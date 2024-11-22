Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Purdy Out, Lamb In, Nabers Questionable

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Injury hotspots for Week 12 include the Las Vegas backfield and cornerbacks, the Tennessee cornerbacks and the 49ers in general.

Good to Go 💯

DE Will Anderson Jr. & CB Kamari Lassiter are back this Sunday against the Titans 👀 pic.twitter.com/gSSQ5ldosT — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) November 22, 2024

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Player that figure to get extra playing time due to the injuries listed above include 49ers QB Brandon Allen, Titans RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, Raiders RBs Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube, Eagles WRs Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson, Cowboys TEs Luke Schoonmaker and Brevynn Spann-Ford and Vikings TEs T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt.

Kyle Shanahan announced Brandon Allen as the starting QB for Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/2znMyRRP2W — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 22, 2024

Kyle Shanahan says with how Purdy's shoulder felt this week, next week's availability is "up in the air." "I don't wanna say there's long term concern... When he started [practicing] on Thursday it surprised us and surprised him how [his shoulder] felt." pic.twitter.com/xu0nQkfvxA — KNBR (@KNBR) November 22, 2024

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Swift opened the week absent from practice before progressing to limited status Thursday and full participation Friday. He should end up playing, and the injury may explain why Roschon Johnson got more work last week, although it's also possible that was related to the change in offensive coordinators.

Evans also managed one full practice this week, albeit Thursday before dropping back to limited participation Thursday. He's officially listed as questionable, but coach Todd Bowles has sounded optimistic all week, including Friday. A limited role seems more likely than an outright absence.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles on how much his team will use Mike Evans' in his return Sunday vs. the Giants after he had missed the past three games due to a hamstring injury: "We'll play him as long as he's healthy and fresh. If he needs to be in there, he'll be in there, but we'll get… pic.twitter.com/WST8SmGKZP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2024

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Nabers was added to the injury report Friday, missing practice and listed as questionable due to a groin injury. He was a mid-week addition with a groin injury back in Week 7 — right around the time he cleared concussion protocol — and ended up playing 93 percent of snaps in a 28-3 loss to the Eagles (4-41-0 on eight targets). This may be another false alarm, but it's at least worth noting that Nabers managed limited practice the last time he was listed with a groin injury, whereas Friday he didn't partake at all. There's also less incentive to push him this time around, as whatever slim hopes the Giants once had for playoff qualification are long gone.

Late-Afternoon Games

TE Noah Fant (groin)

Mike Macdonald said Rayshawn Jenkins likely will be activated tomorrow. Made it through the week well. Noah Fant is trending well. Macdonald said it won't go to game time. They'll make a call on that tomorrow. Brady Russell chance to get back next week. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 22, 2024

Primetime Games

RB Justice Hill (concussion) - MNF

McConkey briefly left Sunday's win over the Bengals but returned to the contest and added five catches for 103 yards to his ledger. After missing practice Thursday, his return to limited participation Friday suggests the rookie is well on his way to playing Monday night. Just make sure to have an alternative lined up in case he's ultimatley listed as questionable (rather than being cleared on the final injury report Saturday).

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen