Justin Hardee News: Re-signs with Tennessee

The Titans re-signed Hardee to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Hardee suited up for nine regular-season games with Tennessee in 2024, in which span he contributed exclusively on special teams. He figures to reprise a similar role during the 2025 campaign. Hardee has played just two defensive snaps over the last five years, while regular contributing on special teams across his 63 combined regular-season appearances between the Saints, Jets and Titans.