Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Purdy Out, Lamb In, Nabers Questionable

Injury hotspots for Week 12 include the Las Vegas backfield and cornerbacks, the Tennessee cornerbacks and the 49ers in general.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)
- QB Sam Darnold (foot)
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad)
- WR CeeDee Lamb (back)
- WR Tyreek Hill (wrist)
- WR Darius Slayton (concussion)
- TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder)
- TE George Kittle (hamstring)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Brock Purdy (shoulder)
- RB Isiah Pacheco (leg)
- RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring)
- RBs Alexander Mattison (D - ankle) & Zamir White (D - quad)
- RB Miles Sanders (ankle)
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- TE Jake Ferguson (concussion)
- TE Josh Oliver (ankle)
Player that figure to get extra playing time due to the injuries listed above include 49ers QB Brandon Allen, Titans RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, Raiders RBs Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube, Eagles WRs Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson, Cowboys TEs Luke Schoonmaker and Brevynn Spann-Ford and Vikings TEs T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt.
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LG Ryan Bates (concussion)
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad), RT Leroy Watson (back)
- LT Bernhard Raimann (knee)
- CB Kendall Fuller (concussion)
- DB Tykee Smith (D - knee)
- RG Zack Martin (D - ankle)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- CBs Nate Hobbs (ankle), Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)
- DE Nick Bosa (hip), CB Charvarius Ward (personal)
- CB Jaire Alexander (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring)
- S Jalen Thompson (ankle)
- RT Rob Havenstein (D - ankle)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- RB D'Andre Swift (groin)
- RB Jonathon Brooks (knee)
- WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring)
- K Eddy Pineiro (knee)
- K Austin Seibert (hip)
Swift opened the week absent from practice before progressing to limited status Thursday and full participation Friday. He should end up playing, and the injury may explain why Roschon Johnson got more work last week, although it's also possible that was related to the change in offensive coordinators.
Evans also managed one full practice this week, albeit Thursday before dropping back to limited participation Thursday. He's officially listed as questionable, but coach Todd Bowles has sounded optimistic all week, including Friday. A limited role seems more likely than an outright absence.
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Early Games
- WR Malik Nabers (groin)
- WR Keenan Allen (ankle)
- WR Jalen Coker (quad)
Nabers was added to the injury report Friday, missing practice and listed as questionable due to a groin injury. He was a mid-week addition with a groin injury back in Week 7 — right around the time he cleared concussion protocol — and ended up playing 93 percent of snaps in a 28-3 loss to the Eagles (4-41-0 on eight targets). This may be another false alarm, but it's at least worth noting that Nabers managed limited practice the last time he was listed with a groin injury, whereas Friday he didn't partake at all. There's also less incentive to push him this time around, as whatever slim hopes the Giants once had for playoff qualification are long gone.
Late-Afternoon Games
- TE Noah Fant (groin)
Primetime Games
- RB Justice Hill (concussion) - MNF
- WR Ladd McConkey (shoulder) - MNF
McConkey briefly left Sunday's win over the Bengals but returned to the contest and added five catches for 103 yards to his ledger. After missing practice Thursday, his return to limited participation Friday suggests the rookie is well on his way to playing Monday night. Just make sure to have an alternative lined up in case he's ultimatley listed as questionable (rather than being cleared on the final injury report Saturday).
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- CBs Roger McCreary (knee), Justin Hardee (groin)
- DL Denico Autry (knee)
- S Marte Mapu (neck), DE Keion White (knee), DE Deatrich Wise (foot)
- FB Alec Ingold (calf), LT Terron Armstead (knee)
- LT Tristan Wirfs (knee), CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (hamstring)
- LB Micah McFadden (heel)
- LG Tyler Smith (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (groin)
- CB Jack Jones (back), C Andre James (ankle), G Cody Whitehair (ankle)
- LT Trent Williams (ankle)
- OLB Khalil Mack (groin), ILB Denzel Perryman (groin)
- LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)