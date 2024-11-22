Fantasy Football
Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Purdy Out, Lamb In, Nabers Questionable

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on November 22, 2024

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Injury hotspots for Week 12 include the Las Vegas backfield and cornerbacks, the Tennessee cornerbacks and the 49ers in general.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

Player that figure to get extra playing time due to the injuries listed above include 49ers QB Brandon Allen, Titans RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, Raiders RBs Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube, Eagles WRs Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson, Cowboys TEs Luke Schoonmaker and Brevynn Spann-Ford and Vikings TEs T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Swift opened the week absent from practice before progressing to limited status Thursday and full participation Friday. He should end up playing, and the injury may explain why Roschon Johnson got more work last week, although it's also possible that was related to the change in offensive coordinators.

Evans also managed one full practice this week, albeit Thursday before dropping back to limited participation Thursday. He's officially listed as questionable, but coach Todd Bowles has sounded optimistic all week, including Friday. A limited role seems more likely than an outright absence.

      

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Nabers was added to the injury report Friday, missing practice and listed as questionable due to a groin injury. He was a mid-week addition with a groin injury back in Week 7 — right around the time he cleared concussion protocol — and ended up playing 93 percent of snaps in a 28-3 loss to the Eagles (4-41-0 on eight targets). This may be another false alarm, but it's at least worth noting that Nabers managed limited practice the last time he was listed with a groin injury, whereas Friday he didn't partake at all. There's also less incentive to push him this time around, as whatever slim hopes the Giants once had for playoff qualification are long gone.

     

Late-Afternoon Games

   

Primetime Games

McConkey briefly left Sunday's win over the Bengals but returned to the contest and added five catches for 103 yards to his ledger. After missing practice Thursday, his return to limited participation Friday suggests the rookie is well on his way to playing Monday night. Just make sure to have an alternative lined up in case he's ultimatley listed as questionable (rather than being cleared on the final injury report Saturday).

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

      

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
