the upcoming waiver runs, with Mason the clear priority of the two.
- Jordan Mason took 51% of snaps and 13 carries, with Isaac Guerendo taking 23% snap share and four carries (plus one target).
- WR Jauan Jennings accounted for two-thirds of the team air yards. The other receivers were only used on short stuff or not much at all (Pearsall - one incomplete target of 24 air yards).
- Pearsall has been quiet three weeks in a row and now is down to 14% TPRR for the season.
- Another rough game for Deebo Samuel, who got just two air yards on five targets in the snow, finishing with 4-20-0 and no carries.
- This was a strange game for the San Francisco offense, running only 47 plays in ugly weather while trailing by multiple scores for most of the night.
Bills Personnel: 11 - 30% / 12 - 7% / 22 - 20% / 6OL - 30%
56 Plays — 19 DBs — 5.9 aDOT — 14-of-18 for 152 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 1 scramble
|SNAP
|ROUTES
|Rushing
|Receiving
|TGT
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TPRR
|YPRR
|aDOT
|QB
|Josh Allen
|75%
|3-18-1
|7-1
|0
|56.3
|QB
|Mitchell Trubisky
|25%
|4--3-0
|6.1
|RB
|James Cook
|46%
|10-56%
|14-107-1
|1-13-0
|1
|-2
|31.3
|15.1
|20%
|1.2
|0.1
|RB
|Ray Davis
|32%
|2-11%
|11-63-1
|1-4-0
|1
|2
|13.2
|4.7
|23%
|2.9
|1.7
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|27%
|5-28%
|5-28-0
|1-9-0
|1
|-8
|16.4
|10.8
|12%
|1.0
|5.8
|RB
|Reggie Gilliam
|23%
|6.3
|1.7
|0%
|0.0
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|48%
|11-61%
|2-56-0
|2
|35
|35.4
|17.3
|13%
|1.3
|10.7
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|41%
|5-28%
|1-14-0
|1
|5
|10.9
|4.8
|8%
|0.4
|13.4
|TE
|Zach Davidson
|27%
|4-22%
|0-0-0
|1
|12
|13.0
|3.5
|29%
|0.7
|7.9
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|68%
|12-67%
|1-7-1
|1
|9
|39.2
|21.7
|13%
|0.9
|13.4
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|50%
|15-83%
|4-30-0
|7
|43
|34.8
|23.3
|29%
|2.5
|3.8
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|46%
|12-67%
|3-12-0
|3
|9
|28.5
|17.3
|23%
|1.4
|12.1
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|36%
|6-33%
|1-7-0
|24.0
|13.5
|23%
|1.3
|6.3
- RB James Cook got 15 of 22 RB opportunities before the final two drives. He scored a 65-yard TD and finished with 120 total yards.
- Ray Davis got seven of his 11 carries on the last two drives but scored his TD (from five yards out) in the first quarter.
- WR Amari Cooper got 63% snaps and 75% of routes before the fourth quarter. That's less than he played with previous teams but perhaps enough for WR3 fantasy production in Buffalo when it's not snowy. Of course, he didn't do much in the bad-weather game, and might soon have snap/target competition from Keon Coleman (elbow).
- Khalil Shakir got 88% route share before the fourth quarter, with Mack Hollins at 75% and Curtis Samuel at 38%.
Stock ⬆️: RBs Jordan Mason & Isaac Guerendo, TE George Kittle
49ers Injuries 🚑: RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), DT Kevin Givens (chest)
Vocab/Index
- DBs = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks + scrambles
- AY = Air Yards
- Sn/G = Snaps per game
- RT/G = Routes run per game
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run (targets/routes)
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run (yards/routes)
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
- 22 = 2 RB / 2 TE / 1 WR
- 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR